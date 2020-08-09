Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What Is C-PTSD?

What Is C-PTSD?

And what can be done about it?

by Leave a Comment

C-PTSD stands for complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which is a severe form of PTSD caused by having more than one episode of trauma. In this case, trauma means a personal emergency, distressing event, or physical injury that causes damage to the mind. As if that is not bad enough, those with complex post-traumatic stress disorder are struggling to heal from more than one traumatic event. This can be a group of distressing issues that happen in a short period of time or something that has gone on most of your life. There are different types of trauma, of course, and they can all cause significant stress that turns into PTSD if not treated.

Different Types of Trauma

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSV-5), trauma is the direct experience of an event or situation that involves threatened or actual death or serious injury. It goes on to state that it can also be witnessing an event of such a nature. Psychological trauma is what is meant in PTSD and C-PTSD. It may also be referred to as emotional or mental trauma. It is what happens to your mind when you have witnessed or experienced a significant distressing event. The body has built up so much stress over the incident that it exceeds the mind’s ability to deal with it all. While some types of trauma may seem worse than others, they can all cause mental disorders that need to be treated. Some of the examples of trauma include:

  • A natural disaster like flood or earthquake
  • Any kind of abuse such as physical, sexual, or psychological
  • Major physical damage such as loss of a limb or permanent illness
  • Serving in the military or being in a war
  • A devastating accident like a plane crash or auto accident
  • Being a first responder like an EMT, police officer, firefighter, or medical personnel

Complex PTSD

Until recently, there was no diagnosis of C-PTSD, and all PTSD was treated the same way. However, experts have discovered a difference between those who experience one major catastrophe and those who have repeated episodes of serious trauma. For example, if you grew up in an abusive household, that is something that happened continually and is more likely to cause C-PTSD. Also, if you are a first responder, you are typically dealing with emergencies like accidents, fires, and other major incidents. Just because you are not the victim does not mean you will not suffer from chronic PTSD. Similarly, those who have served in the military and frequently came into contact with violence and other warlike situations tend to have C-PTSD rather than PTSD.

Signs of C-PTSD and PTSD

Whether you have PTSD or C-PTSD, the symptoms can be very similar, and it may be difficult to tell the difference. Only by getting treatment from a licensed and experienced counselor or therapist can you find out which one it is. And to do that, you will have to talk to them about your past and what you have been subject to so they will know whether you have one or the other. Here are some of the similar symptoms:

  • Nightmares or insomnia
  • Day terrors or flashbacks
  • Avoiding people and places that trigger flashbacks or memories
  • Inability to concentrate or make decisions
  • Feeling jumpy or stressed all the time
  • Drug or alcohol abuse
  • Panic attacks (rapid heart rate, racing thoughts, shaking, feeling extremely nervous or afraid, dizziness, and even fainting)

The distinguishing symptoms of C-PTSD include:

  • Constantly being on high alert waiting for something bad to happen
  • Unable to perform daily activities like work or school
  • Difficulty having a lasting relationship
  • Inability to trust anyone
  • Fear of loud sounds and large crowds

Interpersonal Relationships

Those who suffer from either PTSD or C-PTSD can have difficulties with their professional as well as personal life. Many just have a hard time being out in public or dealing with people. They may be afraid to make personal attachments due to things that happened to them in the past. This is especially significant in those who have C-PTSD from abuse. It may have been abuse suffered as a child or continual abuse from a spouse or partner.

The Cycle of Abuse

Those who are abused do not trust anyone and are typically afraid of those who remind them of their abuse. For example, someone who was abused by their husband or boyfriend may find it difficult to talk to or even be around men. Similarly, childhood abuse will cause the child to grow up thinking they are bad and that they should be treated badly. It typically ends up with them in another abusive relationship as an adult. Or they may become abusive themselves.
This is almost always chronic PTSD rather than just PTSD. Anything that goes on for a period of months or years is likely to cause C-PTSD.

What Can You Do?

No matter whether you have PTSD or C-PTSD or what it was caused by, it is important that you get treatment. Trying to ignore it or get over it is not likely to work and will usually just make things worse. You may go through years of bad relationships, lost jobs, and self-hatred before realizing what is wrong. If you have been self-medicating with drugs or alcohol, you may be misdiagnosed with addiction. While you may indeed be addicted to whatever you are using, the underlying cause is the stress disorder. Talk to a counselor or therapist online about what you can do to get your life back. You don’t even have to leave the house and there is no need for an appointment.

stock photo ID: 1741090712

 

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x