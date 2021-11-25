The Power of Dreams

Dreams, the only free, perpetual energy source
They lift us up, push us higher
Dreams don’t care where we we came from
Or where our pedigree decrees we belong
Dreams are ours alone
To share or treasure silently
Dreams wisp in and out of our plans
Remember, fortune favors the brave
Run with your dream
Take a chance, and a leap
Dreams lift us up
But only if we let them
Inspired by Madison Ann:
—
Previously Published on medium
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock