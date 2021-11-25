The 4 Key Ingredients That Can Make Your Marriage Diamond Solid

Yep, I am willing to share the key factors that make my marriage happy and pleasant for free.

You won’t read anything rocket science here, but the advice provided is solid enough to make your marriage better.

Are you curious to discover which are the 4 things that make me a happy man, husband, and father?

We Are Passionate Lovers

If she wasn’t my wife, I would have wanted her to be my mistress. The person I share my guilty pleasure with.

We are both putting a lot of passion into our relationship and we consider our love life very important for our overall happiness.

We have an active love life and this brings extra joy in our lives.

Actionable advice:

If you feel that your romantic life needs to be improved, go for it. Sex is very important for every relationship. Be open to discussing with your partner the current problems and finding solutions together.

The happier the both of you are in bed, the happier your lives will be.

We Are Best Friends

We never stopped being the other’s best friend. We communicate every day about various topics and we do a lot of things together.

Both of us can listen and talk at the right moments and we get along very well.

We cheer each other up, when required, but also share happy moments, as well.

Actionable advice:

If you and your wife stopped being friends, the both of you need to fix this before trying to fix your marriage or other aspects of your life.

Enjoying the time you spend with your partner is crucial when it comes to relationships.

We Are Supporting Life Partners

So far, I had told you we are lovers and best friends. We are also apartment colleagues.

We found an efficient way to share the housework and the responsibilities in such a manner that works best for both of us.

The real benefit is that we know which are our responsibilities and do our chores independently from one another.

Actionable advice:

If the day-to-day tasks create tension in your relationship, my advice is to discuss with your partner and split the responsibilities in a way that works for both of you.

This will keep many of the problems away and will help you focus on the things that matter for your relationship.

We Are Awesome Parents

We both know that parenting is not thought in school, so we are supportive of the other’s parenting actions.

We act as a team when handling a parenting situation and we don’t judge the other’s actions, even if sometimes we have a different opinion.

Parenting methods and approaches are never perfect and we both know that. The most important thing is that we always respect others’ opinions.

Actionable advice:

Whatever you do, stay on the same page with your wife. If she doesn’t want the kid to eat chocolate, you should not do the opposite.

Don’t let the kid think that you and your partner don’t work as a team, or he will profit from this. This will also become a subject of quarrel.

Bottom line

To enhance your marriage, you and your wife need to be passionate lovers, awesome roommates, best friends, and colleagues.

Whenever you face a bad moment in your relationship, think of the reasons why you got together in the first place. And read the below Mignon McLaughlin quote:

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.”

—

