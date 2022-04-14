Space is a word greater than reason

To define it fully would take a lifetime

To disregard it is life’s treason

The space around us to the space within

The vastness we cannot fathom

An attempt will be made to define it given the space we’re in

However, Space has more meanings than one

Depending on your perspective

So this ought to be fun

Wonder, mystery, above aglow

The curiosity of the great cosmic

A space we study and never know

How about comfort, security, and peace?

Our home offers resolve

Frees us of worry to say the least

Though within a home there’s more than we see

An office is a space for work, stress, and no play

But the living room is where relaxation will be

Beyond the home, there is space upon space

Mountains, oceans, and green pastures

More to see than in a lifelong race

Mountains are fresh as a clean linen breeze

Air like pine filling the lungs

With each long breath the soul is pleased

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Yet to reach the summit is anything but serene

The challenge it takes, a most exciting struggle

For the view from above is unseen

Makes everything worth it, the mountainous space

A struggle to reach, but beauty and peace atop

A most vast, daunting, gorgeous place

Yet even mountains change all for the best

Colors and sights to see all around

Trees in the east and sky in the west

Mountains far east are filled with green

Some trees, some grass, but all about peace

A marvelous, most precious scene

To lie in green pastures, harmony awaits

David had it right, this much I know

To sleep in the field, a most restful of fates

A green lovely space, what more can you need

Yet not even this compares

To the love and beauty that’s coming indeed

Perhaps we can find a more precious space

Somewhere on earth, for rest and for peace

But where to look, wherein this place?

Mountains far west show oceans

Another space combined for love

The beauty surfaces such emotions

The sight of the vast sea

What a wonderful thing

Warm breeze, soft sand, given for free

A glorious gift to relax and to rest

A breath of salt air and pain falls away

The ocean brings peace, this can’t be stressed

To sit in the sand, with your toes buried deep

Like being in a cloud where problems leave

It won’t take long to fall into a deep sleep

A space filled with calm

That’s what the ocean gives

And does so without any qualm

Yet mountains and oceans cannot compare

To the greatest space, most glorious of all

Creation’s beauty cannot dare

The space I mean is of course God’s great land

A place even creation urges to go

Where we cry out and beg to stand

A land filled with peace, hope, and no sin

The place promised to those in Him

The only question we have is when?

When will we be given the glorious space?

To dwell and to live with God almighty

When oh when can we go to this place?

One day, He says, and with that, I sit in peace

I rest in the belief of God’s perfect rest

But His glory in Heaven does not cease

For one more space, there is, smaller than the others

The space in our hearts

A space built for another

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is here we hold and see God’s grace

The grace poured out and now dwells within

Within His children, He lives in our space

I’ll say it once more, He came in our place

Jesus’s blood poured, the ultimate sacrifice

All so we can dwell in God’s glorious space

—

Previously Published on Medium

—

Shutterstock image