When my oldest niece was an infant, I used to watch kids’ shows & movies with her, while my oldest sister would be at work. We would watch shows like Sesame Street, The Wiggles & The Backyardigans on this TV channel called Sprout. Those were great times watching her take her first steps and seeing her speak in baby language.

Even though I didn’t know what she was saying during those years, it was cute seeing her talk. One day, my sister came home and got a DVD of a kid’s show called The Wonder Pets. I thought ‘’hmmm, this looks interesting’’. So, we all watched the first episode in her living room.

At first, I was skeptical about this show, but, some shows/movies take time to grow on you. And that’s what happened with The Wonder Pets. The more I would watch it with my niece, the more it grew on me, to where it felt like I became the show’s biggest fan.

The main characters Linny (The Guinea Ping), Ming-Ming (A Duck) & Tuck (The Turtle) were so cuddly & friendly. In every episode, they would eventually sing the following words twice. ‘’What’s going to work? Teamwork!

It’s so true! It takes teamwork to thrive in life. We have to take the first step in showing a willingness to accept help from those who can guide us to various steps through life. This is something men (women too) struggle with. We’re taught to do everything alone & not expect help from anyone, at least this is what I was told & taught to take in at an early age.

It doesn’t help to run across individuals who cause you to have trust issues in yourself & others. So, if you were like me, you didn’t ask for help from anyone because you were following beliefs you were taught, plus, nobody gonna help you anyway…right?

In recent years, these beliefs have been shattered by individuals who showed me that teamwork is what works in life. It also made me realize, that I can’t do everything alone. It’s too hard to make it through life that way. A good team can unlock jewels inside yourself that you didn’t know you had.

The power of teamwork is one of the greatest lessons to learn in life. Because you come across people that assist or guide you through your journey and help you discover & become who you are. Some never get to where they should be — because they never had a team to power them to their destination.

If they had one, it was a team that never helped them grow into a butterfly. A good team can change lives. Being on Medium has only made that lesson stronger for me. Doing this on your own is important, but there are some objectives that can only be conquered with a team.

In the NBA, the basketball team that wins the NBA championship every season usually wins because they had a great team & a well-run organization. Everyone from the star players, the supporting cast, the coaches & the general manager played their role in creating a great team.

When you have those programs that honor a well-known celebrity, we learned how many people helped & believed in them to become who they are. It took teamwork for that celebrity to inspire many others. So if you’re doing things completely solo & you’re struggling, maybe you could use some teamwork to push you to that next stage.

