We Finally Made It Home! [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
.
.
If you’ve been following along, you know we spent the last month in an RV. During that time, we learned how to be present, how to maximize the potential for family bonding, and, above all else, that we are not going to be transitioning to full time rv living 😂 On a serious note though, a lot of people thought we were crazy for taking this trip on. In many ways, we were. But some of the best moves you’ll ever make in life are the crazy risky ones. This was a legacy move; it moves beyond time or cost because it’s affects are what stays on when both money and time run out. We wanted to really be together with our children during this trip and introduce them to the extended members of our family, and in recent weeks, we are more glad than ever that we did.
