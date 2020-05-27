Get Daily Email
Trust Your Soul & Embrace the Now

Trust Your Soul & Embrace the Now

What if we could learn to rewrite the story of our life, heal our spirit, and connect to the essence of who we are?

As a soul guide, healer, author, and inspirational speaker, Kerri Hummingbird has dedicated her life to helping others transform their challenges into gifts of wisdom.

In this interview, we explore what it means to live in the now and how to navigate the deeper layers of ourselves without judgment or shame.

Kerri’s insights on parenting, forgiveness, healing, and growth are a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we learn to trust our soul.

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

