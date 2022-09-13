Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Way You Show Fondness

The Way You Show Fondness

What utter joy.

by Leave a Comment

 

The way you show fondness;
As lovely as strange.

Engaged correspondence —
Energetic exchange.

Responsive to tickles,
Though easily bruised.

Aries fire prickles!
Kind thought quickly soothes.

Ram determination;
Strong will with poise.

Earning your affection?
What utter joy.

Papa — linktr.ee/papajams

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Papa Jams

Creator blending African mythologies with a transcendental phenomenology from the perspective of our shared metaphysical cosmology.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@papajams.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x