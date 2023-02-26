Why Am I Still Single?

Here we are again, fine readers. We’re readdressing one of my top 5 topics:

Why do I not have a significant other? Let’s be clear, it certainly isn’t for lack of folks asking me about it.

They ask in direct questions. They ask in a passive-aggressive fashion. They ask under the guise of being helpful. They ask when attempting to point out what a Bitchface I am, as though I’m not aware of that.

Trust me, people, I’m aware.

Look, I have no issue admitting my standards are, indeed, high. Also, I’ll readily admit my tolerance for any level of dumb shit and shenanigans, low. I don’t feel that’s detrimental in any way, shape, or form.

Honestly, I would rather immediately know someone doesn’t measure up to the bar I’ve set, than reset it for myself. I don’t want to get 6 months in and look around and see feet on my coffee table at 2 pm on a Tuesday, as some jobless, cheesy poof inhaling stoner is hitting me up for gas money to get back to his parent’s basement.

I’m 40 years old…

Every part of that scenario is an absolute hell no. There isn’t any part of the hypothetical that could be a level of acceptable at this stage in my life. Why? Because I have standards. If you don’t meet them, that isn’t my problem. That is, without a doubt, absolutely your problem.

Yet anytime there is a discussion about me having a set criterion for a potential partner, I’m flooded with hate mail. I’m told of the problems plaguing women my age with standards. We expect too much. We’re all washed up and should take whatever shit is tracked onto our rug and smile about it.

Not on your life, dude.

I may not be in my 20s any longer, but I consider that a tic in the positive column. I have a head on my shoulders, and a knowledge base to draw from. I don’t have to be the gullible chic I once was, I recognize nonsense when I hear it. Because, yes, I have heard it all before. Twice, actually.

Not only do I not need a reason to consider you below spec in terms of my personal quality control testing, but I also don’t have to defend my calculations. You don’t add up to worthy of my time and that’s the end of the discussion. You don’t like my algebraic conclusion? Yeah, tough shit.

As much as I love to defend my stance…

My “single, and, really, I am happy this way”, I must admit, this whole speech gets redundant. I shouldn’t feel the need to explain, yet again, how I am not currently dating because I just don’t want the headache. I don’t need the stress. I just don’t want the drama.

I think that explanation should be enough to close the matter. It rarely is. I suppose we’ll try it again in this column. Let’s see how it flies this time.

—

