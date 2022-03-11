Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / This Is Why You Can’t Find Love… [Video]

This Is Why You Can’t Find Love… [Video]

We feel like we’re entitled to a relationship that isn’t any work that’s supposed to be easy

by

 

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
measure them based on their investment
00:02
not based on what you want them to be i
00:04
have a massive belief that an amazing
00:06
relationship is built it’s not found any
00:09
time you’re telling someone what you
00:10
don’t want you’re really telling them
00:12
what you’ve had we spend so much of our
00:14
lives not smiling first because we’re
00:16
worried that someone won’t smile back
00:24
i am really proud of my modern day
00:26
commitment um
00:28
it seems that like people have a really
00:30
hard time committing these days like
00:32
there’s always something better out
00:33
there and i’m sure social media has a
00:36
lot to do with it people comparing their
00:37
lives to others and i know in la where i
00:40
live there’s a lot of men have peter pan
00:42
syndrome and they don’t want to grow up
00:44
but it makes me worry to get into a
00:46
relationship because i feel like
00:48
you know
00:49
people are always kind of worried about
00:50
maybe there’s something better out there
00:52
and commitment just doesn’t seem to be
00:54
as honored as it used to be and it’s
00:56
causing me some fear into getting into
00:59
relationships and i think i
01:01
i just wanted to get your thoughts on
01:02
that um
01:03
how i can maybe work through some of
01:05
that and be more trusting
01:07
yeah that’s two that’s a great two-part
01:09
question i mean firstly i think in
01:11
general people are worse at committing
01:12
to anything these days i think people
01:14
are worse at committing to careers uh i
01:17
think they’re worse at committing to a
01:18
life path i think they’re worse at
01:20
committing to marriage i think we we
01:22
have uh shorter attention spans and also
01:25
we have i think a certain level of
01:27
entitlement these days uh that makes us
01:29
feel like we’re entitled to a job that
01:31
is amazing and exciting the whole time
01:33
and as soon as it’s not we feel like we
01:35
need to quit and move on to something
01:36
else i think we feel like we’re entitled
01:38
to a relationship that isn’t any work
01:40
that’s supposed to be easy and then as
01:42
soon as it’s not we start looking for
01:44
the next thing
01:45
and not to mention if you live in a
01:46
place like l.a and people in london or
01:48
new york or many major cities will all
01:50
relate to this you do face a lot of
01:53
people with a lot of different options
01:55
and everything is it’s every in in a
01:57
city like this it’s everything all the
02:00
time
02:01
it’s everything always you can have
02:03
whatever you want any time of day you
02:05
can go out every night of the week there
02:07
are always new people there’s an endless
02:09
stream of them there’s always something
02:11
else going on and that makes it somewhat
02:15
difficult now
02:17
what we have to understand is that there
02:19
are different experiences of life
02:21
there’s the experience for example of
02:24
going out and sleeping with multiple
02:26
people and having a kind of roster of
02:29
people on the go that you enjoy and
02:31
you’re just seeing where that takes you
02:33
and you have all the variety that comes
02:34
with that then you have the experience
02:37
which is being with one person and
02:39
sharing your day with them and figure
02:41
finding out how they are when they get
02:42
home and telling them how you are when
02:44
you get home and you know you go and you
02:46
go and do something with that person and
02:47
you can really relate to them because
02:49
you know them you share your news with
02:50
them and you want to share your news
02:52
because they know how hard you worked
02:54
for that promotion that you’re now
02:55
excited about unlike the person you met
02:57
last week who doesn’t care it’s a
02:59
different experience people grow and as
03:02
they mature or hopefully mature not
03:04
every guy does but as they mature they
03:06
start to have uh they value experiences
03:09
differently some people go through their
03:11
lives and they begin to truly value that
03:13
sense of real meaning and connection
03:15
that comes with being with one person
03:17
other people by the way never get to
03:18
that stage i actually i truly believe
03:21
that that’s the minority i think that
03:23
most people actually get to a point
03:26
where they want more meaning in their
03:27
lives
03:28
that’s
03:29
that’s very good to hear because that’s
03:31
kind of what i was wondering is you know
03:32
how as things have changed you know when
03:34
i think of my parents and the 60s
03:36
whatever it was such a natural thing to
03:39
commit to somebody and that’s what you
