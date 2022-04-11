Whatever Happened to Me

Alone in my room, I look outside

The sun is shining so bright

And the Hudson gleaming

It looks so cheerful

With the boats sailing

Yet my heart is still vacant

My mind goes numb

I ask myself again —

Is this what you really want?

I came a long way

I gave up a lot

And gained some too

I moved ahead in life

And broke my heart in two

And gathered its pieces

Put it back together again

I am happy at the moment

Am I not?

The question stared at me again — is this gonna last?

It is! It is! — I tell myself

I do not have the strength left

To pick up my pieces anew

And again I look outside

And look at the glistening waters

Yes, I have found my one true love

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***