Why Am I Losing Friends?

People come in and out of our lives all the time. When you’re a child, you go to school with your friends and probably don’t think that you’ll fall out of touch with them. It feels like you’re going to be close to them forever. The reality is that many of the people we know as children will phase out of our lives. Some individuals remain friends with their childhood buddies for a long time. Some of them are even life-long friends. However, that isn’t guaranteed. Sometimes people grow apart, or other times one person wants to continue the relationship while the other party is ready to cut ties. It can be painful when a friend doesn’t want to be in your life anymore. If you find that you’re losing friends, there could be an underlying reason. Here are some instances where a person may lose a friend and what you can do about it.

Friendships are voluntary relationships

Unlike family bonds, which tie people together, friendships are voluntary. You seek out a person to be your friend and continue the relationship voluntarily. At any time for any reason, you can choose to exit the relationship. It’s not easy to leave a friendship. If your friend has abandoned you, don’t assume that they’re having an easy time with it. After all, you’ve shared memories with that person. They cared about you, and you felt the same warm feelings for them. Sometimes people grow apart, and there isn’t anything that either party did wrong. Not everyone is meant to be friends. You select those individuals to be in your life, and you can leave out who doesn’t serve you or your boundaries and needs. There are a variety of reasons why a friendship might end. Here are some of them.

One person disrespects the other’s boundaries

Boundaries are crucial in all relationships and particularly important in friendships. You know what makes you comfortable, and so does your friend. Sometimes a person will choose to walk away from a friendship because they feel that their boundaries are not being honored. Maybe the individual thinks that their friend needs a lot of emotional support and is unable to provide that. Friends lean on each other for guidance and during tough times, but if there’s an imbalance in the friendship, that could lead to crossing boundaries. One person ends up feeling more like a therapist than a friend. If your friend tells you what their limits are and what makes them uncomfortable, it’s essential to do your best to respect those needs.

A friend does something unforgivable

Forgiveness is a remarkable thing. We all make mistakes being human beings, and it’s a selfless act to forgive someone when they wrong you. For example, if your friend lies to you, that hurts. You try your hardest to forgive them. Sometimes it’s not that easy, or try as you might, you cannot forgive the person. If a friend has done something that you find so hurtful or dangerous that you cannot forgive them, that’s a reason to end the friendship. Of course, it’s not easy to get to that point, but it’s the healthy thing to do under these circumstances.

Ghosting

Sometimes people cut ties with a friend because the person repeatedly disrespects their boundaries. They’ve tried to talk with their friend, and matters don’t change. Instead of confronting the person and saying they no longer want to be friends, they simply cut all contact or block the person on social media. This is called “ghosting,” and it can hurt the person on the receiving end. The person who is cut off is a “ghost.” They are merely a memory, and the friendship is (for all intents and purposes) “dead.” Ghosting should be a last resort. The best-case scenario is that people can talk things out, work out the issues in the relationship and come to some understanding. The second best situation is that the two people accept that they will no longer be friends and there’s no ghosting involved. Unfortunately, some people aren’t great at confrontation and tend to ghost people if things don’t go their way. Sometimes, however, ghosting is necessary for a person’s mental health. If a person you’re friends with is mentally, physically, or emotionally abusive, it’s okay to ghost them for your safety.

Are you losing friends? It’s okay to seek help

If you recently lost a friend, it can be painful. It’s okay to mourn that relationship. Perhaps you’ve lost many friends lately, and you can’t figure out why. These are difficult things to experience, and it’s okay to seek help. You can find support with a therapist online or in your local area. MyTherapist is a great resource to check out if you’re experiencing issues with friendship. Remember that your mental health matters. You deserve to have friends who appreciate you for who you are, and you do the same for them.

Photo credit: iStock