03:40
did and now it seems more unnatural to
03:43
do that because you know divorce is
03:44
prevalent and things but i think like
03:46
you’re saying inherently maybe in humans
03:48
like people ultimately do want a quality
03:50
experience and so it just does it’s like
03:52
a maturity thing then it is and and
03:54
here’s here’s where the results get
03:56
skewed because i think that most guys
03:59
will get to a point where they want more
04:00
meaning uh with the minority never
04:03
wanting more meaning or or having some
04:05
sort of problem internally that stops
04:07
them from from accessing that part of
04:09
themselves here’s where the results get
04:11
skewed
04:12
many guys because of this sense of
04:14
entitlement where we think god i before
04:16
i get to a certain age i have to have
04:18
played around enough i have to have
04:19
traveled enough i’ve had to have had a
04:21
ton of adventure i need to have made a
04:22
certain amount of money i need to be in
04:24
a certain place in my status in my
04:26
career they have all of these things
04:27
that they feel like they need to check
04:29
off before they meet the woman that
04:30
they’re going to spend their life with
04:32
and settle down
04:33
here’s the problem despite this sense of
04:35
entitlement many of them never achieve
04:37
all of those things by the time they
04:39
meet that woman
04:40
right so all of a sudden they’re meeting
04:42
this amazing woman and they think god i
04:44
could marry this woman i could spend my
04:46
life with this woman if only
04:48
i’d been to all those countries i
04:50
already wanted to go to if only i felt
04:53
like i’d played around enough had enough
04:54
adventure if only i’d already made that
04:56
money that i said i’d make you know i
04:58
said i’d be a millionaire by 30 i’m not
05:00
i need to keep going with that they have
05:01
all of these things that they feel like
05:03
they haven’t done yet when they meet
05:05
that person and all of a sudden they
05:08
find themselves sabotaging a
05:09
relationship not because the
05:10
relationship’s wrong but because they
05:12
feel like they haven’t arrived at that
05:14
place in their life just yet
05:15
that is so that is so profound and is i
05:18
think so true
05:20
yeah it’s tough it’s very very tough so
05:23
yes here’s the key this the key isn’t
05:25
about trusting more i think i think the
05:28
idea of trust is is actually
05:30
misguided in many cases the onus isn’t
05:33
on you to just trust people blindly
05:36
that’s dumb
05:37
that’s what ends up with you being
05:38
murdered in a dark alley somewhere it’s
05:40
just i just trust everyone right
05:43
you don’t just trust people
05:45
what you do is you allow people to earn
05:48
your trust
05:50
and you give them the chance in the
05:51
first place that’s all it is i’m going
05:53
to allow you to put in that five percent
05:55
of f amount of effort that allows you to
05:58
get five percent of my trust then 10 and
06:00
15 and so on that’s how any relationship
06:02
is built you don’t start with the trust
06:04
you build the trust
06:06
so any guy that’s going to be worthy of
06:08
you has to show that he’s worthy of you
06:10
by the investment that he puts in and by
06:12
showing you that he’s actually
06:13
interested in the same things that
06:15
you’re interested in in terms of a
06:16
relationship that’s going to be built
06:18
over time the easiest thing you can do
06:20
for yourself is to look for guys in the
06:22
right stage of their lives in try
06:24
instead of trying to convert guys in the
06:26
wrong stage of their lives
06:27
so
06:28
it’s so true if you want to find a guy
06:30
in the right stage of his life or you
06:32
want to find out if a guy is in the
06:33
right stage of his life simply ask him
06:35
the right questions when you’re early on
06:37
ask him you know what are you interested
06:39
in in a relationship at this stage in
06:41
your life or do you feel like you still
06:42
have more that you want to get out of
06:43
your system uh if you talk about his
06:45
past relationship why did you break up
06:47
with that person that’ll tell you a lot
06:48
by the way does he talk about it being
06:50
you know he’s the reason that they broke
06:52
up because he wasn’t ready for a
06:53
relationship or is it because of
06:54
something that she was doing and
06:56
therefore he just hadn’t found the right
06:57
person if you ask the questions he’ll
06:59
give you the answers most women never
07:01
ask the questions and so they never get
07:03
the truth from a guy because they don’t
07:04
want to hear it
07:06
so just go and be smart about it i’m i
07:09
you know i you’re going to be fine
07:10
because you’re you’re clearly an
07:11
intelligent person you clearly want the
07:13
result and you’re clearly measured
07:14
you’re not biased you just want to find
07:16
someone great so keep going out there
07:18
keep your chin up and when you talk to
07:21
guys
07:22
measure them based on their investment
07:24
not based on what you want them to be
07:28
this has been a very very very
07:30
insightful
07:31
chat with you i appreciate it so much
07:33
you’re so welcome i feel like we covered
07:34
a lot of ground in a few minutes
07:37
i appreciate it very much you’re so
07:39
welcome thank you kelani i’ll speak to
07:40
you soon
07:47
i have a particular problem in my
07:49
profession and that’s that people
07:50
constantly ask me how do i know when
07:53
i’ve met the one or they’ll ask me how
07:55
do i find the one the problem for me is
07:58
that when people ask these questions i
07:59
have a hard time telling them the truth
08:01
about what i actually believe that’s a
08:03
lie i used to have a hard time telling
08:05
them the truth about what i believe now
08:06
i find it much easier the one doesn’t
08:09
exist not only do i not think it’s real
08:12
but i’m glad that the idea of the one
08:14
isn’t real firstly why it’s not real
08:17
take jane
08:18
jane has met the one at her college
08:22
class in fact he just happened to sit
08:24
next to her in her sociology class she
08:27
says he’s the one i’m so happy that i
08:29
finally met him and what an incredible
08:32
world where the one was sitting next to
08:34
me in my sociology class that would be
08:37
an incredible world jane because there’s
08:39
7 billion people on earth this is
08:42
slightly simplistic but let’s say 3.5
08:44
billion of them are men many of them are
08:47
too young and many of them are too old
08:50
we’re left with approximately 1 billion
08:52
guys let’s just put these numbers into
08:54
context for a minute
08:56
one billion guys
08:58
one of those guys is the one let’s take
09:01
a woman who meets three guys a day every
09:04
day for the next 50 years which we
09:06
already know is a ludicrously high
09:08
number of guys because most women don’t
09:10
meet three guys a day but let’s say they
09:11
do over 50 years that’s around 55 000
09:14
guys that she meets well 55 000 guys as
09:17
a percentage of 1 billion is 0.005
09:21
chance that she’ll meet the one now
09:24
think about that
09:25
that’s meeting three guys a day for 50
09:28
years and she still only has a 0.005
09:32
percent chance of meeting the one and
09:34
yet we look around and we know
09:36
anecdotally that far more than .005
09:39
percent of women have found a guy that
09:41
they want to spend the rest of their
09:42
life with so why are these numbers so
09:45
different here’s the point
09:46
we want to believe in the idea of the
09:48
one
09:49
human beings crave this idea one of the
09:52
reasons i believe we crave it is because
09:53
we like simplicity we don’t like the
09:56
idea that many people could be the one
09:58
we like the idea that there’s one person
10:00
out there that’s right for us it’s what
10:02
movies have taught us it’s what books
10:04
have taught us and it seems neat and
10:06
tidy because if there’s just one person
10:07
out there then i can just keep searching
10:09
for that one person who it’s supposed to
10:11
be perfect with what we have to do is we
10:12
just have to sit back and wait for the
10:14
one to arrive and when they do we’ll
10:16
know about it there’s a reason that i
10:19
don’t like this concept what happens
10:21
when you’re in a relationship and the
10:22
one cheats on you
10:24
what happens when you’re in a
10:25
relationship and the one starts
10:26
disrespecting you or treating you badly
10:29
consistently there are two schools of
10:30
thought on this one person would say
10:32
stick around because they’re the one you
10:34
have to fight it out and make it work
10:36
because they’re the one which of course
10:38
is a recipe for living your life out
10:40
with someone who doesn’t meet your
10:42
standards the other person would say no
10:43
leave because that means he’s not the
10:45
one leave because the one is still out
10:47
there they’re not the one it’s what
10:48
leads to chronic relationship hopping
10:51
it’s what leads people to consistently
10:53
leave relationships when they find out
10:55
they’re not perfect and passionate every
10:57
single day part of the problem is that
10:59
we live in this incredibly entitled
11:01
society we have this entitlement culture
11:04
where we believe we’re led to believe
11:06
that we’re supposed to just find the one
11:08
and it be amazing that we’re entitled to
11:11
that and i think that’s a problem we’re
11:12
not entitled to something but we do have
11:14
the opportunity to create something and
11:17
this to me is this is my big argument
11:19
you know i’m not a cynic people will be
11:21
watching this and this is what you’ll
11:22
see in the comments is people go oh but
11:24
matt life has meaning and it somehow
11:26
brings the one to you and that’s how it
11:28
works and you just don’t get that you’re
11:29
a cynic i’m not a cynic i believe that
11:32
the idea of love at first sight is the
11:35
most unromantic idea there is if we
