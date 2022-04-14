Space is a word greater than reason
To define it fully would take a lifetime
To disregard it is life’s treason
The space around us to the space within
The vastness we cannot fathom
An attempt will be made to define it given the space we’re in
However, Space has more meanings than one
Depending on your perspective
So this ought to be fun
Wonder, mystery, above aglow
The curiosity of the great cosmic
A space we study and never know
How about comfort, security, and peace?
Our home offers resolve
Frees us of worry to say the least
Though within a home there’s more than we see
An office is a space for work, stress, and no play
But the living room is where relaxation will be
Beyond the home, there is space upon space
Mountains, oceans, and green pastures
More to see than in a lifelong race
Mountains are fresh as a clean linen breeze
Air like pine filling the lungs
With each long breath the soul is pleased
Yet to reach the summit is anything but serene
The challenge it takes, a most exciting struggle
For the view from above is unseen
Makes everything worth it, the mountainous space
A struggle to reach, but beauty and peace atop
A most vast, daunting, gorgeous place
Yet even mountains change all for the best
Colors and sights to see all around
Trees in the east and sky in the west
Mountains far east are filled with green
Some trees, some grass, but all about peace
A marvelous, most precious scene
To lie in green pastures, harmony awaits
David had it right, this much I know
To sleep in the field, a most restful of fates
A green lovely space, what more can you need
Yet not even this compares
To the love and beauty that’s coming indeed
Perhaps we can find a more precious space
Somewhere on earth, for rest and for peace
But where to look, wherein this place?
Mountains far west show oceans
Another space combined for love
The beauty surfaces such emotions
The sight of the vast sea
What a wonderful thing
Warm breeze, soft sand, given for free
A glorious gift to relax and to rest
A breath of salt air and pain falls away
The ocean brings peace, this can’t be stressed
To sit in the sand, with your toes buried deep
Like being in a cloud where problems leave
It won’t take long to fall into a deep sleep
A space filled with calm
That’s what the ocean gives
And does so without any qualm
Yet mountains and oceans cannot compare
To the greatest space, most glorious of all
Creation’s beauty cannot dare
The space I mean is of course God’s great land
A place even creation urges to go
Where we cry out and beg to stand
A land filled with peace, hope, and no sin
The place promised to those in Him
The only question we have is when?
When will we be given the glorious space?
To dwell and to live with God almighty
When oh when can we go to this place?
One day, He says, and with that, I sit in peace
I rest in the belief of God’s perfect rest
But His glory in Heaven does not cease
For one more space, there is, smaller than the others
The space in our hearts
A space built for another
It is here we hold and see God’s grace
The grace poured out and now dwells within
Within His children, He lives in our space
I’ll say it once more, He came in our place
Jesus’s blood poured, the ultimate sacrifice
All so we can dwell in God’s glorious space
—
Previously Published on Medium
—
Shutterstock image