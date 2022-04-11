Whatever Happened to Me

Alone in my room, I look outside
The sun is shining so bright
And the Hudson gleaming
It looks so cheerful
With the boats sailing
Yet my heart is still vacant
My mind goes numb
I ask myself again —
Is this what you really want?
I came a long way
I gave up a lot
And gained some too
I moved ahead in life
And broke my heart in two
And gathered its pieces
Put it back together again
I am happy at the moment
Am I not?
The question stared at me again — is this gonna last?
It is! It is! — I tell myself
I do not have the strength left
To pick up my pieces anew
And again I look outside
And look at the glistening waters
Yes, I have found my one true love
—
