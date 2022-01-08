“These 16 Things Can’t All Be Dating Red Flags, Can They??” [Video]

.

In this week’s brand-new video, I invite you to play a game with my brother Stephen and me as we dive into a topic everyone’s asking about: red flags and amber lights (or “yellow lights” depending on where you live).

While I’m guessing you’ve heard of the dangers of red flags, amber lights can be misunderstood. In fact, they can do one of two things: they can either reveal a major compatibility flaw between you and the person you’re dating, OR if appropriately handled and resolved, they can bring you closer together and even be the making of your relationship.

This is not the case with red flags, however, and when you ignore them, you do so at your peril.

P.S. Be sure to stay until the end, where I give you information on how you can attend my upcoming Masterclass, which will be laser-focused on "How to Spot Red Flags in Early Dating."

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:04 should we do this as like overrated

00:06 underrated but on what people say are

00:08 red flags yeah a bit like that i mean

00:10 some of these are some of these are

00:11 ridiculous okay but yeah go on well

00:14 let’s see um

00:16 okay so this is this is a very popular

00:18 one but it’s

00:20 people who are rude to service workers

00:22 some per can’t stand it

00:25 yes okay i i agree with that

00:27 appropriately rated yeah i i i you’ve

00:30 got to pay attention to how people treat

00:32 those who

00:34 they feel can do nothing for them

00:36 um

00:37 yeah yeah

00:39 waiters it always seems the focus always

00:40 seems to be waiters

00:43 yeah i know it’s always weird i do feel

00:44 like we should be talking you know let’s

00:46 talk about let’s include everyone in the

00:48 mix um but i it’s always you know

00:51 there’s a very very defensive about

00:52 waiters in particular but i do i do

00:54 agree anyone who

00:56 doesn’t anyone who you think i don’t

01:00 need anything from this person

01:03 if that if you’re rude or mean to that

01:06 person or dismissive of that person

01:09 then that that tells you a lot about

01:11 what you need to know because

01:12 you may one day be someone they decide

01:15 they don’t need and be on the receiving

01:17 end of that kind of behavior so yeah i

01:20 agree with that one i think a nice uh

01:22 way to look at it is

01:24 if someone just treats that person

01:25 they’re never going to see again

01:27 like oh okay well

01:29 i can just be as mean as i want to be

01:31 it’s sort of like you get to your

01:32 natural get to that you get to see that

01:34 person in their natural environment yeah

01:36 there’s just no more future here

01:38 what kind of energy do they leave that

01:40 person with do they leave them with the

01:41 negative energy or do they just have a

01:44 default positive interaction

01:46 what what about if someone

01:48 is what if someone tries too hard with

01:50 the waiter

01:53 yeah like they’re just really oh that’s

01:55 interesting like they really over

01:57 ingratiate themselves with anyone they

01:59 speak to who’s yeah yeah is that a red

02:02 flag that might be the m but that might

02:04 be the amber one that’s like a slight

02:07 i’m i’m up i’m up turning one eyebrow at

02:09 that

02:10 and i’m not sure if they’re trying too

02:12 hard to be friends with everyone we

02:14 encounter you go

02:15 narcissist

02:18 is this so like is this someone who

02:20 needs everyone to love them i i’ve i you

02:23 know there are people i’ve met in my

02:25 life that that i’ve

02:27 you know

02:28 they

02:29 they meet me and charm the pants off me

02:33 and i’m just like you know that person

02:35 when you leave them you’re like oh yeah

02:37 they’re such a cool guy

02:39 ah so nice and that like they made you

02:41 feel so good

02:43 and then

02:45 and then if you were to spend like more

02:46 than a couple of hours with them in

02:48 different environments you can literally

02:50 spot them doing it with the next person

02:53 and the next person and the next person

02:55 and then you just go

02:57 oh

02:59 i didn’t

03:00 i don’t feel as special anymore

03:06 this is what i thought that was your

03:07 number one yeah exactly

03:10 no i i do think when someone’s trying

03:12 too hard to charm everybody that’s a red

03:14 flag to me

03:16 okay how about this one uh

03:18 when they like pineapple and pizza

03:22 no that come on have you if you can’t

03:24 have your pizza the way you want it then

03:26 what has this world come to

03:28 fair enough there’s like there’s a lot

03:30 of suffering in life pizza is one of the

03:32 few times

03:34 that you get to escape the

03:36 realities of everyday existence and just

03:39 lose yourself in cheese and dough and

03:42 sauce and whatever the hell you want

03:45 i if you don’t there’s a it’s a red flag

03:48 if you’re judging people that hard on

03:49 their pizza shame on you

03:51 you know you’re actually on to something

03:52 there matt i think there was a study

03:55 um i heard this on a different podcast

03:57 the study came up and there’s like a

03:58 psychologist and a philosopher talking

04:00 about a ridiculous study about how

04:02 people that eat more adventurous foods

04:06 are seen to be

04:08 more

04:09 sexually attractive or at least more

04:11 sexually experienced or in they’re into

04:14 more weird sexual stuff really so sort

04:17 of like that weird prudish i want to

04:19 judge the food

04:21 there is kind of an element of like oh

04:22 well in the bedroom they’re probably

04:24 pretty judgy as well

04:26 interesting so i thought you were going

04:28 to say that people who had pineapple on

04:29 pizza were probably good in bed because

04:32 you know

04:32 pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza

04:35 well if they are open to it the

04:37 pineapple

04:38 who knows oh i say so you can use the

04:41 pineapple has become the pineapple test

04:44 see if they will eat

04:46 i mean oh look i i i don’t think you

04:48 should judge people for their pizza um

04:52 that being said my girlfriend likes

04:53 pineapple on her pizza and i won’t touch

04:55 it

04:56 she okay i will not we will put it we’ll

04:59 go halves

05:01 she will have her toppings on her sides

05:03 they

05:04 will not straight you know like an

05:05 office desk where you just you’re like

05:08 get your papers off of my desk

05:10 with someone next to you as i am with my

05:13 pizza get that stray bit of pineapple

05:16 off my slice

05:18 eat your pineapple i won’t judge you but

05:21 keep it away from me

05:22 next one um

05:25 hating all their exes stories about how

05:28 they’ve been victimized by everyone

05:30 oh that’s a good one

05:32 that’s a good one that’s classic yeah

05:35 it’s like it was just like people who

05:36 hate everybody in general you know like

05:38 when you meet someone who’s just like

05:40 just soak imaginally that everyone

05:43 just that person lacks empathy they

05:45 don’t they’ve stopped identifying with

05:47 other people at all and ex and created

05:51 an exception out of themselves

05:53 and uh

05:54 when someone does that with their exes

05:56 it’s the same thing it’s the there seems

05:58 to be this inability to realize that you

06:02 you seem to one of two things is true

06:05 either they’re not as bad as you say

06:07 they are and you’re the problem

06:09 or

06:10 you keep choosing really shitty people

06:13 in which case you’re still the problem

06:15 right

06:16 yeah but you enjoy complaining about

06:18 everyone all the time that you’ve dated

06:20 but maybe that

06:22 this energy should be put into making a

06:24 different choice

06:26 than continuing to choose the same

06:27 people and then complaining about them

06:29 that smacks to me of someone who’s

06:30 addicted to the same story

06:33 so another one this is from netflix

06:36 themselves matt they’ve got in on the

06:38 fun and they said

06:40 when they press skit skip intro on the

06:43 first episode

06:45 so they don’t even listen to the theme

06:47 song once

06:48 or the intro of a show

06:50 what they just skip they skip intro

06:52 straight away kind of piece of [ __ ]

