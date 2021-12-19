Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Tips on How To Communicate During Relationship Discord

Tips on How To Communicate During Relationship Discord

Many times you stop talking due to the fear that there’s going to be an argument.

by Leave a Comment

 

Every relationship has rough patches. However, it doesn’t mean that you throw in the towel. Disagreements are normal in all relationships. But it’s how you move through them that has the opportunity to strengthen or weaken the bond. If you disconnect during moments of disagreement and discord, it makes the chance for repair virtually impossible.

Many times you stop talking due to the fear that there’s going to be an argument. This severs your communication, like a tree on telephone lines, and it will only make it harder to reestablish that connection. Instead, pray for one another, take a moment to journal, organize your thoughts, separate them from your feelings, then come together with your partner for a table talk (schedule a call My Calendar if you want to know how to conduct a couple’s table talk)

It can be challenging not to withdraw and withhold your true feelings when discord arises. It’s a defense mechanism. But the way forward to greater understanding and a stronger union is by saying the hard things and listening to your partner share in return. I will offer both of you two very important tips right now. 1. Decide, after you pray for one another, if you love each other enough to fight for your relationship. 2. Before you sit down at the table, make sure you are only interested in a resolution. Not in being right.

The desire for one or both people to be right has ruined many relationships. Do not let that be your fate. Look to rectify not be right. Again, if you need more insight into how to communicate more effectively as a couple, get in touch. I would love to help.

This post was previously published on louismorriscoaching.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Andrik Langfield on Unsplash

 

About Louis Morris

Louis’s mission is to help couples who want to work through their relationship issues, deepen their connection, communication, and intimacy. He also assists singles who have been through a divorce, break-up, have lost their companion, or are struggling with past relationship issues, Get Their Groove Back.

Along with coaching, Louis is a published author, writes a weekly blog, has a branded Amazon shop, and is the host of The Heart Matters Podcast. This podcast offers relationship tips and advice that people and couples can act upon, and interesting interviews with smart and driven guests.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x