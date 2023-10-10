The leaves aren’t just dropping gracefully from the trees—it seems they’re dive bombing with a vengeance! We get one batch up, high-five each other for a job well done, then turn around and both yards—front and back—are covered again.
Leaf removal at our home is an all-family sport.
Once we rake the leaves from the yard to the driveway, Len uses the mower to mulch them.
From there, the pulverized leaves get transferred to the yard cart.
Where they get a ride to the compost bin.
Part of an ongoing cycle, they’ll be used again in next year’s planting process.
Where are you in the cycle of life?
“Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.”
— Laurie Buchanan
© TuesdaysWithLaurie.com
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
internal images courtesy of author
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock