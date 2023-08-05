The Worst Parenting Advice I Ever Received | Dad University

In this video, we’re diving into the worst parenting advice we have ever received. Parenting comes with its fair share of challenges, and advice is often given with good intentions. However, not all advice is created equal, and sometimes following the wrong advice can lead to unexpected consequences.

Transcript by YouTube, edited slightly with AI. Please forgive discrepancies from original video:

Hey guys, in today’s video, we’re going over some of the worst parenting advice I’ve ever received. When you’re a first-time parent, advice comes from everyone, even when you don’t ask for it – friends, co-workers, and relatives all love to give their opinions. So, here are a few pieces of advice I received that you should definitely avoid following:

Number one: “Dads don’t change diapers.” I remember an older guy at the gym who knew my wife and me. He saw that my wife was pregnant and pulled me aside one day, saying, “I’ve got four grown children, and I’ve never once changed a diaper. Let her do it.” I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. While this might have been the norm in the 1950s, changing diapers is undoubtedly a team effort. It’s not only a parent’s responsibility but also an opportunity to bond with your baby. The phrase “let her do it” doesn’t resonate well anymore.

Number two: “If your child bites or hits you, bite or hit them back.” This advice is just wrong. You don’t teach your child that biting or hitting is wrong by doing it back to them. Instead, provide them with instruction on what to do – say no and guide them to touch softly or kiss instead of bite. Always focus on providing instructions on what to do rather than what not to do.

Number three: “Spanking is good.” Some people still advocate for spanking, but it’s not a recommended approach. While it might stop bad behavior in the short term, it does more harm than good in the long run. Numerous studies, therapists, and parenting experts are clear about this. There are more effective discipline strategies that you can learn about in our course at Dad University.

Number four: “Too much affection will spoil your child.” This is a misconception. When your baby is crying or your toddler gets upset, providing affection offers security, safety, and comfort – it doesn’t make them needy or spoiled. Snuggling, hugging, and kissing help kids grow up happy and well-adjusted, knowing that their parents love them.

Number five: “You need to get this product.” People will often insist that certain baby products are essential, but in reality, most of them are wants, not needs. Besides diapers, clothes, food, and a safe place to sleep, you shouldn’t feel pressured to buy anything. Focus on what truly matters and save your money until the baby arrives, then evaluate what you really need.

I’d love to hear from you about any bad parenting advice you’ve received. Share your feedback in the comment section below. If you’re interested in learning more about how Dad University membership can help you, visit daduniversity.com.

Lastly, don’t forget to give this video a thumbs up, subscribe to the channel, and share it with someone who might enjoy it. See you next time!

