Unlock the Power Of Pulling Away: Does It Make Him Want You More?

Do you want to know if pulling away does it make him want you more?

In this article, you’re going to learn whether or not pulling away makes him want you more.

By the end, you know exactly how to:

The proper ways how to pull away from a man

The reason why men pull away

Things To Do When A Guy Starts Pulling Away

and plenty more…

Sound good, Let’s dive in

What Does “ pulling away” mean?

“Pulling away” is a form of dating technique that involves taking a step back from a relationship to create some emotional and physical distance.

Pulling away can happen anytime in a relationship that why it is imperative to prepare and understand your core attachment style.

The only thing you can do is to expect him to pull away at some point and don’t be angry with him, I know that because it is according to conventional wisdom.

Pulling away can come in different signs:

He will start to have less interest in you.

Less communication between you two.

He will feel offended each time he is around you.

Being distant

and many more…

Does Pulling Away Make A Guy Want You More?

Pulling away does work, however, it is a risky strategy and can end badly if you don’t do it right.

When it comes to pulling away the idea here is to make him commit to you in the early phases of the relationship.

As you know a man wants things that he finds difficult to have, and doing that will drive him crazy, he will be obsessed with you and he will not stop thinking about you.

The risky part is getting someone to commit to you which is very difficult because guys won’t share the same feelings as you, to put this in other words the guy will think that you are playing with his feelings and end up leaving you for another woman.

Tips On How To Pull Away And Make Him Want You

Below we gathered some 11 tips on how to pull away from your boyfriend and make him want you more:

Make him question himself if you love him or not — The best tactic to get him to be obsessed with you is to act as if you care less, make him believe that you don’t love him.

This is how to pull away from your boyfriend.

Make sure not to tell him the reason why you are pulling away — If you want this to work and make him want you more you need to pull away without telling why.

This can change his feelings making him afraid of losing you, this will eventually make him obsessed with you more.

The third tip is to reject him — When you begin to reject him, he starts thinking about why you have rejected him and he will stop at nothing to find the answer. Making him to be obsessed with you resulting in him wanting you more.

When you begin to reject him, he starts thinking about why you have rejected him and he will stop at nothing to find the answer. Making him to be obsessed with you resulting in him wanting you more.

This is the most important step when it comes to the process of pulling away. When he calls or texts you do not answer at the moment wait an hour and respond to the text.

By doing that you are making him obsessed if he is interested he will keep chasing you.

Make yourself look great around him — Once you think of pulling away making yourself look great is the best tactic to make him want you more. For a start, you can perfect your hair.

Make sure you look like a goddess so that he feels insecure.

Tell him that he is not in control — If you want to know the best way to pull away from a guy is to tell him that he is not in control over your decisions.

If you want to know the best way to pull away from a guy is to tell him that he is not in control over your decisions.

Even if you live together or you get to an issue where you even can't give yourself some space giving him the silent treatment is the best way to pull away.

When you are out with your friends don’t think about him think of things that make you happy and satisfy yourself and keep you healthy so that he will be questioning himself where are you? Give him some time to think more about you and your future together.

Don’t be afraid to tell him his needs to improve his life or you never get back together — The moment you see that they is a change in his behavior and attitude towards you don’t be weakened or afraid to pull away.

This will benefit him because he will realize that I need to improve my behavior and attitude before we get back together.

Each time you are around him Be interesting — If you want this dating technique to work and make him want you more. Guys Don’t like boring relationships, So by trying new hobbies, learning new things, and having an active mindset.

When you begin to pull away he will eventually miss your company, miss your interesting stories, and many more.

Top Reason Why Men Pull Away

Below we gathered common reasons why men pull away from a relationship:

Be Stress — Everyone experience stress. Stress can come due to family, financial issues, and work which eventually affects his love relationship with his lover.

Things To Do When A Guy Starts Pulling Away

Now you know the reasons why men pull away from a relationship and you want to find out things to do when a guy pulls away, below we gathered some helpful tips to help you in that:

Be patient and don’t be angry at him — Empathize with him it is nobody’s fault try understanding the issue from his perspective, and give him some space to gather his thoughts.

Empathize with him it is nobody's fault try understanding the issue from his perspective, and give him some space to gather his thoughts.

Spend time with your friends and families to kill the depression, doing that will make you feel better.

Seeking counseling is the best way to voice out your concerns and rebuild your relationship back to normal.

Does Pulling Away Bring Him Closer

Sorry pulling away does not bring him closer to you. As I mentioned before men won’t share the same feelings as you. He can leave you a meet another woman out there who makes him feel comfortable and not manipulated.

This strategy won’t change his emotional feelings towards you but it will make him get further from you.

If you want to make this work you need to make some form of emotional impact before planning to pull away.

Final Thoughts

I hope today’s post was upper helpful and showed you how to pull away from a guy and what happens to a man when a woman pulls away and many more…

