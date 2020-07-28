Top 15 Motivational Quotes That Will Make You Do Some Stuff

—

I’m not a fan of motivational quotes. But getting motivated is not always easy. We have so many goals that we want to achieve.

Some many books to read. Some much stuff to do. But we have so little time, so we need to motivate (and inspire) ourselves to keep doing the things that satisfy us—and not waste our time.

Here’s a list of motivational quotes that always get me off my but. I found that it works best to print your favorite quotes and place them somewhere you see them multiple times a day. For example, I have motivational quotes on my monitor, desk, closet, the dashboard of my car, bathroom.

The quotes are in no particular order.

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”

-Thomas A. Edison

“You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.”

Michael Jordan

“Obstacles are necessary for success because in selling, as in all careers of importance, victory comes only after many struggles and countless defeats.”

– Og Mandino

“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.”

– Aristotle Onassis

“We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”

– Plato

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

– Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone.”

– Pablo Picasso

“The greater danger for most of us isn’t that our aim is too high and miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it.”

– Michelangelo

“A goal properly set is halfway reached.”

– Zig Ziglar

“Our goals can only be reached through a vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act. There is no other route to success.”

– Pablo Picasso

“Plans are nothing; planning is everything.”

– Dwight D. Eisenhower

“Learning never exhausts the mind.”

– Leonardo da Vinci

“Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it.”

– Stephen Hawking

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”

–Steve Jobs

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.”

–Henry Ford

I hope you enjoyed these motivational quotes. I know that these just give you a temporary energy boost. If you use these quotes that way, that’s great. But the last thing you want is to rely on a bunch of motivation every day.

True motivation must come from within. So use these motivational quotes just to get started. Now, keep going with your own motivation.

Previously published on dariusforoux.com and is republished here under permission.

