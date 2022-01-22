Get Daily Email
The Top Bidder

The normal way of things?

by

 

We take until there is nothing left to take.

“Take what,” you say?

Why, everything. Oh, gosh certainly

health, food, lodging, education,

everything. Everything. Everything.

We are a highest bidder race.

It is the normal way of things to take as much as you can while you can.

“Generators during a flood,” you say? “Food during a pandemic,” you laugh.

“As much as possible for that generator and that food,” we answer.

We have no pity. Pity is for fools and those who

make less. Those who make less

have less and more

is the name

of our game.

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

