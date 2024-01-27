Crack louder than thunder.

Pulsation astounding.

Ear-splitting vibration.

Insistent. Alarming.

Stethoscope? Unrequired.

Chest split gaping wide open.

Hopes, dreams & desires.

Now shattered. And broken.

The first time.

—

Unmistakable shudder.

Splatter, crash, while in motion.

Cacophonous silence.

Heavy mass as the ocean.

Fragments mortally splintered.

Many lost in the ether.

E’en with love & forgiveness.

There’s less left to believe in.

The second time.

—

Sharpness ever breathtaking.

Pinpoint — wincing: incisive.

Though full knowledge, incoming.

As piercing as slicing.

Triggered emotions —

Now bounded by practice.

Ever steady erosion.

Pain you were masking.

The third time.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash