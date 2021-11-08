Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Tough Love

Tough Love

There are so many different types of parenting styles.

by Leave a Comment

 

I recall witnessing this strange incident in a local craft store several years ago. My daughter and I were waiting in line to ring up our purchases when this little boy, no more than five years old, threw a massive temper tantrum.

He started to cry and scream at the top of his lungs. Then he fell to the floor. It was the worst tantrum my daughter and I had ever witnessed by a child.

The incident even gave my sixteen-year-old serious pause about whether she wanted to have kids down the road.

We wondered why the boy threw a tantrum in the first place. Perhaps he wanted a toy or candy, and his mother had refused to purchase it for him.

After somehow getting the boy to settle down, his mother chastised him severely. What really stood out was his mother forcing him to go up to everyone in line and apologize to each customer individually.

A couple of the older people standing in line hugged the kid and warmly accepted his apology. Remember, this was pre-COVID.

On that day in the store, his mother practiced tough love. I probably would not have gone about it the same way if it were my son. I would have likely disciplined my child in the confines of our home.

. . .

Final Thoughts

As a parent, it is not always easy to know what to do. There is no how-to manual for parenting. However, we all have to do what we feel is best at the moment.

It is not our place to judge others on their parenting or anything else.

This post was previously published on Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About B.R. Shenoy

B.R. Shenoy is a married mother of two. She is a biochemistry and toxicology, M.S. She is a former expat in Brazil, France, and Japan. She is a regular writer for The Good Men Project. Her work has also appeared in Scary Mommy, Positively Positive, and Idle Inks. She is content creator on Medium and Vocal Media.

