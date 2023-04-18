What Do High-Value Women Do Differently in Relationships?

High-value women operate with confidence and high self-esteem. They know their value and do not let anyone else dictate their standards. Therefore, before we get into a relationship, we must have the right mindset.

This article will help you understand why a high-value woman has that right mindset!

They care more about liking the other person instead of obsessing over being liked by them

High-value women present their best selves but do not overthink or worry too much about being liked by others. They speak their values and beliefs and present their authentic self to gauge if the other person can match their standards. When people invest in them, they know that the other person is interested because their self-esteem has told them they are worthy of love. Their sense of self does not come from external validation, and therefore, they do not constantly seek reassurance. If their partner cancels a plan or hangouts with other female friends, they do not feel insecure and take that personally. Their focus is on analyzing who the other person is, what their mindset is, and does she feel attracted to his overall personality (values, beliefs, worldviews) beyond the more obvious physical features.

If their partner constantly cancels plans, they do not think that they do not like spending time with her but rather question if the other person is always this flakey and would not hesitate to confront them about it.

See the difference?

They know their boundaries and are not afraid to walk away

Healthy relationships require setting healthy boundaries, and high-value woman establishes those boundaries in their relationships by prioritizing their needs and feelings over those of others.

They do not please people and act to prioritize their needs before anybody else. They know that they cannot make everyone happy. Focusing on how the other person feels is fine; it brings emotional intelligence into your relationships, but actively altering your needs to ensure that the other person does not feel bad is pleasing them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A high-value woman will not let herself be completely defined by the man she is with, nor will she allow herself to be lost in a relationship. She will maintain her life outside the relationship without giving up her friends, interests, or alone time. For the sake of the relationship, she won’t give up significant aspects of herself or her life; if a guy asks for more than she’s willing to give, she’ll walk away.

They have done the homework of choosing a partner wisely

High-value women do not choose solely based on how a person looks or how popular they know that such choices end in emotional disasters. Someone’s popularity does not guarantee that they will make an ideal partner and would care about the other person’s growth and well-being.

Here is an excerpt from my article on choosing a partner wisely and a high-value woman has done both of these things:

You will have to sit down with a pen and paper and analyze the kind of people you are attracted to and the kind you do not like. Just list the qualities behind your attraction or dislike. Educate Yourself. (Yes! High School is not over. You did not get your love classes!) You will have to teach yourself about the ideal patterns in love. (A few resources to build up your knowledge: Books by John Gottman, Get the Guy by Matthew Hussey, and the love section in the book Defining Decade by Meg Jay)

After following these two steps, analyze whether the factors behind your attraction match those required for stable, long-term, happy relationships. Just going through this process will help you become more self-aware of the unhealthy patterns of attraction you hold within yourself. That knowledge will guide you a long way in being attracted for the right reasons, thereby choosing a partner wisely.

…

If you have any questions, hit me up: [email protected]

Thanks for reading.

Check out my other pieces on relationships and life here: Bhanu Singhal

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***