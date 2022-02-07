What To Do if You Are Married but Lonely

When you’re married but lonely, it feels like there’s something wrong with you. Like you’re not good enough or that you made a mistake. You might feel like you’re the only one experiencing this kind of loneliness, but you’re not. Millions of people are in the same boat.

You don’t have to be alone to feel lonely. While being in a committed relationship might seem like the solution to loneliness, it is possible to be married but lonely.

When you are with your partner physically but not emotionally or intellectually, this can result in feelings of disconnection and isolation. This kind of emptiness makes us want more social contact, so we try harder by initiating conversations and activities together; however, it still leaves people longing for an emotional connection instead of just one that is physical.

Loneliness is about how you feel about your connectedness with others rather than whether or not someone else fills up all their free time doing things without you.

People who are married may think they should share everything because they are committed to being together, but this isn’t always the healthiest mindset.

There are a few things you can do if you find yourself in this situation:

Talk about your feelings with your partner. It can be tough to bottle them up inside.

Spend time alone doing things you enjoy. This can help boost your mood and make you feel more connected to yourself.

Seek out social activities that interest you. This is a great way to meet new people and build relationships outside of your marriage.

Stay positive! Remember that loneliness is a feeling, and it will pass eventually. Just because you’re lonely, right, doesn’t mean that you will always be lonely.

Take up new hobbies. When you’re doing something that makes you feel good or accomplished, this can help boost your mood and give you more purpose in life!

Marriage is a big commitment, and it’s not always easy. If you are married but lonely, know that you are not alone. There are things you can do to make yourself feel better. Don’t be afraid to talk about your feelings with your partner or seek out social activities that interest you.

Stay positive and remember that loneliness is only a feeling — it will eventually pass. Marriage is a journey, and there will be good and bad times. Just because you’re experiencing loneliness right now doesn’t mean that you will always be lonely!

Try taking up new hobbies to help boost your mood and connect with others. You got this! 🙂

Photo credit: iStock