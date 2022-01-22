The Top Bidder

We take until there is nothing left to take.
“Take what,” you say?
Why, everything. Oh, gosh certainly
health, food, lodging, education,
everything. Everything. Everything.
We are a highest bidder race.
It is the normal way of things to take as much as you can while you can.
“Generators during a flood,” you say? “Food during a pandemic,” you laugh.
“As much as possible for that generator and that food,” we answer.
We have no pity. Pity is for fools and those who
make less. Those who make less
have less and more
is the name
of our game.
