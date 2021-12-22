What Would You Like for Christmas?

I had this question asked to me by a really close friend a few minutes ago.
I had a tough time coming up with an answer to give them. After contemplating for a couple of minutes, I just replied to them, that I wouldn’t mind getting socks and underwear for Christmas.
This question has been a struggle for me to answer the last couple of Christmases.
During my kid/teen years, it was easy to answer what I wanted for Christmas. Electronics! Lots and lots of electronics like a Playstation (1 or 2 ), some cool toys & cartoon movies, and I was set for Christmas.
Plus, it would be a blast enjoying the happy vibrations that my family had on Christmas Day and everyone opening their gifts to see what they got. I miss those days. It’s been years since I felt that kind of a Christmas.
Now, I just like simple Christmases now.
I haven’t had the want for things like a video game console anymore. That may change if I have children in the future. The only gadget I don’t mind getting for Christmas is earphones… since they seem to die a quick death when I become their owner.
Other than that, I really can’t think of anything material-wise I would want for Christmas, plus, if I do think of something that’s expensive, I plan on buying it myself when I get the right amount of cash.
I really just want to give to others for Christmas, I’ve wanted to do that in the past, but, I didn’t have the finances to get anyone anything for the holidays. I would feel bad when my loved ones would get me something for Christmas, but, I couldn’t get them anything in return.
Of course, Christmas is more about giving your time to people that matter to you, than getting a lot of gifts (although there’s nothing wrong with that either).
So, All I really want is just a simple Merry Christmas wish from my family & friends (and some socks & underwear). That’s more than enough of a Christmas present for me.
I have almost every need I can think of. I have an apartment, a good car that gets me around & basic necessities that I need in the apartment. Ten years ago, these things felt impossible to get. It’s just amazing how time can change our circumstances.
Plus, I have met a good number of amazing writers & people that’s embraced me & given me a tremendous amount of love online & in real life, on Medium & other sites.
Do I still want more? Absolutely! I would be lying to my readers if I said I didn’t. But, for now, I’m content.
Photo credit: iStock