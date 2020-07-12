When to Pull the Divorce Trigger

t’s a question I get asked often. Twice, in fact, this past week.

When is it time to pack it in? Call it quits? Pull the divorce trigger?

It’s a tough spot for a GOOD GUY.

A guy who doesn’t want to be the asshole who blows up his marriage. Or fears being the jerk whose kids hate him forever. Not to mention the unknowns of all the financial consequences.

Do you know this guy? ARE YOU this guy?

It’s a HUGE moment in a married man’s life. And yet often, he’ll spend years trying to ESCAPE from his marriage in other ways. You know what they are. I’ve spoken to them before.

How do you try to escape your relationship?

Screens, booze, pot, work, or porn are guys’ favorites. It feels great at the moment but shitty afterward.

What if you instead you faced the divorce question head-on?

Your first step, and this applies to any person in any relationship, is how to know when YOU’RE DONE.

There’s a simple process to know this, which I tell in this video. (article continues below)

Don’t be fooled!

The simple “I’m done” exercise I speak to is not so easy to stick with. It’s critical to have someone holding you accountable to ACTUALLY DO IT.

But I GUARANTEE, if you try it for 30 days, you’ll have the clarity you seek.

It sucks being confused with the “save or leave” question. It can be haunting. So much is at stake.

I was there not too long ago and it SUCKED!

I couldn’t have gotten through it without the help of a POWERFUL COACH. For real. I’d have been screwed if I’d kept swirling in my head for many more years.

But the truth is I did it the HARD WAY. But you don’t have too. In 30 days, you can get the clarity on the “save or leave” question.

And then FINALLY, you can rest your fears about being the jerk who blows up your relationship.

—

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

—

Shutterstock