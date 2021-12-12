Get Daily Email
We Finally Made It Home! [Video]

We Finally Made It Home! [Video]

If you’ve been following along, you know we spent the last month in an RV.

by

 

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

If you’ve been following along, you know we spent the last month in an RV. During that time, we learned how to be present, how to maximize the potential for family bonding, and, above all else, that we are not going to be transitioning to full time rv living 😂 On a serious note though, a lot of people thought we were crazy for taking this trip on. In many ways, we were. But some of the best moves you’ll ever make in life are the crazy risky ones. This was a legacy move; it moves beyond time or cost because it’s affects are what stays on when both money and time run out. We wanted to really be together with our children during this trip and introduce them to the extended members of our family, and in recent weeks, we are more glad than ever that we did.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
welcome black
00:01
what’s going down hello hello don’t look
00:04
at me i’ve been fresh i’ve been walking
00:05
with myself yes i’m trying to do my
00:07
blessing look i’m getting back
00:09
trying to shake up my complex when you
00:11
see me
00:12
will you see me see me you say hello
00:18
all right we finally home
00:21
pulling up
00:25
came a long way
00:28
we
00:34
look at this look at the fix look at
00:36
this
00:43
[Music]
00:53
okay i’m gonna turn this off
01:04
come on let’s go
01:06
yeah
01:06
who’s the most excited to be here
01:22
you’re not going to miss this trip yeah
01:24
my name is uriah and i’m dramatic
01:46
oh
01:58
we made it
02:09
welcome black
02:11
what’s going down
02:15
oh my god
02:22
[Music]
02:34
i’m just loving
02:44
[Music]
02:49
are another planet outside they went
02:50
straight outside
02:52
they look so clean in here
02:57
just help me
03:07
i mean that was
03:08
and it’s crazy it’s like six and a half
03:10
hours
03:10
drive to get
03:12
it still wasn’t as long as like the
03:13
longest drive you know what i’m saying
03:16
glenn was driving though y’all
03:18
he was driving i’m so car sick from that
03:20
drive this now yes dude you was driving
03:23
and you know it
03:24
no i wasn’t i i was driving normally
03:27
that was not normal driving
03:30
you were speeding did you go 65 uh-huh
03:33
see
03:34
he was like
03:36
shut up it was a straight shot did you
03:39
really go 80. i was going 80. yeah
03:41
because it was it was it was 331 miles
03:46
straight on the 15th nice awesome
03:57
do you know what i love about my room
04:02
it has a fan and it has my closet queen
04:06
and
04:07
it has this walker baby i can’t believe
04:10
we’re here man this is crazy
04:21
this place is so perfect
04:23
i mean definitely a lot of thought and
04:24
attention and stuff and like
04:26
i definitely think that was a good
04:27
legacy move but as far as like just
04:30
basic decision making i don’t think that
04:32
was wise
04:34
like we didn’t really like the point of
04:37
rv and we were watching everybody else
04:39
at the campsites because we stayed at
04:40
like several campsites
04:42
people were like living there for like a
04:44
week and then like spending time getting
04:46
to know the area
04:48
and we
04:50
were just sleeping and dipping you know
04:52
what i’m saying
04:53
and so
04:55
it’s just a whole different lifestyle
04:57
and so
04:58
i don’t know if that was the wisest
05:00
decision
05:01
after thousands of miles driven
05:04
three national parks
05:08
[Music]
05:22
it’s really hot
05:24
this guy stopped along and said
05:26
ah hey it’s hot on the ladder child
05:28
malfunctions
05:31
[Music]
05:41
[Music]
05:45
lack of sleep
05:46
[Music]
05:50
a one-sided romance
05:55
you love him
05:57
yeah why do you love him
06:00
because
06:03
his hair
06:04
his hair
06:06
[Music]
06:13
[Music]
06:17
stop doing that okay that’s not smart
06:20
hey guys
06:22
yeah and it’s always gonna be up to us
06:24
and a freaking tornado
06:33
was it worth it
06:36
this was a legacy move
06:38
a legacy move isn’t defined by the money
06:40
it cost or the time it takes
06:44
but what will be remembered when both
06:46
those things
06:47
run out
06:49
one of the big lessons i of the concepts
06:52
i was thinking about this entire road
06:53
trip
06:54
was um you know
06:56
cost versus worth
06:58
i think that we often have this
07:01
conversation about what something costs
07:05
um the amount of time it’s going to take
07:07
the amount of money and resources and
07:09
research and
07:11
you know how like
07:13
how much it it costs to do something
07:18
and then
07:20
the the initial amount of time research
07:23
and and money that something
07:26
costs
07:27
right usually determines the value of
07:30
that particular thing
07:32
but something like this last road trip
07:34
that we went on
07:36
the worth will continue to
07:38
outperform and prove itself over the
07:42
value or the cost monetarily or
07:44
time-wise
07:46
what we are experiencing is
07:49
a
07:50
weird sense of time travel
07:52
to where we are producing
07:55
actual memories for ourselves for the
07:58
future for us to appreciate
08:01
you know what i’m saying like
08:02
we are
08:03
we were collecting memories
08:05
this entire time with every single stop
08:08
we were collecting
08:10
uh these valuable pieces of you know um
08:14
non-fungible tokens you know what i’m
08:16
saying of
08:18
stuff that we would only be able to
08:20
experience if we actually went out and
08:21
did it uh you can’t put a value on a
08:24
smile you can’t put a value on a a
08:27
person
08:28
um but we know what a smile is worth we
08:31
know what a person is worth you know
08:32
what i’m saying just how much they mean
08:34
to us
08:35
and we really got to go out and and
08:37
create some
08:38
amazing memories and i’m going to tell
08:40
you
08:41
that as soon as we got home
08:44
all the stuff the kids they said they
08:46
were going to do they want to be left
08:47
alone they want to do this they want to
08:49
do that they don’t want to be talked to
08:50
please you know what i’m saying ignore
08:51
me
08:52
they
08:54
were back together again just at home
08:57
you know what i’m saying
08:58
and that is just it’s just good you know
09:02
the fact that they would choose
09:04
each other again
09:06
you know what i mean like it’s just so
09:07
valuable to me
09:09
uh
09:10
to see that
09:11
um
09:12
i
09:13
finally got to lay in my own bed
09:16
i finally got to
09:18
use my own toilet and take my own shower
09:20
and that
09:21
those things i missed like those
09:24
conveniences and luxuries that we have
09:26
but
09:29
the question remains like will we do
09:32
this again
09:33
you know what i’m saying
09:37
and i think some of us want to do it
09:39
again some of us don’t theo is
09:41
definitely like i’m out everybody else
09:43
is for it i think
09:44
um
09:46
but the question is like are we gonna do
09:47
it again
09:48
and i think the jury’s still out i think
09:51
we we would do it again under different
09:53
circumstances with a different rv
09:56
um we would do it with more time
09:59
maybe less of a you know less of a trip
10:03
um
10:04
but
10:05
one thing that
10:06
you know
10:08
really tripped me out you know what i’m
10:09
saying and
10:10
we’ll talk about this a little later but
10:13
yvette’s
10:14
grandfather passed away
10:18
he passed away
10:20
like a week ago
10:22
[Music]
10:23
and we had no idea that was going to
10:25
happen but we made the trip
10:27
and we actually got to see and spend
10:29
time with yvette’s grandfather and that
10:31
was the thing that i was i said to you
10:33
guys at white sands i was like yo people
10:36
are dying and we’re missing people
10:38
and
10:40
we actually got to see yvette’s
10:41
grandfather before he passed away which
10:44
is something that only god could
10:46
orchestrate that you know what i mean
10:47
that we would
10:49
have this time with him
10:51
before he passes and he gets to meet his
10:52
grandchildren his great-grandchildren
10:55
and that’s something that unfortunately
10:57
i didn’t do for my grandfather before he
10:58
passed you know what i’m saying and so i
11:00
was i’m so glad that we were able to
11:02
kind of like
11:04
you know meet that need and and um
11:08
you know allow this man to see his
11:09
legacy you know before he
11:12
he went to see the father
11:14
and so
11:17
yeah
11:18
um
11:20
i appreciate you i appreciate you guys
11:22
for watching and being part of this
11:23
journey with us i know you guys enjoyed
11:26
it but i want to know in the comment
11:27
section below what was your favorite
11:29
part like the one thing that was like
11:31
dang man i love this part i want to see
11:33
you guys you know um do this again or
11:36
let us know what you thought about the
11:37
road trip in general like i want all the
11:38
things in the comment section below
11:40
we’re going to be looking at it taking
11:41
an inventory and figuring out where
11:42
we’re gonna go next or if we’re gonna go
11:44
and when and how and all the things so
11:47
um yeah man thank you guys so much for
11:49
watching protect your life keeping
11:50
network popping if you’re fortunate
11:51
enough to be doing life with someone
11:52
else make sure you watch this video with
11:53
them and if they’re not around
11:57
[Music]
12:05
[Music]
12:17
round and round
12:21
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