06:57 does that

06:59 i think it i mean i would think that’s

07:01 monstrous if you don’t listen to a

07:03 show’s theme song at least the first

07:05 time but i often want to hear it every

07:07 time i think there’s something wrong

07:10 with you

07:11 do you think do you think that netflix

07:13 just made like a caricature monster

07:16 version no one really does that this is

07:18 a straw man red flag the straw man red

07:20 flags that netflix made to just be

07:22 completely self-serving with their

07:23 marketing department tweeting out this

07:25 nonsense

07:26 ah that’s good we’re victims of

07:28 sensationalist media right now this is

07:30 why we have you in the room

07:33 always read always

07:35 see him behind the smoke reading between

07:36 the lines

07:38 full season one i think for a full

07:40 season one you should be watching that

07:41 intro do you know why i like the intro

07:44 i and i think this says something about

07:46 the way that i approach life yeah yeah

07:49 this says you’re a great guy go on

07:52 i didn’t say that it said i was a great

07:54 guy i just stephen i think if i can no

07:58 this is really going to say a lot about

07:59 you go on if i can be so

08:01 self-referential

08:02 i think that in this is some kind of

08:04 little secret to life

08:06 and and yes i’m claiming it as my own

08:10 i watch the intro

08:12 with the theme music

08:14 because to me

08:16 when we truly want to enjoy something in

08:19 life

08:20 it starts by getting connected to it

08:25 it’s the same when i go and do a speech

08:27 i can have all of the words i can have

08:30 all of the knowledge of what i’m going

08:31 to say

08:33 but

08:34 you know

08:35 and jameson knows that any time i’m

08:37 about to get on stage

08:39 i’ll always have a moment where i either

08:41 say to myself or one of you

08:43 why is this important again

08:46 why do i need to do this why do i need

08:48 to say this

08:49 and that moment is essential

08:53 to giving a good speech or making a

08:55 great video

08:56 is why

08:58 is this important in other words i need

09:00 to get connected to it

09:02 in order to do a good job and any time

09:04 that it takes me a while to warm up

09:07 whether it’s a webinar or a video or

09:09 whatever

09:10 is because i didn’t start connected but

09:12 when someone says well you were a little

09:14 slow in the beginning but then oh my god

09:16 you’re a fire it’s because

09:17 somewhere along the way i got connected

09:21 and then it flowed differently

09:23 and when i watch

09:25 the theme song

09:28 or the the music the build up to

09:30 whatever show it is

09:33 that’s just two minutes of me

09:36 really sitting into the experience of

09:38 what i’m about to watch and going oh

09:40 yeah i’m here for this this is what i’m

09:42 doing for the next half hour i’m excited

09:45 i’m getting connected

09:47 the only one you’re allowed to skip is

09:49 the morning show which is about three

09:51 minutes long so that might be the only

09:52 one you can permit

09:54 but it’s a fun little tune i still i

09:56 still watched the game of thrones must

09:58 have the record for the longest theme

09:59 song ever and i still i sat through it

10:01 each time that was one of the great

10:03 theme songs um okay another one um

10:07 men who call it cute when you say you’re

10:09 going to do something any competent

10:12 adult could do like put furniture

10:14 together or change your own oil throw

10:16 those men in the trash we can’t really

10:18 answer this one matt because i guess we

10:20 haven’t experienced that but the idea of

10:23 someone con the idea of someone

10:24 condescending you for anything you’re

10:27 capable of doing

10:28 well steve it’s cute that you think i’ve

10:30 never experienced that yeah because i

10:32 have very good all right i did have i

10:35 remember telling someone that what i did

10:39 for a living

10:40 and they went

10:42 oh that’s so cute

10:43 i hate that i hate that stuff i love

10:46 that as well

10:47 it is it is a terrible terrible

10:50 low low quickly we’ve made him angry

10:53 no

10:53 no

10:54 we’ve made steve

10:55 that one you you were all oh no it

10:58 doesn’t really happen to us that’s a

11:00 that must be something we can’t relate

11:01 to i literally said it and immediately i

11:04 just see you saw red now i’m going yeah

11:07 we men get that all the time we’re

11:08 getting condescended you know how

