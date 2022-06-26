Get Daily Email
Where's God?

Where’s God?

God isn’t just in one place. God is everywhere.

by

 

God seems hidden to us because we define presence in a physical way. And physical presence is limited. For me to be present to my daughter who calls for me from across the house (again), I have to get up from the couch and dust off the crumbles of Ruffles from my lap before tripping over the dog and stumbling my way into her room.

Human/physical presence is limited. It’s specific. I’m either here or I’m not. You can reach out and touch me or you can’t.

But God refuses to have God’s presence known in this way. Christians believe that God is specific in Jesus. But elsewhere, God isn’t just in one place. God is everywhere. God’s presence infuses everything. From that tree to that overflowing dumpster to every molecule and quark in existence.

When we know God’s presence to be this expansive, the whole world opens up to us.

All of it is Christ-soaked.

This post was previously published on Jonas Ellison’s blog and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

