Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Universe Always Says YES!

The Universe Always Says YES!

The key is to loosely hold onto something in desire but not grip it to death.

by Leave a Comment

 

𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬….

Through the course of time, I’ve encountered both positive and negative experiences with this universal law. Personal responsibility has been the toughest concept to grasp.

Responsibility — yes, that word.

We’re accountable for what enters our manifestation zone, what we attract. It’s challenging to accept ownership of the challenges that arise in our lives. I’m certain you can relate. It’s daunting to confidently declare, “Yes! I attracted that. I own it.”

How often do we want to claim the random flat tire, the malfunctioning water heater, the car accident, or the loss of a job or relationship? Rarely, if ever. Yet, herein lies the power of our manifestation, demanding our attention.

I’ll even venture to say that we should find excitement in the challenges that manifest. They affirm our role as manifestors — quite adept ones, at that.

Owning our power means acknowledging every aspect of our manifestation, from the free coffee to the flat tire. It’s all us. It all stems from our thought vibration. Here, we discover our truth.

As you read this, are you nodding in agreement or shaking your head in disagreement? It doesn’t matter, by the way. It just is.

That’s the nature of universal laws — they operate regardless of our belief. It’s on us to become conscious and utilize them for our consistent benefit, manifesting what we perceive as positive, or to remain unconscious and let the chips fall where they may.

The choice is ours.

Just as you don’t need to believe in the law of gravity to experience its effects, the Law of Attraction operates regardless of belief. Look around you; your life mirrors the quality of your thoughts, words, and actions thus far.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Yet, many struggle with this law. A quick Google search yields 354 million results for “Law of Attraction,” surpassing even the Law of Gravity. Why such a vast interest?

The essence of the Law of Attraction is simple: we attract what we think, speak, and do. It’s the mechanics of these thoughts, words, and actions and FEELINGS that often perplex us.

Last night, I stumbled upon a profound explanation by Neale Donald Walsch, renowned for “Conversations with God.” He offered a remarkably simple insight:

The Universe Only Says, ‘Yes!’

In essence, whatever we think, say, or do, the universe responds with a resounding ‘yes.’ If you proclaim, “I need more money,” the universe echoes, ‘Yes, indeed!’ Result? More lack. Negative language yields similar outcomes.

Negation — expressing what you DON’T want — only attracts more of it. Saying, “I wish I didn’t have trouble in bed with my partner,” invites the universe to affirm, “Yes, you do wish.” Thus, the cycle persists.

So, how to harness this law effectively?

It’s simple in theory: think, speak, and act as if your desires are already fulfilled. Replace ‘want’ with ‘have’. The universe echoes your convictions. For instance:

“I have a wonderful life, filled with love and abundance.”

“I have a healthy body.”

“I have a loving relationship.”

Contrast these with:

“I wish I had a better job.”

“I want to live a happy life.”

“I’m fed up with struggling.”

The Law of Attraction is indeed simple, but it demands vigilance.

And this vigilance comes from how we feel about any given thing.

Without aligned feeling of the having what you want, your frequency will be more aligned to the not having it, canceling out your words and actions to gain what you want.

When you sit and “think” about something — how are you feeling about it is actually more important.

The desire and want of something often have us gripping something so tight that we are in fear instead of gratitude and feel good.

The key is to loosely hold onto something in desire but not grip it to death.

It’s easy to notice lack, but dwelling on it perpetuates more. Remember, the universe always says ‘yes.’ Stay mindful of your thoughts, feelings, words, and actions, aligning them with your desires.

Where attention goes, energy flows.

What are you appreciating either negatively or positively in this moment?

Ready to unlock the secrets of manifestation and harness the Law of Attraction for your benefit? Take the first step towards transforming your life with our free Manifestation Discovery Call.

BOOK NOW!

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)

 

About Rene' Schooler

Rene' Schooler (A.K.A Kendal Williams) is a highly-trained leading intimacy and relationship expert coach who works with singles and couples worldwide. She has been featured on LifeTime TV - Married at First Sight and has co-authored the books 101 Great Ways to Improve Your Health with Dr. Mercola and Building Foundations for Change with Brian Tracy and John Assaraf among others. Learn more about her services by visiting her website.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@kwcoachingpress

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x