11:10 seriously i take my work

11:12 and someone said oh that’s really cute

11:14 and i immediately had no interest it

11:17 just was like oh god this is such an

11:20 inappropriate response to something

11:22 that’s really important to me and uh and

11:25 it’s it’s it’s all about reading the

11:27 room uh and i i suppose that’s

11:29 interesting as a spin as a distinction i

11:33 think that’s interesting that to hear

11:35 men do it

11:36 over things that women do that are just

11:38 everyday normal things but there’s that

11:41 patronizing

11:43 it’s cute that you’re doing something

11:45 that a human would do

11:47 right yeah exactly

11:49 um yeah oh it’s cute you can open up the

11:51 front of your car you know that sort of

11:53 thing and change the oil i think i have

11:56 a different interpretation of this tweet

11:58 than you guys

11:59 i just don’t

12:00 i kind of just call bs on it because

12:02 first of all when’s the last time you

12:04 changed your oil matthew

12:06 oh i can see where you’re going i think

12:08 that this i think that this woman’s

12:10 probably super competent at a lot of

12:12 really cool stuff and i guarantee that a

12:14 guy was probably like oh my god you did

12:16 you did that yourself that’s that’s

12:18 awesome

12:19 and she’s probably i mean look listen to

12:20 the last part of her tweet throw those

12:22 men in the trash this is an angry person

12:26 i’m a little bit i’m skeptical of this

12:28 tweet i think this is a this is an

12:29 example of the toxic twitter you were

12:31 talking about

12:32 damn he’s turned it around oh

12:35 interesting

12:38 look at how look at how defensive jay is

12:40 as a man being called out called out by

12:43 one person

12:44 and he immediately gets defensive i mean

12:47 he might as well be waving a giant red

12:49 flag over his head right now

12:52 can i just say that if i hurt you steve

12:54 it wasn’t my fault and i’m not sorry

12:59 um

13:00 this brilliant all right um let’s move

13:02 on from that one um

13:04 when conversations have to absolutely be

13:06 about them otherwise it’s boring or

13:08 unimportant

13:11 i mean yes obviously obvious red flag

13:13 obviously if someone’s not curious about

13:15 you

13:16 especially by the way in the dating

13:19 phase do you know what i mean because if

13:21 if they’re not curious about you

13:24 even during the time when it could get

13:25 them in your pants

13:28 then

13:29 what are they going to be like

13:30 afterwards

13:31 they’re not going to suddenly get more

13:32 curious about you

13:34 when no longer is it about politeness or

13:37 impressing you

13:38 right exactly

13:40 final one here

13:42 um because i thought it was quite funny

13:44 someone put

13:45 when he knows his zodiac sign it’s a red

13:47 flag or when he doesn’t know his zodiac

13:50 sign it’s a red flag

13:52 they’re just i thought that was a funny

13:55 damned if you do damned if you don’t

13:58 i

13:59 think it’s fine

14:01 for a man to know his zodiac sign

14:06 i think that if he brings it up as a

14:09 topic of conversation

14:11 you should not trust that man

14:14 and you should immediately stand up and

14:16 leave the date

14:18 and block his number and if he tries to

14:21 reach you another way

14:23 and says on instagram hey

14:25 um i don’t know what happened but my

14:27 text messages are no longer going

14:29 through to you

14:30 you call the police

14:32 or you say i thought you’re an aries you

14:34 should have known not to talk like that

14:36 in front of me steve let me tell you

14:38 something when a guy brings up star

14:40 signs

14:42 that’s not about his interest in star

14:44 science so you see it as pure light he’s

14:46 a pure attack he’s a pure strategist

14:49 he’s a he’s a piece of [ __ ] liar

14:54 yeah did he have her first folks

14:56 he is a liar steve steve do you know how

14:59 many times in my life

15:01 in my

15:03 life

15:05 i have been one of my male friends old

15:07 or new

15:09 and in the middle

15:11 of our activity together as men

15:14 he said

15:16 what star sign are you bud

15:19 how many times does that happen how many

15:20 times do you think

15:22 zero steve

15:24 [ __ ] zero

15:26 what’s your stars and do you know how

15:28 many times i’ve been on a hike with a

15:30 man

15:32 and halfway through that hike i did

15:34 something

15:35 i said a certain thing

15:38 i said oh my uh my house is so messy

15:42 right now

