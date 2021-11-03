This Is When I Learned How Hard It Is To Be a Man

I was standing on stage at an open mic — braless. Although this wasn’t unusual for me, what was unusual was being underneath intimate lighting in front of a crowd of people and having all eyes immediately go to the center of my body, and their collective attention.

I was feeding off them feeding off my poetry when the hairs on the back of my neck stood up, and I felt that rush creators feel when they get into that zone (you know what I’m talking about). And then I naturally got hard.

What do you expect from me, they’re receptors, and I was feeling the vibe. I maintained focus, but in that instant, I finally realized something. It must be very hard for men to go through this several times a day — daily.

Pun intended.

“I Can’t Control It, It Just Happens”

One day, I was really upset bout something that happened, and I was venting to my best friend at the time. As he held me, he got hard.

We both acknowledged it silently (we even laughed about it), and then he said something I know many of us have heard a man say before,

I’m sorry I can’t control it, it just happens.

No questions asked, I believed him.

My best friend wasn’t a creep, he was being human. When he held me, we were body to body, in a way we had never been before, and the situation we were in was unexpected. In other words, our own closeness caught us both off guard.

I’ve had a couple of these encounters before, and if I’m honest, I was always aware that a man’s anatomy is wired differently than mine. But somehow, I’d failed to see the most obvious thing we both have in common. We both get hard.

Unexpectedly.

I Stopped Wearing Bras In 2017

On a personal level, I knew in my heart I was only utilizing bras to feel good about myself. I wasn’t actually using them for their purpose — to support my breasts. Bras were this right of feminine passage, and I wanted to remain on that other side of the threshold of beauty standards.

But as I changed and adapted to newer perspectives, I really didn’t need the attention. I didn’t want to live for attention and acceptance. I wanted my comfort. I really didn’t (and don’t) need the attention.

Aside from that, they were just uncomfortable to have on my skin physically. But I figured since mine is small, it wouldn’t make the difference. So I ditched my bra, and I have loved the freedom that comes with that.

I Wasn’t Trying To Cause A Revolution

I wasn’t born with outies. Mine were inverted and only stuck out when I was hard or aroused, but because I wore bras, this was a virtually unknown fact until I gt them pierced in 2016 and ditched my bras a year later.

Yes, the piercings added encouragement.

Either way, I immediately encountered what an intimately vulnerable feeling it is to be on public display. Of course, as a woman, my breasts are naturally on display. They’re literally sticking out from my chest, and we all know nipples don’t give a shit about making their appearance known.

And this is normal.

I find it fascinating how the simplest decisions I make for my own comfort somehow have this revolutionary response. I mean, it’s a fucking bra, and we’re in 2021, and yet this decision is still a movement. My body is still beautifully vulgar to the world around me.

I wasn’t trying to cause a revolution, but I like the fact that it’s still somehow not traditional and that people still find it explicit. But what I did not realize, at the time, was how this one decision would impact my life — and subsequently broaden my empathy for men.

I’ve Been Guilty of Judging Men

Prematurely, in some situations. Based on the limited life experiences I’ve had with them. I figured many of them find the wrong things appealing enough to get hard over.

I also believed that some liken a hard dick (and its noticeability) to beating on their chests because some men are like that — but not all. One night, I was on the bus and headed home when this guy brushed up against me from behind as he got off. He was painfully hard, and it was obvious.

I initially thought it was on purpose until I looked around and realized we were all packed, shoulder to shoulder. He didn’t have a choice, and I could imagine that moment was rough for him more than it was for me because he knew it was coming. It was his stop.

We’re New Yorkers. When we’re on a crowded bus or train, you bet your ass we anticipate all the bullshit we’re gonna go through just to get to the damn door in time. I know he anticipated what would happen and the possibility of colorful responses.

Especially with the increasing presence of predatory men, and having the wrong perception placed on you because of it (should someone notice), and cancel culture and the social climate we’re currently in. Sure, I could “put on a bra,” but men like him were simply vulnerable. And that’s tough.

I understood the scenario was uncomfortable for both of us, but it wasn’t his fault or mine. So I didn’t react or respond because, in this case, it was obvious he didn’t want to have to get past me the way he did, but there was nowhere else to go.

You don’t know crowded until you use New York City transit. I also had a man brush against my breast when he was getting off the bus. It was completely accidental and unintentional, but I got hard regardless.

It happens.

Public Perception Is The Problem

Yea, I can imagine being a man, but my vulnerability lies in being sexualized once someone takes notice of my assets or being accused of being overtly sexual for malicious reasoning. And if we’re talking more extreme, rape.

On the opposite end, I don’t have the added pressure of being seen as (or labeled) a predator because of it. So I don’t have the full understanding, but I get a glimpse into that vulnerability men walk around with every single day.

It isn’t exactly their exposure or mine that’s necessarily the problem — it’s public perception. It can be frustrating to be accused of “giving off” sexual invitations when your body is just… being itself. We’re human.

I’ve gotten hard in front of complete strangers, automatically giving off a sexual indication when in reality, it just happened. I’ve had mostly women try to shame for this and criticize me for my “display.” Men sexualized and objectified me in “appreciation.” Some insisted I was giving a signal — I wasn’t.

Sometimes it really isn’t personal. Again, we’re human, and sometimes certain bodily functions can’t be controlled. I get it. And yes, I have the option of covering up (if I want to), but that isn’t the point.

The point is this is a common area of vulnerability both men and women share. We’re not that different. Going braless taught me that.

Photo credit: iStock