11:37
believe that the one comes ready made we
11:40
know we don’t really have to work on a
11:42
relationship this person comes to us
11:45
ready for us and i think that’s an
11:47
abhorrent concept the idea that i could
11:49
look at someone across the room and oh
11:51
they’re just right for me and they’ve
11:52
done nothing for me but they’re just
11:54
right for me what an insult to a
11:56
marriage of 50 years where people look
11:58
back and go look at what this person has
12:00
done for me that’s what makes them
12:02
special is how much they’ve invested in
12:03
me what we’ve built together the idea of
12:05
love at first sight is an insult to
12:07
long-term relationships where people
12:09
have actually built something through
12:11
effort through hard work that to me is
12:14
what’s romantic when people stick around
12:16
for each other when people look after
12:17
each other when they’re a genuine team i
12:19
think what’s romantic is when someone
12:21
builds a relationship with us i have a
12:23
massive belief that an amazing
12:25
relationship is built it’s not found
12:27
creating opportunity the fact that we
12:29
even have the ability to do that to walk
12:32
outside and go and do it again so that
12:34
someone could break up with us and we
12:36
have the ability to do it again that we
12:38
could lose our partner someone could
12:40
pass away and we have the ability to go
12:42
out there and find happiness again it’s
12:45
one of the most redeeming parts of love
12:48
is that it’s possible to find love again
12:50
if we should need to now god forbid that
12:53
happens to us but when it does i don’t
12:55
want to be worried about the one
12:56
argument and how i can never be happy
12:58
again i want to have that redeeming
13:00
quality that knows i can go out there
13:03
and make this happen again if i want to
13:05
it is up to me i can find happiness
13:07
again by the way does this mean that
13:09
everybody could be right for us no
13:11
there’s still a percentage of people
13:13
that we could make it work with and that
13:14
may be a very small percentage but it’s
13:16
a lot better as odds than finding the
13:19
one
13:30
oh i’m sorry
13:32
you caught me in the middle of dating
13:34
online dating is a mess there is so much
13:37
we cannot control
13:39
but
13:40
there is one thing we can control
13:42
our own
13:43
profiles and there is a mistake i see
13:46
made over and over again in people’s
13:48
profiles the unloading of one’s baggage
13:52
i’ll give you an example let’s say
13:54
there’s a guy swiping along and well he
13:57
finds a lovely lady and he thinks to
13:59
himself you know what instead of rushing
14:02
through this one i’ll actually dive in
14:04
and read her description and it reads
14:06
not looking for something casual and not
14:09
interested in anyone fresh out of a
14:10
relationship
14:12
now
14:13
what’s the problem with that
14:15
she’s just talking about what she
14:16
doesn’t want right she’s talking about
14:19
her standard
14:20
but here’s the problem
14:22
he’s not seeing a standard
14:24
he’s seeing baggage
14:26
in other words she’s
14:28
telegraphing way more than she’s
14:31
intending to telegraph he’s now seeing a
14:34
woman who has been burned in the past
14:37
he’s thinking
14:39
well
14:39
okay so
14:41
i guess this woman has been in a bunch
14:43
of casual situations with guys where she
14:45
wanted more and they didn’t why didn’t
14:47
they want more with her and what’s this
14:49
very specific criteria about not winning
14:52
a guy who’s fresh out of a relationship
14:54
i guess she dated someone who was in a
14:56
relationship and then was with her but
14:58
he wasn’t ready or maybe he was busy
15:00
with work or
15:02
maybe she just didn’t have what he
15:04
needed
15:05
why am i even thinking about this guy
15:07
this is weird
15:09
the point is
15:10
she sounds kind of angry and bitter and
15:13
just the
15:15
look any time you’re telling someone
15:17
what you don’t want you’re really
15:19
telling them what you’ve had and someone
15:20
might say yeah but it’s really important
15:22
for me to say that i don’t want this
15:24
fine but that’s kind of disingenuous
15:26
because you don’t want a lot of things
15:28
you don’t want a serial killer but you
15:29
don’t list that in your profile you
15:31
chose to list something very specific so
15:34
what you’re really saying is
15:36
this is my open wound that i’m now
15:39
putting in front of you
15:42
it is much more impactful and puts you
15:44
in a much more attractive light to talk
15:47
about what you do want what you’re
15:49
excited about so instead she could say
15:52
looking for someone else who’s excited
15:54
about the idea of building a real
15:56
connection
15:58
that shows i have standards and i’m just
16:01
a bloody delight to be around
16:04
framing something in the positive like
16:06
that is so much better than listing the
16:08
things you don’t want which only shows
16:10
your baggage it’s no different than
16:12
someone who writes in their profile if
16:14
you’re a fuckboy swipe left no hookups
16:18
[Music]
16:20
look i get what you’re doing you’re
16:22
trying to eliminate the douchebags but
16:24
that doesn’t work the douchebag you’re
16:26
trying to eliminate has already swiped
16:28
right on you when he saw a hot picture
16:30
he wasn’t reading your profile and going
16:32
oh she says no hookups better take her
16:34
word for it don’t want to get in any
16:35
trouble here
16:36
no he’s already messaging you right now
16:39
so it doesn’t eliminate the douchebags
16:42
but what framing all of those negative
16:44
things you don’t want does
16:47
is it has the potential to scare away
16:49
the guys you do want because the guy you
16:51
want is looking at your profile and
16:54
asking himself does this seem like a
16:56
positive person that i would want to
16:58
spend time with
17:00
you can spend your whole life trying to
17:02
filter out the douchebags the reality is
17:04
they’re gonna get through when you’re an
17:06
attractive person you attract lots of
17:09
different types of people when you have
17:10
a great net you catch all sorts of fish
17:13
that’s never going away stop focusing on
17:16
eliminating the person you don’t want
17:18
and start focusing on what will attract
17:20
the person you do want and by the way if
17:22
you liked this video and you realize
17:24
just how important language is in
17:27
attraction
17:28
you’re gonna want what i have to tell
17:29
you about now my free nine texts guide
17:33
where i give you the nine copy and paste
17:36
text messages that when you send any one
17:39
of them to a guy he’ll say oh my god
17:43
that is the single greatest text message
17:46
any woman has ever sent me
17:48
i must have her
17:50
and she’s like
17:52
wow
17:53
i guess downloading matthew hussey’s
17:55
free texting guide at ninetext.com
17:58
was the greatest decision of my life
18:01
go download it
18:03
see you next week friends
18:10
it probably is the worst of all worlds
18:12
in some people’s eyes because it feels
18:14
like there’s not a lot of choice when it
18:17
comes to choosing like it feels like god
18:19
everyone’s flaky people aren’t actually
18:22
trying
18:23
it’s the minimum possible effort being
18:25
put in by these people or as we call it
18:28
the mpi guy minimum possible investment
18:31
and yet
18:33
they on the other side
18:35
seem to have endless choice
18:38
and that makes me feel like there’s a
18:39
sea of people
18:41
i can’t possibly compete with in
18:44
quote winning the dating game so what
18:47
are your thoughts on that steve on just
18:48
the fact that people just feel like how
18:50
do i possibly compete with all the
18:52
options people seem to have these days
18:55
yeah i’m trying to think when i am on if
18:57
i’m using dating apps and i’m out there
19:00
do i think of competition i certainly
19:02
think of the fact that people can
19:05
ignore you very easily and that it’s
19:07
very like people are just not very
19:09
invested when they match with you and so
19:12
it can make you
19:14
take rejection
19:15
a lot harder because you feel that
19:18
like oh i match with them and then
19:20
suddenly they stop talking to me so what
19:22
did i do wrong but of course that the
19:24
truth on the other side might be well
19:25
they’ve got loads of other matches
19:27
they’ve got a life maybe they’re not
19:29
spending time on the app
19:30
maybe they’ve been they’ve got other
19:32
stuff going on in their dating life
19:34
that’s kind of you know
19:36
uh causing them to go on other tangents
19:38
so
19:39
you kind of you know my strategy for
19:42
that sort of thing is to just
19:43
stop assuming things about people’s
19:46
lives and stop assuming everything is a
19:48
message about me well just to pause you
19:51
there though because i just want to pick
19:53
up on that point it’s interesting
19:55
if people say well yeah but i have a
19:58
life
20:00
but i still
20:01
when i match with someone
20:03
i have an attitude of actually
20:06
seeing where it goes and
20:08
i just can’t stand this world now where
20:12
everyone treats interactions so
20:14
flippantly you know i’m actually looking
20:16
for someone and so when i match with
20:17
someone
20:18
i put a little investment into that and
20:21
it just seems like no one else
20:23
does what’s your do you think they’re
20:25
just they’re just seeing it wrong or
20:27
they’re just not being contextual for
20:30
the platform in the way that they’re
20:31
thinking
20:32
i mean they are diagnosing a problem
20:36
with what dating apps do and i i always
20:40
tell people i do not have a dog on this
20:42
fight i have no reason to promote dating
20:44
apps specifically i have no reason our
20:47
business our company has no reason to
20:49
rally against them uh so so it’s like i
20:52
don’t have a dog in this fight i think
20:56
the
20:56
i’m definitely for if you want to be out
20:58
there using dating apps but here in lies
21:01
one of the things of
21:02
you know
21:03
there is a truth about
21:05
how
21:06
different people are using them some
21:08
people are just using them for attention
21:11
and validation and compliments or they
21:13
just turn on a profile when they barely
21:16
pay any attention to it and they swipe
21:17
on it but they don’t really they’d
21:19
rather sit home and play video games
21:20
tonight they can’t be bothered to
21:22
actually go on a date and so
21:24
there is this thing where all this stuff
21:26
is happening and yes people do have
21:28
choice like it does
21:30
it does happen like if i’ve been
21:32
actively using them for you know a month
21:35
or two months saying you might then have
21:37
a bunch of matches and it is kind of
21:39
like oh man there’s a lot like
21:41
like how do i even like
21:43
decide a filter here to decide like who
21:46
i’m interested in who i’m not so
21:48
interested in like it becomes a another
21:51
job it becomes overwhelming but
21:53
that’s the point i think you’ve got to
21:55
realize that if you’re on the online
21:57
dating thing in some sense you are in a
22:00
bit a little bit of a numbers game where
22:03
some people are just not in the place
22:05
right now who are on the app and might
22:06
seem cool
22:08
there’s just all a thousand reasons why
22:10
they haven’t got time maybe they do have
22:12
10 matches before you and they’ve
22:13
already arranged a bunch of dates like
22:15
maybe that’s just already happened and
22:17
you’re too late or like all these other
22:19
stuff maybe they’ve dated like 10 people
22:21
right now and they’re absolutely burnt
22:23
out and they think i don’t want to use
22:24
this thing for a while so i do think
22:26
yeah you might think well i have a life
22:28
but i’m still using this thing but you
22:30
kind of have to meet the person at the
22:32
right time as well timing is a thing and
22:36
sometimes you’ve got to sift through a
22:37
bit to find the person who’s in the
22:39
right spot that you’re in as well that
22:42
is a part of dating it’s not just
22:44
compatibility
22:46
see i’m kind of interested in the
22:49
like
22:51
this idea of who should be the first
22:54
mover or who should be the person who
22:57
who gives a little more first because in
23:00
a world where people like steve even in
23:03
my own
23:04
non-dating life i’ve been going through
23:06
just
23:06
in the last couple of weeks what i’ve
23:08
been quite enjoying
23:10
is just saying to myself i’m just gonna
23:13
in my general interactions and i don’t
23:15
even mean like speaking to people just
23:17
in
23:18
in seeing people on the street or
23:20
walking past people i’m gonna give just
23:22
two percent more than normal or five
23:24
percent more than normal
23:26
and so
23:27
i just treat the world you know what it
23:30
was like steve when we first went to
23:32
like florida and we just thought sort of
23:35
sort of interesting just to be in a
23:37
place where at least in the sort of
23:38
resorts we were in that
23:41
people would just say hello to you yeah
23:43
and yeah that was like a it was like oh
23:45
wow people are really they’re really
23:48
nice and the more you are that way or
23:51
sorry the more other people are that way
23:52
the more you kind of
23:54
start getting into that vibe yourself
23:56
and it starts making you suddenly you
23:59
wake up the next morning and you’re
24:00
walking through the hotel and you go hi
24:02
to someone you don’t know you’re like
24:04
hey how’s it going because you’re like
24:05
oh that’s what’s normal here
24:07
and
24:08
i have been doing that just in my
24:10
in my everyday life is just going you
24:12
know what i’m really gonna just walk
24:14
around
24:15
as a friendlier person than other people
24:19
and just and just
24:21
you know we spend so much of our lives
24:23
not smiling first
24:25
because we’re worried that someone won’t
24:26
smile back or not saying good morning
24:28
because we’re worried that someone’s
24:30
going to think we’re weird
24:31
and
24:32
you know i made a conscious effort to be
24:33
like no i’m just going to be that person
24:35
who’s makes the world a little bit of a
24:37
friendlier place now of course in that
24:40
context
24:42
other than just giving because it feels
24:43
good to give it doesn’t have any
24:46
any real implications for me it’s not
24:48
like i’m likely to see that person again
24:50
tomorrow
24:52
and they’re gonna suddenly realize oh it
24:54
was that guy who was friendly to me last
24:55
time good morning like it’s not that but
24:58
in our dating lives it can have real
25:00
implications if you’re that way
25:03
if
25:04
if you decide you know what this culture
25:07
you know jameson often quotes that mitch
25:09
album quote that if the culture isn’t
25:11
serving you
25:12
you have to be prepared to create your
25:14
own culture
25:15
you have to be brave enough to to make a
25:18