15:43 and they went

15:44 what star sign are you

15:47 do you know how many times they took one

15:49 of the things i said and then used it as

15:52 a way to pivot to what star sign i am

15:55 and how that behavior was so

15:56 quintessentially

15:59 capricorn do you know how many times

16:00 steve oh god be a few hasn’t it how many

16:03 absolutely [ __ ] zero me

16:05 zero again knew it there you go so when

16:07 a guy is on a date with you

16:10 and he starts pulling out all of that

16:12 horoscope knowledge

16:15 proceed at your peril

16:17 this is a man who has got a devious mind

16:20 the lex luthor of astrology for shame

16:24 fair enough um what’s good dude i think

16:27 we uh covered some ground there i want

16:29 to ask you about a few amber flags matt

16:32 and if you agree these are like

16:34 hmm and these are ones i’ve sort of

16:36 wrote down

16:37 come on

16:38 someone too comfortable with

16:40 offering criticism early on

16:43 that’s what yeah i’ll move more quickly

16:45 through these but yeah that’s one to

16:47 talk about that’s a conversation

16:49 i don’t feel i don’t i feel judged by

16:51 you or i don’t feel like you’re

16:53 accepting me

16:54 um that’s a con that’s a conversation

16:57 now this is a careful one but someone

16:59 who doesn’t have any friends or we could

17:02 say

17:03 a woman who has no female friends or a

17:04 man who has no friends

17:07 hmm interesting

17:11 um yeah i would say that’s it’s an amber

17:13 flag

17:14 because some people are loner-ish

17:16 so that’s why i’m thinking it’s a hum i

17:18 don’t know i’d say if someone has if

17:20 someone has no friends that might be a

17:21 red flag

17:23 someone who has never had a long-term

17:25 relationship and their past 35.

17:31 [Music]

17:35 i think that’s an amber i’m gonna go

17:37 amber because i think that’s a

17:38 conversation

17:39 right

17:40 so you’re great you’re agreeing with me

17:43 yeah yeah um

17:44 if you have very different religious or

17:47 spiritual beliefs

17:50 um

17:52 and for that’s amber that’s a good amber

17:54 because that’s that requires significant

17:56 conversation

17:57 but but it’s not insurmountable

18:00 okay this is quite a specific one i

18:02 wonder what you think

18:03 someone who can’t enjoy something

18:06 because it wasn’t their first choice

18:11 what like what would be an example of

18:13 that like there was the restaurant they

18:16 really wanted to go to and you got the

18:17 second best because you know you both

18:19 couldn’t get into that one or the second

18:21 best activity

18:23 but they make a thing of like they

18:25 didn’t get the first choice it’s like a

18:27 thing that’s a red flag that’s a red

18:28 flag that’s a red flag how you can enjoy

18:31 life with that person life is full of

18:32 second choices

18:34 i also feel i feel like that’s wildly

18:37 specific steve is this like is this some

18:39 uh

18:40 is there some trauma you want to talk

18:42 about

18:43 who have you dated that’s done that

18:46 um have you tried to take someone to a

18:47 restaurant

18:49 and sold them on it and gone asked to

18:51 tell you this is i call it they all know

18:53 me here this is a great this let me tell

18:55 you this

18:56 is a great they call it stevie’s joint

18:59 it’s a great restaurant i don’t say it

19:01 like michael caine but yeah go on

19:04 okay here you go i’ll call this stevie’s

19:06 joint i walk in everyone says hello the

19:07 food’s delicious they got this amazing

19:10 pizza oh they tell you even if you don’t

19:12 eat pineapple on pizza you’ll eat it on

19:14 this pizza they do a pizza the whole

19:16 base is pineapple it’s delicious and

19:19 you’ve really sold this pineapple-based

19:21 pizza

19:22 and then

19:23 all of a sudden you rock up and they go

19:27 um i’m sorry sir we don’t have a

19:29 reservation for you

19:31 and you go don’t you know who i am

19:34 and they say i’m sorry sir we’ve never

19:36 seen you before

19:39 and so you have to trundle off

19:41 to chipotle

19:43 or

19:44 whatever other establishment is nearby

19:47 yeah if i do that and they give me and

19:48 they give me something and then no and

19:50 then and then you go to the next place

19:53 hang on i’m not i’m just

19:55 you go to the next place

19:57 and your date

19:59 has been

20:01 it’s been sold

20:02 on this pineapple base

20:06 and this place that’s you know you’ve

20:09 nicknamed

20:10 [Music]

