Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What to Do After a Divorce for Your Emotional Wellbeing?

What to Do After a Divorce for Your Emotional Wellbeing?

After a divorce or heart breakdown, quite a lot have plunged into mental depression or even mental derailment. These are a list of things to do to get your sanity and start all over again.

by Leave a Comment

 

– Consider whether or not to sever all ties with your former partner.

There is a scientific basis for why one experiences such intense pain when their heart is broken: After a breakup, you may have withdrawal symptoms due to the abrupt absence of the feel-good hormones that were provided to you by your former spouse. This is because your body is no longer receiving those hormones. When your lover is no longer in your life, you often develop a craving for the hormones that make you feel wonderful. If you give in to this impulse and talk to your ex again, you may find it difficult to go on with your life and you may find that you are unable to move on even many months or even years later.

If this is the case, it may be best to have no communication with your former partner at all. You are creating a new energy tie between the two of you with each conversation that you have with them; therefore, you need to cut those energetic links rather than continue to make new ones.

Of course, there are always exception. When children are involved, co-parenting is often the best route forward. And this takes communication and compassion from both parties — even if heartbreak makes it hard.

Each divorce is different, but it is up to you to consider the options and take the best path forward for your well-being.

– Find a group of people who can offer you support.

You should give two or three people who are truly important to you a call and explain what’s going on. You have a wide circle of fans and friends who are eager to back you up. Opening up to other people can sometimes result in the release of pent-up emotions.

– Remember to take care of yourself.

It is necessary to prioritize self-care when you’re going through a painful emotional experience. Check-in with yourself at several points during the day. Be aware, as well, that unhealthy responses, such as binge eating, purging, or abusing substances, can be triggered by emotions of rejection and poor self-worth, which can lead to a downward spiral of depression. Getting some exercise, improving your diet, and getting enough sleep will all help you feel better.

– When it comes to dating, exercise utmost caution.

It’s possible that getting back into dating will provide a healthy confidence boost for your battered ego, but you shouldn’t jump right back into it after experiencing a breakup. Just be honest with yourself and the people you’re dating about how you feel emotionally. Being honest with yourself is the best policy. If you aren’t over your ex and are just searching for a casual fling, don’t be afraid to admit it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything


—–

Photo credit: Anthony Tran on Unsplash

 

About Adeyeyekartob

I'm avid reader and creative writer who loves writing contents for purpose of improvement, growth and motivation.

Follow me on Medium:
Medium.com/adeyeyekartob

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x