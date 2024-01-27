Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Third Time

The Third Time

Mistakes Now A Pattern

Crack louder than thunder.
Pulsation astounding.

Ear-splitting vibration.
Insistent. Alarming.

Stethoscope? Unrequired.
Chest split gaping wide open.

Hopes, dreams & desires.
Now shattered. And broken.

The first time.

Unmistakable shudder.
Splatter, crash, while in motion.

Cacophonous silence.
Heavy mass as the ocean.

Fragments mortally splintered.
Many lost in the ether.

E’en with love & forgiveness.
There’s less left to believe in.

The second time.

Sharpness ever breathtaking.
Pinpoint — wincing: incisive.

Though full knowledge, incoming.
As piercing as slicing.

Triggered emotions —
Now bounded by practice.

Ever steady erosion.
Pain you were masking.

The third time.

Papa

You Say I Love You
I Call Her My Love
It Feels Like I Have You

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

 

About Papa Jams

Creator blending African mythologies with a transcendental phenomenology from the perspective of our shared metaphysical cosmology.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@papajams.

