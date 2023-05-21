When Words Aren’t Enough: Why the Relationship Matters

Communication problems are best resolved by focusing on the mutual trust relationship.

Have you ever found yourself in a conversation where you understand every word being said, yet the overall message just isn’t getting through? Or perhaps communication has become stuck in a rut, like a broken record repeating the same misunderstandings. This frustrating cycle can strain relationships, especially with those we interact with closely each day like family, friends, or coworkers.

According to communication experts, the solution to resolving ongoing communication problems starts with the relationship, not just the words. Without a genuine understanding and healthy relationship, the messages we send don’t get received and interpreted as intended.

The state of the relationship impacts how we send, receive, and interpret communication. When a relationship is on shaky ground or the people involved don’t feel truly heard and understood, this creates barriers to open and honest communication.

So when communication gets stuck on repeat or feels like a dead end, it’s best to take a step back from the words and reflect on the relationship.

Several things to consider:

1.Are there unresolved issues, hurt feelings, or a lack of quality trust?

These relationship weak spots make it harder to have productive communication. Taking time to address them provides a more solid foundation for working through misunderstandings or conflicting needs.

2.How well do you know and understand the other person?

What are his/her experiences, perspectives, values, and goals? Without understanding the other, their communication may seem confusing or misaligned with your own. Trying to see their point of view, even if you don’t agree, helps in finding common ground and compromise. Asking open-ended questions about their thoughts and feelings shows you want to understand them, not just reply.

3.What can you appreciate and what common ground or interests do you share?

Focusing on the positives and what you have in common can help create a sense of unity necessary for resolving differences or misunderstandings. People are more open to feedback or problem-solving when they feel their values and perspectives are recognized. Starting from a place of shared beliefs or goals makes it easier to then navigate areas of disagreement.

With care and investment into the relationship, communication barriers can be overcome and stuck dynamics transformed into growth opportunities. Here are some suggestions for strengthening the relationship and communication:

1.Create a space of comfort and trust where both people feel heard.

If there has been hurt, acknowledge this and how it impacted the people involved. Express a commitment to improve the dynamics and be open to listening with empathy and understanding.

2.Listen to understand rather than just reply.

Show you are listening by summarizing what they said to confirm your understanding. This validates them and invites sharing from their side as well. If messages are being misunderstood, paraphrasing is a chance to catch and clarify miscommunications.

3.Acknowledge differences and validate experiences, thoughts, and feelings.

Using “I” statements to own your experience while acknowledging their experience can help find a middle ground. Try to understand their perspective and find basic areas of agreement before tackling areas of disagreement.

4.Find common interests or things you value about the other.

The goal is creating unity and shared purpose, not insisting on being right. Focus on the relationship and how to meet key needs or desires, rather than winning. With goodwill and willingness to understand, common ground can be found.

5.Share how the issue impacts you and how it could be resolved.

Explain your concerns or goals, then listen to theirs. Be open to compromise and creative solutions that address the key drivers on both sides. Patience and persistence are needed, as resolving long-term dynamics takes time. But the steady efforts to strengthen the relationship and improve communication can transform obstacles into growth opportunities.

While communication involves a sender and receiver, the state of the relationship impacts how messages are sent, received, and interpreted.

A strong relationship where people feel heard and understood provides a sense of safety for honest, productive communication to emerge. This enables deep understanding and resolution of ongoing problems, which is the real solution to stuck communication cycles and rusty relationships.

So when communication gets difficult, look at the relationship first. The words will follow!

—

