Crack louder than thunder.
Pulsation astounding.
Ear-splitting vibration.
Insistent. Alarming.
Stethoscope? Unrequired.
Chest split gaping wide open.
Hopes, dreams & desires.
Now shattered. And broken.
The first time.
—
Unmistakable shudder.
Splatter, crash, while in motion.
Cacophonous silence.
Heavy mass as the ocean.
Fragments mortally splintered.
Many lost in the ether.
E’en with love & forgiveness.
There’s less left to believe in.
The second time.
—
Sharpness ever breathtaking.
Pinpoint — wincing: incisive.
Though full knowledge, incoming.
As piercing as slicing.
Triggered emotions —
Now bounded by practice.
Ever steady erosion.
Pain you were masking.
The third time.
Papa
You Say I Love You
I Call Her My Love
It Feels Like I Have You
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
***
—–
Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash