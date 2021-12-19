Tips on How To Communicate During Relationship Discord

Every relationship has rough patches. However, it doesn’t mean that you throw in the towel. Disagreements are normal in all relationships. But it’s how you move through them that has the opportunity to strengthen or weaken the bond. If you disconnect during moments of disagreement and discord, it makes the chance for repair virtually impossible.

Many times you stop talking due to the fear that there’s going to be an argument. This severs your communication, like a tree on telephone lines, and it will only make it harder to reestablish that connection. Instead, pray for one another, take a moment to journal, organize your thoughts, separate them from your feelings, then come together with your partner for a table talk (schedule a call My Calendar if you want to know how to conduct a couple’s table talk)

It can be challenging not to withdraw and withhold your true feelings when discord arises. It’s a defense mechanism. But the way forward to greater understanding and a stronger union is by saying the hard things and listening to your partner share in return. I will offer both of you two very important tips right now. 1. Decide, after you pray for one another, if you love each other enough to fight for your relationship. 2. Before you sit down at the table, make sure you are only interested in a resolution. Not in being right.

The desire for one or both people to be right has ruined many relationships. Do not let that be your fate. Look to rectify not be right. Again, if you need more insight into how to communicate more effectively as a couple, get in touch. I would love to help.

—

This post was previously published on louismorriscoaching.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Andrik Langfield on Unsplash