20:11 that you’ve nicknamed stevie’s joint yep

20:15 they now can’t get it out of their mind

20:17 and they can’t enjoy the burrito you’ve

20:19 taken them for yeah is that what you

20:21 meant yeah and they give me stick about

20:23 it and they and they just just subtly

20:26 just subtly they like seem a bit

20:28 disappointed the whole day like oh you

20:29 did say we were gonna go to

20:31 that stevie’s place if they bring it up

20:33 again

20:34 then i’m annoyed

20:36 that actually exists this is actually

20:39 this actually happened this isn’t

20:41 something i’m true

20:42 and

20:43 what’s more if you nailed it i feel like

20:45 this is exactly what happened this

20:46 really happened

20:50 it feels like something that did happen

20:52 but my point is

20:56 my point is you’ve got i want someone

20:58 who can enjoy

21:00 the oh we didn’t do the favorite thing

21:02 today right we didn’t get number one

21:05 choice every time like this time we’re

21:07 doing oh we do second best and i want

21:10 them to then go with a good attitude

21:12 right yeah yeah yeah

21:14 this is obviously self-authored so i

21:16 feel like you need to be the one who

21:18 says whether this is amber or red and

21:20 i’ll tell you what steve from everything

21:21 you’ve said and how upset you’ve been

21:23 over it

21:24 i am surprised you put it in the amber

21:26 category i want them to enjoy the little

21:29 things okay

21:30 well let’s list it as red then

21:33 so how many ambers

21:35 makes a red

21:38 well i think here okay i’m gonna because

21:41 we’re gonna have to wrap this up steve

21:43 but i do i want to finish on something

21:45 that i think is going to be very

21:46 valuable for people as a as a bit of

21:49 insight i suppose um there is a

21:51 difference between red flags and amber

21:53 lights

21:56 a red flag is something that we should

21:59 genuinely you know it falls under that

22:02 ignore at your peril

22:04 category

22:06 now the dangerous thing about red flags

22:08 is that

22:09 often

22:11 red flags are disguised as exciting or

22:15 attractive qualities about someone

22:18 they’re the bad boy they’ve got this

22:21 edge to them they

22:24 have a certain amount of spontaneity or

22:27 excitement or you know they charm

22:30 everyone on the first date and everyone

22:32 loves them and they say all the right

22:34 things in any given moment sometimes red

22:37 flags can be disguised as exciting

22:41 qualities and so we start chasing the

22:43 wrong thing that’s what’s so dangerous

22:46 about some red flags

22:49 however there are amber lights which i

22:52 define

22:54 as

22:55 conversations things that

22:58 you should talk about

22:59 and use as an opportunity to either

23:05 find a real point of difference that

23:07 isn’t going to work or

23:10 find a moment of

23:12 coming together where you go oh we can

23:16 you feel this way oh that’s okay then

23:18 i’ll adjust that or let’s talk about it

23:20 let’s come to a place of greater

23:21 understanding

23:22 amber lights are actually the makings of

23:25 a relationship the ability to talk about

23:28 differences

23:30 and to use those to become stronger

23:33 is one of the defining characteristics

23:34 of strong relationships

23:37 now what i think is interesting about

23:39 amber lights

23:41 is that

23:42 sometimes they’re disguised as red flags

23:47 sometimes

23:49 especially when we have our demons which

23:51 we all do we have our insecurities

23:54 someone can do something

23:56 that to us

23:58 we

23:59 it freaks us out in some way it feels

24:02 like this is like that thing

24:04 that someone once did to me that

24:07 right now it’s not really that thing but

24:10 but because it’s

24:12 coming in some form that makes me think

24:14 of that you know like it’s almost like

24:16 if i’ve been cheated on a bunch of times

24:18 and then this person i’m with is out

24:21 all night and doesn’t text me

24:25 now we might go red flag

24:29 that’s a red flag

24:30 and when we see a red flag especially

24:33 when it’s related to one of our demons

