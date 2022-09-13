The way you show fondness;
As lovely as strange.
Engaged correspondence —
Energetic exchange.
Responsive to tickles,
Though easily bruised.
Aries fire prickles!
Kind thought quickly soothes.
Ram determination;
Strong will with poise.
Earning your affection?
What utter joy.
…
Papa — linktr.ee/papajams
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: Árpád Czapp on Unpslash