We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / The Power of Dreams

The Power of Dreams

They lift us up.

by

 

Dreams, the only free, perpetual energy source

They lift us up, push us higher

Dreams don’t care where we we came from

Or where our pedigree decrees we belong

Dreams are ours alone

To share or treasure silently

Dreams wisp in and out of our plans

Remember, fortune favors the brave

Run with your dream

Take a chance, and a leap

Dreams lift us up

But only if we let them

Inspired by Madison Ann:

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock

About craig hellier

Fatherhood, life, love and loss. Non-rhyming poetry, leadership, DEI, workplace culture. Writer and poet adrift on the sea of life but trying to be present in every moment.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@craig_hellier

