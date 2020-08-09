What Is C-PTSD?

C-PTSD stands for complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which is a severe form of PTSD caused by having more than one episode of trauma. In this case, trauma means a personal emergency, distressing event, or physical injury that causes damage to the mind. As if that is not bad enough, those with complex post-traumatic stress disorder are struggling to heal from more than one traumatic event. This can be a group of distressing issues that happen in a short period of time or something that has gone on most of your life. There are different types of trauma, of course, and they can all cause significant stress that turns into PTSD if not treated.

Different Types of Trauma

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSV-5), trauma is the direct experience of an event or situation that involves threatened or actual death or serious injury. It goes on to state that it can also be witnessing an event of such a nature. Psychological trauma is what is meant in PTSD and C-PTSD. It may also be referred to as emotional or mental trauma. It is what happens to your mind when you have witnessed or experienced a significant distressing event. The body has built up so much stress over the incident that it exceeds the mind’s ability to deal with it all. While some types of trauma may seem worse than others, they can all cause mental disorders that need to be treated. Some of the examples of trauma include:

A natural disaster like flood or earthquake

Any kind of abuse such as physical, sexual, or psychological

Major physical damage such as loss of a limb or permanent illness

Serving in the military or being in a war

A devastating accident like a plane crash or auto accident

Being a first responder like an EMT, police officer, firefighter, or medical personnel

Complex PTSD

Until recently, there was no diagnosis of C-PTSD, and all PTSD was treated the same way. However, experts have discovered a difference between those who experience one major catastrophe and those who have repeated episodes of serious trauma. For example, if you grew up in an abusive household, that is something that happened continually and is more likely to cause C-PTSD. Also, if you are a first responder, you are typically dealing with emergencies like accidents, fires, and other major incidents. Just because you are not the victim does not mean you will not suffer from chronic PTSD. Similarly, those who have served in the military and frequently came into contact with violence and other warlike situations tend to have C-PTSD rather than PTSD.

Signs of C-PTSD and PTSD

Whether you have PTSD or C-PTSD, the symptoms can be very similar, and it may be difficult to tell the difference. Only by getting treatment from a licensed and experienced counselor or therapist can you find out which one it is. And to do that, you will have to talk to them about your past and what you have been subject to so they will know whether you have one or the other. Here are some of the similar symptoms:

Nightmares or insomnia

Day terrors or flashbacks

Avoiding people and places that trigger flashbacks or memories

Inability to concentrate or make decisions

Feeling jumpy or stressed all the time

Drug or alcohol abuse

Panic attacks (rapid heart rate, racing thoughts, shaking, feeling extremely nervous or afraid, dizziness, and even fainting)

The distinguishing symptoms of C-PTSD include:

Constantly being on high alert waiting for something bad to happen

Unable to perform daily activities like work or school

Difficulty having a lasting relationship

Inability to trust anyone

Fear of loud sounds and large crowds

Interpersonal Relationships

Those who suffer from either PTSD or C-PTSD can have difficulties with their professional as well as personal life. Many just have a hard time being out in public or dealing with people. They may be afraid to make personal attachments due to things that happened to them in the past. This is especially significant in those who have C-PTSD from abuse. It may have been abuse suffered as a child or continual abuse from a spouse or partner.

The Cycle of Abuse

Those who are abused do not trust anyone and are typically afraid of those who remind them of their abuse. For example, someone who was abused by their husband or boyfriend may find it difficult to talk to or even be around men. Similarly, childhood abuse will cause the child to grow up thinking they are bad and that they should be treated badly. It typically ends up with them in another abusive relationship as an adult. Or they may become abusive themselves.

This is almost always chronic PTSD rather than just PTSD. Anything that goes on for a period of months or years is likely to cause C-PTSD.

What Can You Do?

No matter whether you have PTSD or C-PTSD or what it was caused by, it is important that you get treatment. Trying to ignore it or get over it is not likely to work and will usually just make things worse. You may go through years of bad relationships, lost jobs, and self-hatred before realizing what is wrong. If you have been self-medicating with drugs or alcohol, you may be misdiagnosed with addiction. While you may indeed be addicted to whatever you are using, the underlying cause is the stress disorder. Talk to a counselor or therapist online about what you can do to get your life back. You don’t even have to leave the house and there is no need for an appointment.



