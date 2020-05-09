The Teaching of Louise Hay Taught Me to Love Myself First

I grew up without being taught how to love myself. In school, we were never taught how to love ourselves. The school didn’t have a subject called “Self-love.” People did great in school, but they were still lost and confused after graduation. They weren’t taught how to love themselves and heal from their traumatic past. If all schools taught us about loving ourselves, people will heal emotionally and mentally. They’ll become healthy students. Not everyone grew up with a healthy family who taught their kids to love themselves.

Growing up I felt worthless and confused. Once I hit puberty, I’d start chasing after love but the guys I liked always ran away.

“What is it about me they didn’t like?” — I thought to myself.

I knew why.

I didn’t love myself first.

I was self-lost. Confused about who I was and didn’t know how to love myself because no one taught me about it. I had traumas I didn’t know how to heal from and always lived in the past.

Louise Hay released a book called, “You Can Heal Your Life.” I read it as a teen. She completely changed my whole perspective and the way of thinking. It was the beginning of my journey to love myself. It was hard at first. Hard because it was a new practice I had to do on a daily basis. It took years before I finally moved forward from the past that I lived in. I stopped chasing after guys. I prioritized myself first and foremost. I put myself on the pedestal first.

Louise Hay was 1 woman who got abused as a child and 1 woman who healed millions of people with her book. She didn’t let her past define who she is today. It was empowering to see an elderly, wise woman not let the tragic of the past take control over her life. I decided to not let the past define me. I’ve been rejected many times because I was attached to the idea of having someone to love me before I can love myself.

I found it odd to have a relationship with yourself first. I didn’t get it at that time. I tried it, but I didn’t get it. I tried to love myself but I didn’t know what I was doing. I just tried everything to be happy.

I wanted to be happy.

Today I prioritize myself first and it all started from reading her amazing book which changed my life for the better. I started to adjust my thoughts and observe what I was telling myself. She gave me insight of how my thoughts created the person I am.

Louise Hay said love is the greatest healing. That’s why people say “Love can do anything.” and it definitely can do anything.

It can heal you.

Once I continued with my self-love, I’d see changes happening in my life. I stopped chasing after love, I let love chase after me. Guys would be more interested in me but I was busy with my own life. I realized I’ve had an emotional blockage at the beginning of my life. After loving myself for a few years I’ve come to the point where I’m fine in the solitude. I’ve had a great conversation with a guy last year who told me: “You have a glow on your face and I like how you love yourself.”

It was interesting to hear because I never told him I loved myself. I was just enjoying myself and the conversation I had with him.

People can feel it.

People can feel it when you love yourself and let go of detachment.

These are just some of her amazing quotes:

“Love is the great miracle cure. Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives.” “Forgiveness is for yourself because it frees you. It lets you out of that prison you put yourself in.” “Love is the greatest healing power I know. Love can heal even the deepest and most painful memories because love brings the light of understanding to the darkest corners of our hearts and minds.”

What does Louise Hay teach you in her book?

Louise taught me how to love myself first if I want other people to love me. She was a remarkable woman and a great thinker. She had a gift and used the gift to heal millions of people. I’ve learned to let go of her. That once I let go of problems, the problems will fix itself.

We have foolish ideas about ourselves when we criticize ourselves. Everything you tell about yourself, whether negative or positive are both true. You create who you are when you talk to yourself in a positive or negative way. Once you love yourself, you’ll open a door full of opportunities such as finding true love and receiving abundance in your life.

Today I’ve improved my self-love. I spend time loving myself and taking great care of myself. The journey of loving myself originated from Louise Hay. I owe her my gratitude. Her book “You Can Heal Your Life” is still in my bookshelf and I haven’t read it for ten years. It was ten years ago since I’ve discovered her book as a 15-year-old girl who was trying to find her space in this big world.

Loving myself has been easier since then. I trust myself more and I’m fine being alone because I enjoy the time of loving myself to the fullest and spoiling myself with love and laughter. My past has no power over the person I am today. I won’t let the past break the person I am today. It has no power over me. I only have the power to decide what person I want to become. The past don’t define me. I define myself.

Louise Hay descended from the Earth in 2017 at the age of 90.

You’ll be missed.

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: Khadeeja Yasser on Unsplash