culture that you want to be in and in a
25:21
sense
25:22
we all do
25:23
create these mini cultures around us
25:26
whether it’s the culture we help to
25:28
create in our family in our company in
25:31
our relationship or in our dates
25:34
we kind of
25:36
we put out energy that
25:38
that
25:39
can transform the culture of whatever
25:41
little ecosystem we’re operating in
25:45
and
25:46
and i think about that because
25:49
it’s easy to say well if someone’s not
25:51
trying
25:53
don’t bother like that’s kind of an easy
25:55
response oh well if you notice someone’s
25:57
not
25:57
if you notice someone’s kind of
26:00
not really doing much in the early
26:02
stages don’t bother and and i do kind of
26:05
agree
26:06
with that but with a caveat
26:08
that
26:10
people respond
26:13
we can have an impact in the equation oh
26:16
yeah
26:17
you know what i mean it’s not
26:18
we’re not
26:19
if to say
26:22
that just a blanket statement don’t
26:24
bother is to suggest we have no power
26:28
yeah that nothing we do influences
26:31
somebody else i don’t show up to a
26:33
speech and and think in the first five
26:36
seconds well if this crowd’s really cold
26:39
just don’t bother
26:41
what i think is i know i can have a
26:43
massive influence on this crowd in 20
26:45
minutes this can be a different crowd
26:46
based on what i do
26:48
now that’s a different i’m not comparing
26:51
that with dating because it’s different
26:52
we don’t want to keep trying with
26:54
someone who’s not giving us much but
26:57
i am i am sort of in favor of deciding
27:01
an amount of energy that you’re happy to
27:03
give away
27:05
like decide what amount of energy you’re
27:08
content with giving away and and never
27:10
getting back and be prepared to give
27:13
that
27:14
without being too discriminating
27:17
you know just give it
27:19
like this guy
27:21
i don’t know him and he doesn’t know me
27:22
so he can’t really hurt me
27:25
and or she can’t really hurt me you know
27:28
it’s not i don’t have to think about
27:30
this in personal terms
27:32
and and by the way that kind of is why i
27:36
think sometimes we do ourselves a
27:38
disservice by constantly waiting for the
27:41
other person to
27:43
to give first
27:45
because
27:46
when we do that we’re assuming we matter
27:48
to this person more than we do right now
27:51
it’s a bit of a chicken and egg thing
27:53
like
27:54
someone you mean nothing to isn’t going
27:56
to try very hard
27:58
they may try but on the basis that they
28:00
really want a relationship yeah but that
28:03
doesn’t mean they’re gonna try with you
28:07
it you know that energy still they have
28:09
so much to give and they give it in
28:10
certain directions and like you say
28:12
there’s a hundred reasons why someone
28:13
might not be giving it in this very
28:15
moment to you
28:17
but i kind of feel like you don’t know
28:19
how much energy someone has to give
28:22
unless you’re willing to give up a
28:26
little energy
28:27
and to see if that lights them up
28:31
to see if that
28:32
if that
28:34
somehow creates a level of momentum
28:38
and and it has to be
28:40
once there’s momentum it has to be kind
28:42
of self-perpetuating it can’t be
28:45
you have to keep pedaling for the
28:47
electricity to stay on
28:49
right it has to be like you fire up the
28:51
generators and now the thing is humming
28:54
yeah
28:54
but sometimes to fire up the generators
28:57
someone has to give a little
29:00
and i and i sometimes think that people
29:01
are so guarded so protected so worried
29:04
about looking cool or indifferent that
29:06
they never give that first five percent
29:09
of energy that could fire up the
29:10
generators they never give that five
29:13
percent of warmth that could create
29:14
warmth do you know what i mean yeah
29:17
absolutely i think there’s a sense where
29:19
people think when i get
29:21
when i get the green light i will then
29:24
like wonderful me will appear
29:27
yeah and it doesn’t it doesn’t really
29:30
work like that you do show the best of
29:33
yourself as you get to know someone but
29:35
people
29:36
there’s not really a thing in life where
29:38
someone is like oh when people are nice
29:40
to me at the party then i’m like
29:42
charismatic cool person usually that
29:45
person walks into the party with an
29:47
energy with a giving spirit with a sense
29:51
of actually kind of
29:53
i know this sounds like a corny term but
29:55
like some people like bring
29:57
love into a room do you know what i mean
29:59
they they show up into the room and
30:01
they’re already exuding like love for
30:04
the people in the room and a good energy
30:07
and you know good vibes as they would
30:09
say but and you could see oh they’re
30:11
bringing that and people then respond
30:14
well to them because that person walked
30:15
into the party smiling being friendly
30:18
and
30:19
that person is more likely to get the
30:22
warm side they’re not going to get
30:23
