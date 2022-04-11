Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Whatever Happened to Me

Whatever Happened to Me

A poem about moments of being torn in love.

by Leave a Comment

 

Alone in my room, I look outside

The sun is shining so bright

And the Hudson gleaming

It looks so cheerful

With the boats sailing

Yet my heart is still vacant

My mind goes numb

I ask myself again —

Is this what you really want?

I came a long way

I gave up a lot

And gained some too

I moved ahead in life

And broke my heart in two

And gathered its pieces

Put it back together again

I am happy at the moment

Am I not?

The question stared at me again — is this gonna last?

It is! It is! — I tell myself

I do not have the strength left

To pick up my pieces anew

And again I look outside

And look at the glistening waters

Yes, I have found my one true love

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Sam Hallows

Sam is a writer who has a proclivity for writing about his personal experiences. He is a working Data Science professional by the day. In his spare time, he is passionate about writing poems and articles, especially on love and current affairs.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@sam.hallows

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

