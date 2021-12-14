The Holidays Can Be Joyous and Happy

I stare at the bottom of my empty wine glass and reach for the bottle next to me. I’ve never been a big drinker, but lately, wine seems to help take the edge off. It’s been helping with the sadness and loneliness, I think.

Well, at least while I’m feeling buzzed — but then, once that wears off, I feel even worse. It’s New Year’s Eve, and suddenly, I’m feeling so sad and lonely I cry. I hear fireworks off in the distance and wonder if anyone else out there is drinking wine and crying and wishing the new year would just start already.

The holidays can be a wonderful time, full of joy and happiness. A time to get together with family and friends, and make wonderful memories. But it can also be a time of sadness. Especially for those that struggle with depression, the holidays can make things even worse.

As someone who struggles daily with depression, I know this firsthand. Thankfully, over the years, I’ve been able to get the help I need. Help from family and friends, help from an amazing therapist, help from my psychiatrist, and help from my wife.

If you’re struggling with sadness or loneliness or depression this holiday season, please get the help you need. Know that you’re not the only one struggling — this time of year is hard for so many people. Reach out to family and friends and get their support. Make an appointment to see a therapist.

Whatever you’re going through, know you’re not alone and we see you. Lean on others for help if you need it and ask for what you need from people. During this holiday season, you don’t have to struggle alone.

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock