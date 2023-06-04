What it Means to Walk Love’s Path

To choose love and jump in not knowing, with a lot of unknowns, is a brave act.

~ Mara Brock Akil

It’s deja-vu all over again. At least according to the Hall of Fame catcher and well-spoken Yogi Berra.

I’ve been spending my anniversary week in California with my husband doing a semi-repeat of our honeymoon. Thirty-seven years ago, we traveled up the California coast ending in Sonoma and visiting more than a few wineries.

Wine tasting is one of the threads weaving through our years together. Lots of it in California. Some in Washington State. An amazing trip to Australia. And back home in NC. (This last should stick to craft brews and distilleries and leave the wine making to others.)

This trip we added a new hobby—disc golf. Our son got us into it about 18 months ago. It’s fun – mostly. And we get to spend quality time together on a regular basis. We get out in the fresh air and get some exercise. Sometimes our kids and their partners join us as well.

When we met, I took ballet. I still dance though ballroom has replaced ballet. Something he and I started doing in preparation for our daughter’s wedding.

Over the years, activities have come and gone but we’ve always managed to find something we both like to do together. As a couple. Mostly without the kids.

It’s what’s kept us focused and functioning as partners, not just parents.

Having this committed connection is what eases the longing for my home state.

As we were winding through the golden hills dotted with oak trees, my heart and soul ached with the loss of not being in California. The smell of the eucalyptus trees is a reminder of what I am missing.

My husband was surprised a few months back when I said I didn’t consider myself a Southerner. He reminded me that I have spent more years in North Carolina than in California. I said, “It doesn’t matter. I am now and will always be a California girl”.

A good friend asked if I would ever go back. My initial response was, “In a heartbeat.” But I know that isn’t true.

Both of my children are on the East Coast. While I have some family and friends in CA, my life isn’t there anymore. And probably never will be again.

I made a choice a long time ago to leave and have never regretted it. I get to come back and visit regularly and that is going to have to be enough.

I fell in love with a North Carolina boy thirty-eight years ago and decided to build a life with him. It meant giving up some things to gain others. The pros have definitely outweighed any losses, real or imagined.

Keeping that in focus is the key to being happy in the here and now.

