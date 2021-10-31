The Winter of (Is)(Was) My Discontent

Hallowe’en is here and in a few hours the Trick or Treaters will be all through the neighbourhoods. Homes decorated for the occasion are of all varieties of enthusiasm, and we reminisce those times from our youth when it was our time to Trick or Treat.

Fall is here, or in some locales, winter is setting in here in Canada. Big game hunting season is in full swing in some form just about everywhere, depending on species, location, and mode of hunting (powder-bow-rifle) and will run until New Years Eve. There is no shortage of tasks to prepare for the season. No matter where you live in Canada or much of the USA, some winterizing has to take place. Those who know, know.

Next up for us is Remembrance Day, November 11. It’s important.

After that, Christmas. Lots more to say about it, later in this article. (We already did Thanksgiving in October here).

***

Winter can be a real ball-buster, and it has been at times for me. Much of Canada is subjected to no small amount of inclement (shitty) winter weather, and shitty weather takes several forms regardless of where you are. Where it is typically mild in winter, there are many days of gloomy gray sky days where temperatures hover within a few degrees of freezing, presenting freezing rain and hazardous driving conditions, in addition to the uniform gray sky where 10 AM looks just like 4 PM. Even though the temperatures are mild, this is my least favourite winter weather.

Cold temperatures bring their own set of complications, and failure to prepare for them or take it seriously can be deadly, not kidding or being dramatic here.

Then there is that sweet spot of winter weather. Between -10 and -20 Celsius (between +15 and -5 Fahrenheit). Weather is settled, usually very little wind, bright and brilliant blue skies and you know damn well there is no freezing rain coming. Maybe some snow, but snow is easy to manage compared to extreme cold or freezing rain. These are among my favourite kind of days, they rank there with the nice autumn weather, the first warm days of spring and the not too hot sunny breezy days of summer.

The short daylight hours, the further north you go, the fewer hours of the life giving sunlight you get. And from about mid November to mid February it doesn’t change much. Get it while you can, also full spectrum lamps are on the market and personally I think they work. Vitamin D supplemented into your routine as well.

***

Christmas. It has a life all its own. Expectations are far too high in my opinion.The big meal, the decorations, the centerpiece, and so on. Break out the ‘good’ place cutlery and place settings. Buying many gifts. And for some, it is tragic as the pressure to be ‘happy’ is too much.

At work there is pressure to meet deadlines prior to the Holiday Season. Coupled with personal and family commitments there are quite a few things competing for our attention and time. Keeping up with CFB Bowl games, WJHC, and Spengler Cup has to be fit in there somehow as well, they are a shining light to the stresses of the season, for me anyway.

Out of convenience, our house is usually the gathering place, and not only for Christmas. I am proud of this, and the family is pretty good at helping with arrangements such as food prep and other things to make it work out.

I’m usually ‘on call’ 24/7 for the week of Christmas, so no drinking, keeping the phone with me at all times, and reporting for duty within 30 minutes of a call makes it feel like house arrest. It curtails some of the fun for my family and I, some have taken it personally that I don’t (not a choice, sorry) share a drink with them on this occasion. I miss out on these occasions, even when I’m in the room and at the table with them.

I’ve proposed that we celebrate Christmas at another weekend in November or December when I’m not on call, make the big meal and exchange gifts, share those drinks etc. It is an idea that is taking root, other occasions have taken on greater significance (looking at you , Labour Day), but Christmas remains on the 25th. We’ve adjusted our gift giving, drawing names has made gift shopping (and gift receiving) fun again, not to mention the money is spent more wisely.

We lost our baby on Christmas Day. He was still in the womb. Not even sure if it was a boy, it was early in the pregnancy. He would have turned 10 this past summer.

***

After all of the activity and energy and anticipation that Christmas brought, it happened, and now its gone. January. February. Cold. Dark. Heating bills. And likely credit card bills. It can suck. I’ve figured out a way to keep sane through it all.

Cold and miserable weather? Those crisp brilliant days aren’t guaranteed, so when it happens, I make damn sure to get some outside time and take it all in. And since hunting season is past, I can go into the woods again without disturbing my neighbours’ hunt. Also, the ground is frozen (or nearly) so little to no mud, this cold has to be good for something, right?!

Heating bills? I’ve learned to plan for it and have some $ aside to cushion the hit. Same with the Christmas bills. We are fortunate and blessed in this regard.

Another thing, I have some favourite heavy beers from local craft breweries that just aren’t very good to drink in warmer weather, but are damn comforting in the cool weather. A little treat for me! And drink them beside my fire pit in the back yard. Definitely we are blessed.

And don’t forget, the full spectrum light, it works. 15 minutes a day.

***

As a child we sledded down hills, played hockey, and dug tunnels in the snow banks. Basically we embraced it. Adulthood brought responsibilities, year round. Winter brought additional responsibilities, and consequences were greater in winter when we didn’t give our responsibilities adequate attention.

I think I have discovered the usefulness of winter. A time for rejuvenation. I spend more time keeping up with the important people in my life. Seems there is more down time through January and February and everyone is a little more available than at other times of the year. The nicer months have us doing other things, you know-make hay when the sun is shining-to use an old phrase. More time indoors, make use of it and read a little more. Write a little more also. Make plans for the summer: travel, yard projects, parties and other recreational pursuits.

Keep on keeping on.

—

—

***

