Walk Away If She Plays These 7 Games With You

Different people have different reasons for playing games all the time. Sadly, other people become entangled in a complex web of love that only leads to heartbreak.

Some women tend to exaggerate their playful ploys, resulting in numerous injuries. Regardless of the circumstance, if your girl plays these games, walk away! She does not merit your love.

1. There are unexplained times that she is inaccessible.

Are there times when your woman goes completely unreachable and disappears from the radar? I am not referring to those sporadic instances in which she may be out and about with a dead or dying battery.

The woman I’m talking about frequently vanishes without a trace. Habit is the keyword here. Don’t tell me you think everything is just a coincidence because she only has a dead battery on Saturdays at 9 p.m.

If you are dating such a woman and she is unable to provide you with a plausible explanation, you should be aware that there is another more important man. She’d rather be with Mr. Anonymous than with you.

She won’t even bother to tell you anything before she disappears for a reason. You might not like what you hear if you dare to investigate further.

That kind of woman does not deserve your time. Walk away and move on to avoid further complications.

2. You only see her when she wants you to.

Have you and your woman ever played hide-and-seek, even though you weren’t aware of it from the beginning?

One of the biggest red flags is this. She only gets in touch with you when she needs something from you. You will never be able to meet her or set up a date with her. She will typically provide you with numerous justifications.

If you show up when she doesn’t expect you to, you might not like what you see because she wants everything to happen according to her schedule.

3. She can only be reached when she requires your assistance.

She only gets in touch with you when she needs something from you. There are other guys on her list right now, and if you show up on Wednesday night when it is not your night, um, a deck of cards is going to come tumbling down, and yeah, the only person whose heart is going to be broken is yours.

If you ever make the mistake of trying to set up a date or see her, it will never happen because there are other guys or people on the shuttle right now. So, listen, my guy skips out if she is unavailable, only available when it is convenient for her and is never willing to sacrifice time for your relationship.

4. She never posts you on her social media handles.

She never posts you anywhere, not even on your birthday, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp status, or DP. Which other things do you want to see? I understand that they are private individuals, but here’s how I see it. It will not hurt to make that small sacrifice just to bring peace, even if it is not your thing but something that your partner wants or would make them feel a little more secure in their relationship with you.

So I suppose I’m saying OK, there might be ladies who would rather not put their business out there, yet on certain events, similar to birthday celebrations, on the off chance that she doesn’t post you or show any sort of adoration, all things considered, what are you hanging tight for? Evade her!

5. She does not give you respect.

If you are with a woman who does not respect you and does everything she wants without taking into account how you feel, please take your advice and leave the relationship. If you don’t treat each other with respect, your relationship won’t develop, so it might be a waste of time to stay in it.

6. She has saved your phone number under an alias.

Be on the lookout for ulterior motives if this alias isn’t a name you know. She should at the very least let you know what she has stored under your name.

It’s possible that the other guy has even mentioned you in conversation and instructed her not to call or interact with you.

Be observant and guided. Catch her off guard the next time you are with her and call her phone. If and when you discover that she has stored your name as “Carpenter” or even “Plumber,” please don’t let it break your heart. Just be aware that it might be time to give up.

7. There are unidentified times when her phone is completely switched off.

There are numerous when your girl disappears from view, you can’t contact her, her messages aren’t going through and this isn’t simply oddball.

Hello darling, I’m visiting the area, my battery’s low, and you won’t have the option to contact me for two or three hours, however, er I thought I’d call you and told you.

Yes, this is not the time. If this closely resembles a regular occurrence, and if you pay close attention, you might even catch a parting.

You are, without a doubt, aware that it does not sound right, but you are waiting for so confirmation. There you have it, then.

If you are dating a woman who has been absenregularlyis, gone unreachable, and she is unable to provide you with any reasonable explanation for why this keeps happening, You should bet that she is spending time with another guy or people she finds more beneficial to spend time with

Because of this, she completely ignores you and doesn’t even bother to say anything. Simply leave the relationship.

