The Duo of Personal Growth: Where What’s Missing Is Found

Do you ever feel like something is missing in your life? The empty void settles in during life that feels humdrum. Even when you think life isn’t so bad, you find yourself on repeat mode, doing and saying exactly what you have over the course of your existence. Isn’t there more, you wonder?

Self-help and personal development books are here to guide you through life. Self-help books are all about discovering who you are, understanding your feelings, learning how to deal with hardship, and becoming the best version of yourself.

Personal development books focus on aspects of self-growth that can lead to increased success, such as mindfulness techniques for stress relief or exercises for meditation.

These two genres have a lot in common even though they’re different. The search for “something more” is what ties them together — it’s what brings us back time after time when we need guidance or encouragement.

What’s the difference in real time?

There is something about picking up a nonfiction book that makes you feel like you’re in search of something more. After all, “nonfiction writing can be based in history and biography, it can be instructional, it can offer commentary and humor, and it can ponder philosophical questions” (MasterClass, 2021). If we are in search of answers, people who share the narrative of life lived, both past and present help us to discover some facet of experience we long to uncover.

Self-help and personal development meet at the center of who you are, and reading one will help you find what it is that’s been missing: wisdom, understanding, growth, success. The different books are powerful tools for change and growth. They offer simple steps to take control of your life and lead a happier existence.

People who read nonfiction tend to seek the bit of wisdom, which helps them meander down life’s messy road. Books provide a way to explore topics when there is a the need to connect to answers. The reading builds mental strength. If you read something where a person lays every detail out, your mind might get bored, or start to wander. While sometimes this is handy, other times, you get bogged down by the details.

A book, always available to guide you, lift you up, or plant you firm on the path to greatness, remains a constant.

No matter what stage of life you’re in, or what challenges you’re facing, self-help and personal development books are waiting to offer guidance and support. All you need to do is pick one up and start reading! You never know where the journey will take you as you grow through awareness.

People who write what they experience discover themselves as they research and explore topics in the nonfiction world. The mirror of self-reflection is foundational to this genre.

Let’s dig a little deeper.

We usually want to do things ourselves, rather than seek help. However, both self-help and personal development books are helpful guides. They lead you to where you want to go. Self-help is a road trip with yourself, while personal development is a journey on your own path in life. As you pack your bags for the lifetime road trip, you’ll need a few items. A map, a compass, some warm socks, and a coffee shop or two.

Self-help books are similar to maps.

Reading a map might be challenging if you are geographically challenged as I am, however, the books prove to lead tidbits of hope scattered among words of encouragement and strength.

They give you data and plans you can use to build a better life. They help you discover vital spots of need and turn wants into reality.

Personal development books are the compass for your trip.

Remember Pirates of the Caribbean? Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp, pulled out a trusted compass and asked the question, “Where do I want to go?” The trusted compass began spinning instead of staying true north. The powerful draw of the unknown continued to lead the Captain to the places of his heart’s longing.

When you utilize a compass, (read personal development genre of nonfiction), you’ll improve, redirect and reroute yourself. Have no fear! You’ll find your way if you keep true north in focus or you’ll let the compass lead your path. While you search, remember the self-help books help you find the true north. They go hand in hand.

A coffee shop is where you take a break, relax, and reflect on your journey. We often stop, take a few moments to notice where we are, take stock of the experiences, and make adjustments. Those adjustments are a part of the rest and reflection part.

On any road trip, you’ll find different kinds of coffee shops. From hometown cafes, coffee nooks, and bookstores all offer a potential rest area to revive your soul. Look around you and notice what you see.

The books you read talk about experiences, they describe what to look for and how to accomplish things. While you rest, and read, use your highlighter and pen to document you journey.

These books offer hope, understanding, growth, success, purpose, and direction. The warm socks just keep you comfortable on cold, tough days. You’ll have them, especially as you seek to change different aspects of yourself. You’ll want to notice what works and what doesn’t. As you purposefully move forward you’ll find the trip open up and bring you into awareness.

What’s next?

The following quote makes sense when you compare self-help and personal development books from the perspective of a writer or a reader.

“Here’s the thing: the book that will most change your life is the book you write. The act of writing things down, of justifying your actions, of being cognizant and clear and forthright — that’s how you change.” Seth Godin

Let’s be clear, you might not have time nor the desire to write a nonfiction self-help book. That’s okay!

Many people have written on ideas or topics you want to learn about or grow through. If a book is something you want to find and can’t find it? Then think about writing your version. Everyone has as story to tell. Tomorrow your adventure may take you to capture your experience on paper.

Whether or not you write, you’ll find many books on the shelves waiting to be your guide, compass, and destination for personal growth. Whatever you choose, may your destination help you find clarity, purpose, and maybe a new road map for an adventure you never thought possible, all because you opened a nonfiction book.

~Just a thought by Pamela

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock