We Finally Made It Home! [Video]

If you’ve been following along, you know we spent the last month in an RV. During that time, we learned how to be present, how to maximize the potential for family bonding, and, above all else, that we are not going to be transitioning to full time rv living 😂 On a serious note though, a lot of people thought we were crazy for taking this trip on. In many ways, we were. But some of the best moves you’ll ever make in life are the crazy risky ones. This was a legacy move; it moves beyond time or cost because it’s affects are what stays on when both money and time run out. We wanted to really be together with our children during this trip and introduce them to the extended members of our family, and in recent weeks, we are more glad than ever that we did.

06:36 this was a legacy move

06:38 a legacy move isn’t defined by the money

06:40 it cost or the time it takes

06:44 but what will be remembered when both

06:46 those things

06:47 run out

06:49 one of the big lessons i of the concepts

06:52 i was thinking about this entire road

06:53 trip

06:54 was um you know

06:56 cost versus worth

06:58 i think that we often have this

07:01 conversation about what something costs

07:05 um the amount of time it’s going to take

07:07 the amount of money and resources and

07:09 research and

07:11 you know how like

07:13 how much it it costs to do something

07:18 and then

07:20 the the initial amount of time research

07:23 and and money that something

07:26 costs

07:27 right usually determines the value of

07:30 that particular thing

07:32 but something like this last road trip

07:34 that we went on

07:36 the worth will continue to

07:38 outperform and prove itself over the

07:42 value or the cost monetarily or

07:44 time-wise

07:46 what we are experiencing is

07:49 a

07:50 weird sense of time travel

07:52 to where we are producing

07:55 actual memories for ourselves for the

07:58 future for us to appreciate

08:01 you know what i’m saying like

08:02 we are

08:03 we were collecting memories

08:05 this entire time with every single stop

08:08 we were collecting

08:10 uh these valuable pieces of you know um

08:14 non-fungible tokens you know what i’m

08:16 saying of

08:18 stuff that we would only be able to

08:20 experience if we actually went out and

08:21 did it uh you can’t put a value on a

08:24 smile you can’t put a value on a a

08:27 person

08:28 um but we know what a smile is worth we

08:31 know what a person is worth you know

08:32 what i’m saying just how much they mean

08:34 to us

08:35 and we really got to go out and and

08:37 create some

08:38 amazing memories and i’m going to tell

08:40 you

08:41 that as soon as we got home

08:44 all the stuff the kids they said they

08:46 were going to do they want to be left

08:47 alone they want to do this they want to

08:49 do that they don’t want to be talked to

08:50 please you know what i’m saying ignore

08:51 me

08:52 they

08:54 were back together again just at home

08:57 you know what i’m saying

08:58 and that is just it’s just good you know

09:02 the fact that they would choose

09:04 each other again

09:06 you know what i mean like it’s just so

09:07 valuable to me

09:09 uh

09:10 to see that

09:11 um

09:12 i

09:13 finally got to lay in my own bed

09:16 i finally got to

09:18 use my own toilet and take my own shower

09:20 and that

09:21 those things i missed like those

09:24 conveniences and luxuries that we have

09:26 but

09:29 the question remains like will we do

09:32 this again

09:33 you know what i’m saying

09:37 and i think some of us want to do it

09:39 again some of us don’t theo is

09:41 definitely like i’m out everybody else

09:43 is for it i think

09:44 um

09:46 but the question is like are we gonna do

09:47 it again

09:48 and i think the jury’s still out i think

09:51 we we would do it again under different

09:53 circumstances with a different rv

09:56 um we would do it with more time

09:59 maybe less of a you know less of a trip

10:03 um

10:04 but

10:05 one thing that

10:06 you know

10:08 really tripped me out you know what i’m

10:09 saying and

10:10 we’ll talk about this a little later but

10:13 yvette’s

10:14 grandfather passed away

10:18 he passed away

10:20 like a week ago

10:22 [Music]

10:23 and we had no idea that was going to

10:25 happen but we made the trip

10:27 and we actually got to see and spend

10:29 time with yvette’s grandfather and that

10:31 was the thing that i was i said to you

10:33 guys at white sands i was like yo people

10:36 are dying and we’re missing people

10:38 and

10:40 we actually got to see yvette’s

10:41 grandfather before he passed away which

10:44 is something that only god could

10:46 orchestrate that you know what i mean

10:47 that we would

10:49 have this time with him

10:51 before he passes and he gets to meet his

10:52 grandchildren his great-grandchildren

10:55 and that’s something that unfortunately

10:57 i didn’t do for my grandfather before he

10:58 passed you know what i’m saying and so i

11:00 was i’m so glad that we were able to

11:02 kind of like

11:04 you know meet that need and and um

11:08 you know allow this man to see his

11:09 legacy you know before he

11:12 he went to see the father

11:14 and so

11:17 yeah

11:18 um

11:20 i appreciate you i appreciate you guys

11:22 for watching and being part of this

11:23 journey with us i know you guys enjoyed

11:26 it but i want to know in the comment

11:27 section below what was your favorite

11:29 part like the one thing that was like

11:31 dang man i love this part i want to see

11:33 you guys you know um do this again or

11:36 let us know what you thought about the

11:37 road trip in general like i want all the

11:38 things in the comment section below

11:40 we’re going to be looking at it taking

11:41 an inventory and figuring out where

11:42 we’re gonna go next or if we’re gonna go

11:44 and when and how and all the things so

11:47 um yeah man thank you guys so much for

11:49 watching protect your life keeping

11:50 network popping if you’re fortunate

11:51 enough to be doing life with someone

11:52 else make sure you watch this video with

11:53 them and if they’re not around

11:57 [Music]

12:05 [Music]

12:17 round and round

12:21 [Music]

