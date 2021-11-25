The Power of Dreams

Dreams, the only free, perpetual energy source

They lift us up, push us higher

Dreams don’t care where we we came from

Or where our pedigree decrees we belong

Dreams are ours alone

To share or treasure silently

Dreams wisp in and out of our plans

Remember, fortune favors the brave

Run with your dream

Take a chance, and a leap

Dreams lift us up

But only if we let them

Inspired by Madison Ann:

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.