The leaves aren’t just dropping gracefully from the trees—it seems they’re dive bombing with a vengeance! We get one batch up, high-five each other for a job well done, then turn around and both yards—front and back—are covered again.

Leaf removal at our home is an all-family sport.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Once we rake the leaves from the yard to the driveway, Len uses the mower to mulch them.

From there, the pulverized leaves get transferred to the yard cart.



Where they get a ride to the compost bin.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Part of an ongoing cycle, they’ll be used again in next year’s planting process.

Where are you in the cycle of life?

Listen with your heart,

Laurie Buchanan

“Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”

— Laurie Buchanan

© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

internal images courtesy of author

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock