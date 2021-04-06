Get Daily Email
Tuning Your Self-Awareness

Tuning Your Self-Awareness

Ensuring that others are viewing us in the light we want to be seen.

by Leave a Comment

 

A flaw that many people have, but do not recognize they have, is self-awareness. This is not an indictment on anyone, our nature is to seek patterns and see ourselves as the “good guy.” Often, it is these two habits that lead to biases and poor self-awareness. As we practice self-isolation, this is a valuable opportunity to work on your own self-awareness.

What is self-awareness

As our teachers always told us, define your terms! When I say self-awareness, I mean having a stronger understanding of your strengths, weaknesses, habits, values, and your why (motivations).

Benefits of being self-aware

You will know yourself better. Your strengths and weaknesses will be clear to yourself; allowing you to use your strengths at the right time and work on your weaknesses. In turn, your mental state will improve, you will know where your line is and how to avoid crossing it.  So, without further ado, here are some ways you can improve your self-awareness.

Inward objective observation

Unsurprisingly, this is the part where I tell you to pull out your journal. Identify the following: your perceptions of yourself, things you are good at doing, what you could improve, what you are proud of, and what makes you tick. Ask those you trust to give objective feedback and to write down their answers about you. While you are doing this, do not censor yourself, nor compare yourself to others. This exercise is about you.

Make a list of goals and priorities

This list will be short-term, and long-term goals for your personal life. For the bigger goals, break them down into mini goals where you can have checkpoints along the way. Make sure your goals are “SMART goals.” SMART stands for: Specific, Measurable, Relevant and Time- Bound.

Perform daily self-reflection

At the end of the day spend fifteen minutes unpacking the day. What made you feel good, what bothered you, and what triggered certain emotions? Write all of this down and see if patterns emerge over the weeks and months. Perhaps a certain coworker keeps coming up in a negative way. Now you can start to look for what it is they do (or do not do) that bothers you. Then you can begin to understand why that action or inaction affects you, which will help you have a conversation with them.

Ask for feedback

As you continue to practice strengthening your ability to be self-aware it is important to ask for feedback. This could be from family, friends, or co-workers. You will see yourself one way, but others may see you differently! It is important to understand why they see you the way they do. This will allow you to shape how people perceive you.

We can all work on self-awareness. People’s perceptions shape how they view us, so we need to ensure that they are viewing us in the light we want to be seen.

This post was previously published on DrAllenLycka.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

