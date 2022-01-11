Turtle Britches

During a jaunt without Willa, amazing things happen. My four-mile gait is a consistent 15-minute mile which equates to a pretty fast walk (or a record-breakingly slow run).
Not “Blade Runner,” Willa is “Blade Sniffer.” She stops to smell—and pee on—every single solitary blade of grass. She moves at the speed of a herd of turtles in a jar of peanut butter. We might as well pack lunch, dinner, and headlamps ‘cause we’re not getting home until dark.
Willa’s favorite mode of transportation is catching G-force from the car window.
What’s your speed?
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan