The 5 Best Martial Arts for Real Life Self Defense

Martial Arts teaches amazing life skills such as discipline, humility, respect, patience, and so much more.

Most importantly, martial arts provides you with a skill set that will help keep you and your family safe from a physical attack. Unfortunately, there are a lot of dangerous people in the world that would harm you if they had the chance. So it’s crucial that you have a set of skills prepared, should that day ever come.

In no particular order, these 5 martial arts will help keep you safe in a real-life scenario.

1. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brazilian jiu-jitsu can be summarized as a ground grappling martial art. The reason this martial art is so effective as a self defense martial art, is because nearly every fight or attack ends up with you and the opponent on the ground.

Being tackled onto the ground can be a matter of life and death. The opponent can choke you out, beat you unconscious, or even kill you.

Understanding even the basics of Brazilian jiu-jitsu can not only prevent your attacker from inflicting damage on you, but could enable you to neutralize the threat of your opponent by choking them unconscious, or keeping them controlled until help arrives.

2. Boxing

If you’re a skilled boxer, you may be able to finish a fight or attack before it even gets to the ground. Boxers are known to have some of the fastest hands in all of martial arts.

Boxing teaches you how to dodge, block, and counter strikes from your opponent. Some of the most talented boxers can avoid being hit with both of their hands behind their back! This is because they learn how to move their head and feet away from your strikes quickly without compromising balance.

Boxing is a great tool for the common fist fight.

3. Krav Maga

Krav Maga was developed for the Israeli military, and was inspired by several effective martial arts such as jiu-jitsu, boxing, and wrestling.

Krav Maga is one of the best martial art for self-defense situations because it is intended to completely disable your opponent. In Krav Maga you’re taught to attack areas such as the eyes, feet, and even the groin of your opponent. You’re also taught self-defense from weapons as well, which is something many martial arts don’t focus on.

Using this martial art should only be used if you’re in fear for your life. Many of these attacks can leave your opponent with permanent injures, or dead.

4. Muay Thai

Muay Thai focuses mostly on striking techniques using the hands, elbows, and legs. The striking techniques that are taught in Muay Thai are devastatingly powerful and can drop your opponent very quickly.

Muay Thai practitioners are known to have one of the most powerful and accurate leg kicks in all of martial arts. Students are also taught how to effectively use their knees to deliver powerful strikes to the head and body.

This martial art is one of the best for ending a fight or attack early by delivering powerful strikes to the opponent.

5. Mixed Martial Arts or MMA

MMA borrows from several individual martial arts such as Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Boxing, Wrestling, Taekwondo, and Judo. In MMA you’ll learn how to fight using standing techniques and ground techniques. This makes MMA an extremely effective martial art for real-life scenarios because it prepares you for almost every kind of attack.

If you’re familiar with the UFC, every pro fighter in the octogan is using Mixed Martial Arts, because it teaches them how to attack in unpredictable ways, while defending many different styles of attack.

