Living near the beach has given me a refuge I didn’t quite grasp until I moved abroad and there was no ocean to escape to and find solace.

For nearly a decade I lived abroad and the closest Beach was a 5–6 hour drive. The river was nice but it did not have the healing energy and expansiveness of the ocean.

When I feel happy I go to the Beach, When I feel sad I go to the Beach, When I need comfort I go to the Beach, When I need an escape I go to the Beach, When I seek GD I go to the Beach, When I want to medidate and find peace I go to the Beach, When it’s hot I go to the Beach, When it’s freezing cold I go to the Beach and SCREAM at the top of my lungs to release the disappointment and anger that is stuck in my throat. When in doubt, I go to the Beach.

My love for the Beach is an inheritance from my Dad. I learned from him to grasp the energy of the ocean and the comfort of the sand. My Dad LOVED the Beach, the Sun, and the Sand because of how it made him feel and that love was handed down to me. The Beach is my most favorite place, it’s where I feel and see GD.

It’s impossible to describe the energy and aura I feel at the beach. It’s a warm hug that envelopes my body and soul. Sitting here feeling the rays of the sun nourish my mind, my body and my soul as the sound of the waves calm all the nerves within me. The gently breeze is like a friend making sure I am comfortable so the sun and sand don’t burn me during my stay. It’s perfect, the beach is a perfect place.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***