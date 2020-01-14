Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / What Makes You Happy?

What Makes You Happy?

I'm expanding my happy list.

by Leave a Comment

Last year I suffered a concussion and it sidelined me for a few months. While the recovery process was slow, the hardest part was struggling through the depression that came along with it. To lift up my spirits, I made a short list of things that make me happy — and I tried to do at least one of those things every day.

At the beginning of 2019, along with a list of intentions for the year, I also decided to expand on my happy list. As I was making my list, I got curious about what others would put on their list, and if any themes would emerge.

I wrote about two dozen letters to friends and included a sheet of paper titled, ‘Things That Make Me Happy’. I asked all my friends to fill out their list and send me a photo of it.

While everyone’s list was unique, most of the lists were strikingly similar. Here are the top 5 themes that emerged and some examples

1. People

  • Sharing a meal and laughing and sharing stories with family or close friends
  • FaceTiming or calling to catch-up with family
  • Meeting someone new

2. Traveling and the Outdoors

  • Watching a sunrise or sunset or taking in an amazing view
  • Traveling and exploring new places and road-trips
  • Being in the mountains, on a warm beach, or under the stars

3. Hygge*

  • Warm drinks, comfy socks, wine, coffee, fireplaces, fresh sheets and warm blankets, freshly baked goods, candles, cuddling and quality time with that special someone, receiving hand-written letters

*Hygge, pronounced “hoo-ga,” this Danish concept encompasses a feeling of cozy contentment

4. Being creative and engaged

  • Writing, making music, creating art, learning something new, reading a good book, cooking

5. Movement

  • Running, biking, or backpacking
  • Dancing

My happy list is taped to the back of my bedroom door now, and it’s a good reminder to do these things more often 🙂

What makes you happy? Leave a comment and let me know!

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

About Andrew Hutchinson

I grew up on the West Coast in California and Alaska, and I've lived in San Francisco for 6 years. I'm newly married to an amazing woman, and I'm a big brother with 7 siblings. I was an officer in the Army for 8 years, and served on deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Mental health is extremely important to me, and I practice yoga, go to therapy, and play music as part of managing my depression. When I'm not working at Airbnb for my day job, you can find me running in Golden Gate Park, hiking in the Marin Headlands with my wife, or enjoying a nice cup of coffee with freshly baked bread.

