The Universe Always Says YES!

𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬….

Through the course of time, I’ve encountered both positive and negative experiences with this universal law. Personal responsibility has been the toughest concept to grasp.

Responsibility — yes, that word.

We’re accountable for what enters our manifestation zone, what we attract. It’s challenging to accept ownership of the challenges that arise in our lives. I’m certain you can relate. It’s daunting to confidently declare, “Yes! I attracted that. I own it.”

How often do we want to claim the random flat tire, the malfunctioning water heater, the car accident, or the loss of a job or relationship? Rarely, if ever. Yet, herein lies the power of our manifestation, demanding our attention.

I’ll even venture to say that we should find excitement in the challenges that manifest. They affirm our role as manifestors — quite adept ones, at that.

Owning our power means acknowledging every aspect of our manifestation, from the free coffee to the flat tire. It’s all us. It all stems from our thought vibration. Here, we discover our truth.

As you read this, are you nodding in agreement or shaking your head in disagreement? It doesn’t matter, by the way. It just is.

That’s the nature of universal laws — they operate regardless of our belief. It’s on us to become conscious and utilize them for our consistent benefit, manifesting what we perceive as positive, or to remain unconscious and let the chips fall where they may.

The choice is ours.

Just as you don’t need to believe in the law of gravity to experience its effects, the Law of Attraction operates regardless of belief. Look around you; your life mirrors the quality of your thoughts, words, and actions thus far.

Yet, many struggle with this law. A quick Google search yields 354 million results for “Law of Attraction,” surpassing even the Law of Gravity. Why such a vast interest?

The essence of the Law of Attraction is simple: we attract what we think, speak, and do. It’s the mechanics of these thoughts, words, and actions and FEELINGS that often perplex us.

Last night, I stumbled upon a profound explanation by Neale Donald Walsch, renowned for “Conversations with God.” He offered a remarkably simple insight:

The Universe Only Says, ‘Yes!’

In essence, whatever we think, say, or do, the universe responds with a resounding ‘yes.’ If you proclaim, “I need more money,” the universe echoes, ‘Yes, indeed!’ Result? More lack. Negative language yields similar outcomes.

Negation — expressing what you DON’T want — only attracts more of it. Saying, “I wish I didn’t have trouble in bed with my partner,” invites the universe to affirm, “Yes, you do wish.” Thus, the cycle persists.

So, how to harness this law effectively?

It’s simple in theory: think, speak, and act as if your desires are already fulfilled. Replace ‘want’ with ‘have’. The universe echoes your convictions. For instance:

“I have a wonderful life, filled with love and abundance.”

“I have a healthy body.”

“I have a loving relationship.”

Contrast these with:

“I wish I had a better job.”

“I want to live a happy life.”

“I’m fed up with struggling.”

The Law of Attraction is indeed simple, but it demands vigilance.

And this vigilance comes from how we feel about any given thing.

Without aligned feeling of the having what you want, your frequency will be more aligned to the not having it, canceling out your words and actions to gain what you want.

When you sit and “think” about something — how are you feeling about it is actually more important.

The desire and want of something often have us gripping something so tight that we are in fear instead of gratitude and feel good.

The key is to loosely hold onto something in desire but not grip it to death.

It’s easy to notice lack, but dwelling on it perpetuates more. Remember, the universe always says ‘yes.’ Stay mindful of your thoughts, feelings, words, and actions, aligning them with your desires.

Where attention goes, energy flows.

What are you appreciating either negatively or positively in this moment?

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

