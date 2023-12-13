What Happens Next When You Separate After 45 Years of Marriage?

While it still comes as a surprise, it is not unusual.

It even has a name — Gray Divorce

What is Gray Divorce?

Grey divorce is the demographic trend of an increasing divorce rate for older (“grey-haired”) couples in long-lasting marriages, usually after the age of 50. The divorcing people may be called silver splitters. Divorcing late in life can cause financial difficulties.

And while the divorce rate has gone down, it has doubled in the age group of people over 50.

A great example of gray divorce was that of former VP Al Gore and Tipper Gore in 2010 after 40 years of marriage.

And in recent years, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates.

Why people are divorcing later in life?

The reasons are plenty. One is that life expectancy has increased globally. Globally, life expectancy has increased by more than 6 years between 2000 and 2019 — from 66.8 years in 2000 to 73.4 years in 2019. — WHO

And if people are living longer, why would you want to be in an unhappy marriage?

Some people think it is the empty nest after all the kids have left. As with the case of Meryl Streep, all their kids are grownups. But this article from Psychology Today, 7 Important Truths About Divorce After a Long Marriage lists down someone’s marital past as one of the reasons why people divorce, if you have been divorced before you are likely to divorce again.

Key Takeaways

– 💔 The gray divorce rate has doubled since 1990 but is still less common than divorce among those under 50.

– 💑 The biggest risk factor for gray divorce is having been divorced before, not an empty nest or midlife crisis.

– 💰 Relative wealth can protect against gray divorce, while unemployment stresses marriage.

– 🕰 When long marriages end, problems often start years before the actual split.

– 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Kids of all ages struggle with parental divorce. Adult children may blame one parent.

– 😢 Grief over losing the marriage can linger even when divorce was the right decision.

– 😊 Positive outcomes are possible, like improved health or finding love again years later.

As you get older, there will be a day when you ask yourself,

Am I happy?