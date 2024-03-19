What’s More Attractive to Women: Height or Muscles?

Ask any woman what she’s honestly looking for in a man and it’s not unlikely that the first thing she’ll say is “tall.” That isn’t so encouraging for short guys like me who never grew past 5’5″, or less than 170 cm.

It’s unfortunate that height isn’t something we can naturally “improve” in adulthood. The best we short dudes can do is to improve ourselves in all the other ways we actually can control. Besides, breaking our knees to surgically add a couple inches to our height isn’t exactly a reasonable solution for most of us.

The one saving grace of being short is that it’s much, much easier for us to put on muscle than it is for tall dudes.

And women are generally (or at least somewhat) more attracted to muscular men than they are to overly skinny or overweight men. Any woman who disagrees with that sentence is likely imagining a competitive bodybuilder on HGH when she hears the word “muscular.”

Since we have this genetic advantage of easily getting jacked (relatively speaking), we have no excuse but to hit the gym and eat all the chicken breast and protein powder we can get our hands on. The question is, though:

“Will it work? Will women be attracted to me if I put on muscle but I’m still short?”

In my experience, YES.

But, as with all things, you need to leverage it properly.

No one’s going to drool over your sexy bod if no one can see it, for example.

As I described in the chapter about online dating in my book, Never Lonely: The Uncensored Guide on How to Attract and Be Loved by Women, I ran a lot of tests on the most popular dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble.

Unsurprisingly, I got a ton more matches when I included a shirtless photo that showed off my gym gains.

Sure, lots of women will tell you that they hate seeing shirtless photos on those apps when they think other people could potentially judge them negatively for not hating on such photos, but in private they are more likely to swipe right on those profiles.

In the real world, outside the dating apps,

I was often able to get as positive responses from women to my approaches as tall men would get. I would argue that this had more to do with my confidence, though, since confidence is easily felt in person. I was still able to get such positive responses through my practiced confidence in person during times I was not buff. But I digress.

Preferences vs Dealbreakers

What you have to keep in mind is that there is a difference between a preference and a dealbreaker.

Almost every straight woman in the world will prefer a tall man over a short man (and frankly there are many women who really don’t care). Does this mean that those women would never, ever date a short man?

For the most part, no!

Sure, for some women, it’s a dealbreaker if a man isn’t at least six feet tall. They will never consider dating a short man. Believe me when I say, though, that those women are very much in the minority (at least among physically attractive women — women who experience more rejection themselves tend to be more vocal against short men).

And among those women who think that it’s a dealbreaker, there are those who will change their minds when they happen to meet a short man who knows how to make them feel certain things (but that’s another topic for another day).

Let’s say that you, as a man, prefer women with larger breasts over women with smaller breasts. Does this mean you would never, ever consider dating a woman with small breasts?

I am aware that such men exist, but they are far in the minority. I personally know literally just one man who fits this description. And I know a lot of people.

Don’t get discouraged even if women don’t prefer men of your height.

You will never be perfect anyway.

No one is.

You can put on muscle. And women prefer muscular men over unhealthy-looking men.

So, that begs the question:

What is more attractive to women: being tall or being jacked?

More specifically, will a tall man with barely any muscles or a short man with very nice-looking muscles get more attention from women?

In my personal experiences and observations (and I have had a lot of experiences and observed a lot), it’s about the same overall.

In fact, the short muscular guy will actually get more attention and attraction from women than the tall non-muscular guy if he leverages his appealing characteristics well enough.

Of course, women aren’t a hivemind. There are some women who will always prefer the taller guy no matter what.

But so what? Quit whining and go outside. Talk to women.

…

