The Mindset of Success

What makes the day a success? Is it more money? A better car? Can it be simple, like a hamburger and fries? Success is often defined in terms of dollars and prestige. I’m here to say success is a state of mind, regardless of the financial outcome.

Success arrives when we feel we mastered an area of life where we struggled at some point and then stood up and accomplished the task. How empowered do you feel right now, even the simple thought entertained here?

I remember how thoughts like, “I’m just a student” or “I’m only in my Bachelor’s program” would plague my mind. Furthermore, the following thoughts, “I’m simply a Master’s graduate, I’m not a counselor yet,” flowed through my mind.

The depreciation list of hard work I accomplished each week of the year toward my ultimate goal of certification as a counselor bogged me down.

Have you found yourself lessened, reduced, and less impressive than others by the words spoken internally or even verbally to those around you? The delight in personal success diminished.

The way we self-talk determines the outcomes of success.

We are internally programmed to be silent about success and suppress the joy of victory. We may feel guilty as if we don’t deserve it. An entire success mindset has been shuffled under the carpet.

It doesn’t really exist in our belief system or conscious awareness.

We need to let success flourish!

It doesn’t matter if that success comes from a big project, a win in personal life, success in any area, and success needs to be shown the light and let people bask in its glory.

No one can take away your jubilation of well-deserved success.

Even though I was proud of where I was, I felt embarrassed and smaller than others. The emotions, which held me back did not serve me well. While I still had those beliefs, they held me back mentally from a successful mindset.

Comparison is another thief of success. ~Pamela

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We may have success in one area, but that success is blotted out by someone being better or being more successful. When we compare our path with the way others walk, we can become embittered that we are not as far along as someone else. Instead of cheers for our colleagues, we end up with stacks of negativity against where we stand.

The uniqueness of individuality is ultimately the gift of the self, shared with enthusiasm.

We don’t need to hide behind the demur statements, “I’m only an assistant,” instead of stating in bold, proud terms, “I’m the assistant to the director.” The language change makes all the difference. Their success can steal your moment if you allow the emotions to control your mind.

However, you cannot let the success of others stop you from your success. Let your light shine, and keep on shining. By rejoicing in others’ abilities, progresses, and growth, you’ll build a team mentality. This mindset will help others cheer you on when you get your moment to shine.

The success of others should empower you to do more and be more.

Achievements of others are there to drive you to achieve more.

No matter what we achieve, we do it for self-satisfaction and self-fulfillment. Success is empowerment and self-empowerment. According to our belief system, we need self-acceptance, self-love, and self-worth to clearly see where we can thrive or succeed.

When we compare our path with the way others walk, we can become embittered that we are not as far as someone else. Instead of cheers for our colleagues, we end up with stacks of negativity against where we stand. The uniqueness of individuality is ultimately the gift of the self, shared with enthusiasm.

We don’t need to hide behind the demur statements, “I’m only an assistant,” instead of stating in bold, proud terms, “I’m the assistant to the director.” The language change makes all the difference.

Explore the words and phrases you use over the next week. Check how often you’ve used a minimization or a depreciation to what you have accomplished. Once you start to recognize a pattern, it’s time to shift. The only way to stop a negative thought pattern is to interrupt what you say or do. I liken the method of catching the spark.

Once you recognize what you do, you can stop, catch the thought (spark), check where it is coming from, and spin the words into a positive focus. Reframe your words and change your life. Share your ideas in the comments. I cannot wait to hear how your words have changed!

~Just a thought by Pamela

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock