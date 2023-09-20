Trauma & Codependency — The Scapegoat Unmasked

Our grasp of comprehending the evolution of codependency over time views it as a psychological condition in which one person feels an inordinate reliance for loved ones in relationship. This reliance can grow to unhealthy proportions, where they feel responsible for their loved one’s thoughts, actions, or feelings and it can impact how they view themselves (lack of self-compassion, feeling unworthy, self-sabotage, the list is long) how they view others, and the world at large.

Codependency is a fawning response in the nervous system. Everything boils down to nervous system and emotional safety; we can’t control this within ourselves, this drive to stay safe. The brain’s first order of business is to protect the body. Fawn types seek safety by merging with the needs, wishes, and demands of others.

In another article where I chronicle my journey with Codependency — because let’s face it, we don’t end up in this work by accident — I talk about it as, “ I sacrificed my own needs, wants, and thoughts to satisfy someone else in hopes that they would love me and never abandon me.” One of the keys to this statement is the abandonment piece. (Read full article here.)

So that begs the question, how do we get here?

Growing up in abuse and trauma, the dysfunctional family role of Scapegoat is the person in the family who is groomed to accept all the responsibility, the fault, the blame, and the shame. It’s the way the abusers discharge their own shame, blame, and hurt onto another person so they can escape the intense emotional responses. Of course, we know it doesn’t work, but that’s the unconscious intent.

And, being on the receiving end of that is one of the foundational pieces in our toxic, pervasive shame, because the Scapegoat is seen as a threat to the dysfunctional family, and are barraged with mental and emotional abuse. It’s daily emotional abandonment from the people who are supposed to care about and for you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Why are scapegoated children a threat? A scapegoat child’s growth threatens the abusive parent’s delicate, brittle, and bloated self-worth. Growth is an amazing process for a child, figuring out in healthy circumstances what they like, what they are good at. It’s a beautiful, wondrous process and the abusive parent who casts the child into the scapegoat role, can only be threatened by this.

Being told you are selfish, you never can measure up to others, everything you do is wrong, paves the way for abandonment of our emotions and core self. We essentially co-opt the abusive words and in shame’s effort to protect us, turn them on ourselves for sometimes decades after we are out of that terrorizing situation.

Basically, when a child is the dumping ground of criticism, judgement, and harsh treatment, they still have all the emotions rise up in response to it, such as anger, sadness, grief, but there is no where for it to go as it isn’t safe to express it. This toxicity, and intense trapped emotions are turned on oneself and that is what we bring into our adulthood.

The child adapts to this behavior and it becomes easier to believe all the bad stuff they say, and shame tells us they are right and tries to keep us small and silent, which is its purpose. As an adult, it’s the only way we’ve known how to treat ourselves: those neural pathways were mapped young and shame turned toxic long ago.

From there, the need to contort and sacrifice ourselves to fit the dysfunction and self-hatred is second nature. This is the codependent piece for individuals who have been scapegoated.

I remember when I was about six years old and I loved to write short stories, I told my mother that I wanted to grow up to become a writer. Her response was to laugh cruelly and say that I would never be able to do it, I wasn’t smart enough. She then brought it up, ridiculing me, in front of my abusive father and brother, who jumped on it and got a good laugh at my expense. I started to cry at the dinner table and they sent me to my room saying if I couldn’t control myself I wasn’t allowed to eat.

Then to further the cycle of abuse and dysfunction, this was brought up every so often over the years, resurrected to perpetuate my role of inconsequence and chronic disrespect in the family.

This may seem like a one-off situation, but for the child who is systematically scapegoated at every turn, this is their normalized experience.

In adult relationships, subconsciously we will draw to ourselves the people that are going to give us an opportunity to help us heal our family of origin issues. (This part really stinks, as we can come out of our dysfunctional childhood with the hope of better relationships, but it doesn’t always happen.) So much of the time, we will repeat what we don’t resolve internally: those feelings of always needing to fix it if someone is upset with our behavior (codependency characteristic) and right away feeling like there is something wrong with us, and we aren’t good enough (which is the toxic shame of course.)

To do this work, we learn how to hold these thoughts, feelings, behaviors up to the light and see the fallacy of them.

Did I go on to write after being scapegoated and ridiculed for a childhood dream? Yes. Did it take some work to not believe their opinions of me?

Yes.

Because at the end of the day, what I know to be true is when someone is treating another human being that way, it’s actually about their shame. It doesn’t feel good, but being able to dissolve those broken beliefs about ourselves and melt that conditioning into “that’s their stuff,” is incredibly healing. Learning how to believe in ourselves is rife with self-compassion, healthy shame, and working towards inter-dependent relationships.

We don’t do this work to change other people: we do this work to remove our need for them to change.

The codependency characteristics are adaptive ways for us to survive the trauma of abuse and dysfunction. We couldn’t have done it any differently.

Hoping you are taking good care of all your parts today, especially those with toxic shame. You deserve healing and nurturing. You are enough.

© Jennifer Kindera LLC, 2023. All Rights Reserved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Gary Meulemans on Unsplash