24:35 one of our the things that we’re scared

24:37 of

24:38 it sends us into fight or flight mode

24:41 so

24:42 fight mode is you finally get hold of

24:44 them you finally speak to them and you

24:46 unleash hell on them

24:48 for the way that you have just felt and

24:49 for how afraid you are you yell at them

24:52 you argue with them you tell them all

24:54 the ways they’re wrong you judge the

24:56 behavior

24:58 or flight

24:59 you go cold you give them the silent

25:02 treatment

25:03 or you just stop returning their calls

25:05 you don’t text them back because you’re

25:07 like

25:08 that feels like

25:09 something just got poked in me that’s

25:12 made me terrified it’s aggravated my

25:13 trauma i’m running for the hills i’m

25:16 gonna get this person away from me

25:17 because this means danger the danger

25:20 with amber lights

25:22 is that

25:23 sometimes our own trauma

25:26 can make those amber lights look like

25:28 red flags when actually they are an

25:30 invitation

25:32 for us to have a conversation for us to

25:35 reveal more of ourselves our wounds who

25:38 we are as a person for us to understand

25:40 more about somebody else for us to get

25:43 better at setting boundaries

25:46 amber lights are an invitation to

25:48 strengthen the relationship and heal our

25:50 trauma

25:52 but if we go in straight into fight or

25:53 flight because we see it as a red flag

25:56 then we may never get the chance to do

25:59 all of those wonderful things because

26:01 we’ll either scare ourselves off and run

26:03 away or will scare them off in the early

26:05 stages with how we just treated them

26:09 i am fascinated by this because i think

26:12 it’s kind of easy to list a bunch of red

26:14 flags and say yeah if you see this run

26:16 for the hills but i think the reality

26:19 of relationships and early dating

26:22 is that

26:23 usually

26:25 or very often we find ourselves in

26:28 situations where we simply aren’t sure

26:32 we’re not sure of whether something is a

26:34 genuine red flag we’re not sure if

26:37 they’ve done anything wrong or if it’s

26:39 our trauma if we’re the one being high

26:41 maintenance if we’re the one who needs

26:43 to check our ego if we’re the one who’s

26:45 just being overly anxious we’re not sure

26:48 if we’re being over demanding

26:51 we’re not sure if it’s appropriate to

26:52 say something we have an argument with

26:55 someone and we come out of it

26:58 completely spinning as to whether we

27:00 just did a good thing or a bad thing

27:03 and

27:05 so i’m fascinated by this distinction

27:07 between red flags and amber lights red

27:10 flags ignore your peril amber lights and

27:13 invitation to a conversation

27:17 hey before you go i have something big

27:20 to tell you about i on the 7th of

27:22 december i’m doing a two hour deep dive

27:26 master class on the topic of red flags

27:30 here’s what we’re going to be talking

27:31 about firstly how to spot red flags but

27:34 we’re also going to be talking about the

27:36 things that maybe aren’t red flags

27:39 they’re not things we should run away

27:40 from when we see them but they are

27:42 things that we should have a

27:43 conversation about how do you navigate

27:45 those moments how do you use the

27:47 conversation that you have around those

27:48 moments to build a strong relationship

27:51 because i truly believe that long-term

27:53 relationships are built on the

27:56 conversations that are had in those

27:58 moments of friction but you’ve got to

27:59 know when to have them and how to have

28:01 them and that’s what i’m going to be

28:03 talking about in this two hour deep dive

28:06 master class it’s happening live on

28:08 december the 7th and you can join it as

28:11 long as you are a member of my love life

28:14 club if you’re not a member right now

28:17 don’t worry you can join for free for 14

28:20 days on a two-week trial just to come

28:23 and see if you like it go to

28:25 askmh.com for all of the details

28:28 and i’ll see you

28:40 [Music]

28:49 you