everyone some people are going to be
30:24
like guarded and closed but other people
30:28
are going to be like oh hey this person
30:29
seems really like open and friendly and
30:32
i feel good around them so i’m going to
30:34
i’m going to gravitate towards them and
30:36
dating is the same and like you say
30:37
people are very
30:39
i i think it’s um
30:41
totally right when we give the message
30:43
that you you cut the wrong people off
30:45
early
30:46
i just think
30:48
there’s a sense where people people
30:50
sometimes
30:51
want someone to bring them everything
30:53
first
30:55
before they ever
30:56
step out or before they give or before
30:58
they say hey maybe i’m putting myself on
31:00
the line and sending a message now and
31:03
saying something i like about them maybe
31:05
that’s got to be me who does that
31:07
well the distinction
31:09
is
31:10
if you’re the one who keeps
31:13
throwing out energy
31:15
and not getting it back
31:17
you then have to be honest with yourself
31:19
about that
31:21
there’s no shame
31:23
in taking a risk and it not paying off
31:26
but
31:27
if you keep
31:29
injecting energy into a situation
31:32
and you keep trying to resuscitate it
31:35
and you’re the life support
31:37
of this relationship all the time
31:40
or this
31:41
this you know dynamic you have with
31:43
someone in the early stages
31:45
that then is something you have to look
31:47
at
31:48
it’s then a question of asking
31:50
not what’s wrong with them
31:53
why do they not respond why
31:56
the question really is
31:58
what’s happening with you
32:00
that
32:02
in spite of not getting
32:04
the same amount of energy back in spite
32:07
of not getting equal investment you
32:09
continue
32:11
to
32:12
you know put the um
32:15
what are they called in medicine when
32:16
they the when they put the things on
32:18
your heart to
32:20
resuscitate you
32:22
what do you call them defibrillator
32:24
defibrillator
32:26
if you’re the good very very quick that
32:29
if you there’s one of those
32:30
defibrillators at the top of runyon by
32:32
the way and a hike in la there’s like a
32:34
steep part as you go up uh
32:37
it’s it’s
32:39
it’s like the the hard way up has a
32:41
defibrillator at the top wow just in
32:44
case yeah
32:45
um
32:46
but if you’re the defibrillator
32:50
that and and you’re constantly having to
32:53
do that
32:54
then
32:55
you have to ask yourself why do i keep
32:57
doing this what’s happening with me
32:59
that i’m not prepared to lose this
33:02
person
33:03
yeah because that to me is the real day
33:05
people to me
33:06
they don’t assess we all we all i mean
33:09
me included
33:11
we don’t assess
33:13
danger correctly
33:16
we go into a scenario on an app or even
33:19
a scenario where we go over to someone
33:21
and say hi
33:23
and the idea of being rejected by that
33:25
person is just
33:27
death
33:29
you know someone
33:31
we we go straight back to high school
33:33
and it’s we’re being rejected by
33:36
you know
33:37
that girl that guy in front of all of
33:39
our friends and their friends and we’re
33:41
never gonna live it down and
33:43
you know i’m sure that i i truly believe
33:45
there is some incredible
33:48
uh biological evolutionary
33:51
reason for this you know this
33:54
deep deep fear we have
33:57
of what it means
33:59
if we’re rejected what it says about our
34:02
social and sexual status
34:04
in the tribe and what it means for our
34:07
ability to
34:08
you know find love procreate all of it i
34:11
truly believe that those that impulse
34:13
runs deep
34:14
but
34:16
what we have to do is
34:18
is almost
34:20
start to
34:22
understand what the real danger is
34:24
which is not a rejection that you get
34:26
when you first talk to someone and they
34:29
decide they don’t want to go on a date
34:31
with you
34:32
the real danger is when we keep
34:35
investing in someone
34:37
and it’s not paying off
34:39
and that person’s giving us just enough
34:41
to keep us hanging on
34:44
and and that is the part that i see all
34:46
the time and that’s where real
34:48
self-analysis has to come in and you say
34:50
what is happening with me
34:52
what is it i am scared of what you know
34:55
whether it’s abandonment whether it’s
34:58
i’ll never find anyone again
35:00
whether it’s i’m running out of time
35:02
whether it’s what is that thing what is
35:04
that thought that story i’m telling
35:06
myself
35:07
that makes it so
35:10
frightening
35:11
to lose someone
35:13
that i will continue to invest energy
35:17
in a situation where the effort is not
35:19
equal
35:20
do you want to change your life
35:22
go to this video now immediately right
35:25
now be
35:27
wildly attracted to someone
35:29
think someone is incredibly sexy you
35:31
know what’s powerful
35:33
someone knowing that you think they’re
35:34
incredibly sexy and attractive and also
35:36
knowing that that has no effect on your
35:38
behavior

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

