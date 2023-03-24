Trees, Green Space May Lower Postpartum Depression Risk

By Brianna Aldrich-Uc Irvine

The researchers conducted an analysis of more than 415,00 electronic health records of healthy, full-term births in Southern California. The findings suggest that researchers, city planners, and public health professionals should work together to develop policies and interventions that increase the amount of tree coverage to create a beneficial environment for community members—especially new mothers at risk of postpartum depression.

“This is the first study of its kind that examined the relationship between diverse green spaces, postpartum depression, and the role of physical activity,” says senior and corresponding author Jun Wu, professor of environmental and occupational health at the Program in Public Health at the University of California, Irvine.

“We were able to show a reduced risk of postpartum depression associated with eye-level exposure to green space on the streets of the neighborhood, and that reduction was further mediated by physical activity.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 8 women who recently gave birth experience symptoms of postpartum depression, and if left untreated, the condition can affect the mother’s health and may cause sleeping, eating, and behavioral problems for the baby.

The researchers set out to fill a gap in research about the relationship between green space and postpartum depression. Existing studies only covered prenatal depression and relied solely on satellite-based green space data, without considering the types of green space or the mediating role of physical activity.

Analysis of the electronic health records of 415,020 singleton births to women residing in Southern California between 2008 and 2018 revealed that the highest reduction in risk of postpartum depression was associated with a street-level view of green space, compared to, say, proximity to a park.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“The postpartum depression risk decreased by approximately 4.2% with each 10% increase in street-view green space,” says lead author Yi Sun, a former UC Irvine postdoctoral scholar now a researcher at Peking Union Medical College. “Tree coverage showed stronger protective effects against postpartum depression versus other types of green space (i.e., low-lying vegetation and grass).”

Furthermore, the researchers found that increased physical activity during pregnancy was a plausible pathway linking green space to lower risk of postpartum depression.

The study appears in The Lancet Regional Health—Americas. Additional coauthors are from Oregon State University, UC San Diego, USC, Kaiser Permanente Southern California, and UC Irvine.

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences supported the work.

Source: UC Irvine

Original Study DOI: 10.1016/j.lana.2023.100462

—

This post was previously published on FUTURITY.ORG and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com