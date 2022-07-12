Why Choose Minimalism? 5 Things To Consider

Our modern society encourages consumerism — buy more, bigger, prettier, pricier, rarer — it’s all about the acquisition of more STUFF. Not only is it hard to afford such a lifestyle, but eventually you’re going to run out of room — there’ll be no place to put all the STUFF.

Emancipating yourself from society’s consumerist expectations is one aspect of minimalism, but here are five MORE reasons you should consider incorporating minimalism into your life.

Reason #1: Minimalism frees you from the need to impress others

Minimalism means you can step off the hamster wheel of always having to look successful, having the latest gadgets, smartphones, electronics, and clothes.

Living to impress means that you’re wasting precious energy trying to get ahead, looking for the next promotion, working 80-hour weeks, and juggling all those obligations. You could put that energy into things you genuinely love and care about instead, and in the process, lower your stress level and have time to take better care of yourself.

Reason #2: A minimalist life will save you money

Once you’ve decluttered your house, including but not limited to your closet, you’re much less inclined to welcome in more stuff. Minimalism encourages you to distinguish between needs and wants.

What do you truly NEED? You DO NOT NEED two hundred garments in your closet — you can create a polished, attractive, and functional wardrobe with ten garments in three distinct colors and create twenty different outfits (enough for a working month).

Those impulse buys or the bargains that you never use, or wear become much less attractive. Get them out of your closet and donate them (hello, tax write-off) or place them with a consignment store.

Reason #3: Minimalism can lead to a healthier you

Moving to a simpler lifestyle can have some unexpected health payoffs. Minimalists find they tend to eat better, exercise more, have better sleeping habits, and have less stress in their lives.

Rejecting the demands of a materialist society means you are more likely to prioritize and be available for healthy activities like hiking, running, yoga, or meditation. All of which leads to losing weight, lower blood pressure, and a healthier, happier you.

Reason #4: Your relationships will improve

Minimalism has the potential to make you a better person! The process of re-evaluating your life and behavior makes you focus on what’s important to you and your family. Practicing minimalism virtually forces you to sit down and talk about values and how to live an authentic life.

Understanding what makes you happy gives you a unique perspective on the world. If you no longer focus on creating a good impression, you are more inclined to slow down, really listen to people, and be more empathic. You think before you speak and you’re more respectful of other people.

Reason #5: You’ll be more confident about what’s important to you

Minimalism can lead you toward a more authentic, more self-assured you! Getting rid of excess “stuff” clears the air and gives you a clear and focused picture of what’s important to you.

The items that are left after you convert to a minimalist lifestyle are the items that MEAN something to you — they touch your heart, inspire you, or they can remind you of tough times you’ve overcome. You’ll find it easier to let go of things that are “lukewarm” to you and only keep the items that are essential to your self-definition and your journey.

Minimize the Stuff, Maximize Your Satisfaction

Some of our current society’s fixation on “stuff” has to do with how we want to be seen, and how we define ourselves. We’ve accepted the marketing and advertising slogans we’ve heard and taken to heart the message that we’ll be sexier, more successful, and have a better life if we just buy that brand-new car, jewelry, wardrobe, or other product of the moment.

Take control of your stuff, define, and lean into your authentic values, and create the environment that soothes your soul. A minimalist approach can be the solution to change your cluttered life into one that fits YOU.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock