Why ‘De-Policing’ Isn’t as Mad as It Sounds

I get it. You hear racial justice protesters calling for “de-funding police,” and you think they are advocating a society without any protection from violence. You worry about what will happen if law enforcement isn’t there and ready to answer the call in case you need them.

As I said, I get it. First, because the slogan works far better on a placard among the like-minded than as a strategic message for the masses. And second, because as a white man, I’ve been told all my life that the cops were there to protect me. To the extent you think of them in this way, I’m guessing you’re probably white too, and certainly not black and poor. Don’t get me wrong: I know there are plenty of folks of color who are also unsure about de-funding the cops, and who worry about what would replace them. And I’m not saying that police don’t sometimes prove helpful to black folks victimized by crime — they do. I’m just saying that to be black or brown is to have a much different relationship to the institution of policing and to be far more open to the idea that there must be better ways of protecting the public.

And this is what I’d like for us to consider. To whatever extent the cops serve legitimate ends, might there be different ways to serve those ends that were less oppressive and hurtful to others? And better for the overall well-being of society?

So ask yourself: Have you had to regularly call upon police because of a significant crime problem where you live? I suspect that for most of you, the answer to this is no. And if you live in neighborhoods with relatively low rates of serious criminality — surely not enough major felonies to where you regularly come in contact with law enforcement or need to call them for help — you’re already living under a kind of de-policed reality. And you’re not suffering mass chaos as a result.

If you have been the victim of a serious offense, your experience is different, and I can understand why you might feel reticent to endorse significant de-policing. On a couple of occasions in my life, I’ve had this experience myself. I’ve been robbed at gunpoint, had my apartment broken into and was shot at randomly from a passing car — yes, really.

But here’s the thing: those things happened even though the perpetrators knew police existed. The reality of law enforcement did not deter them — even a well-armed, often brutal New Orleans’ police force at that. The first two incidents were almost certainly the work of addicts looking for money to feed their addictions, and the latter was that of two sociopathic assholes willing to shoot at random people on the street a mere four blocks from a police station. Neither of these kinds of folks is easily deterred. The addict is too desperate to think about getting caught, while sociopaths, by definition, aren’t thinking about consequences.

For the addict, there are ways to prevent them from reaching the point of desperation that leads them to stick a gun in someone’s face. But what about the sociopath, you ask? Don’t we need to get them off the street before they hit someone with those bullets they fire from a car window? Sure. But at the point where they’ve already committed a crime like that, we really only need the investigative function of policing — detectives, for instance — and not the vast enforcer apparatus represented by street and patrol cops.

And yet, the investigative arm of police departments is small relative to the overall infrastructure of law enforcement. There is a broad base of enforcers who make arrests, disproportionately for pretty minor offenses — and often for things that shouldn’t be criminalized anyway. This is why large police departments have major crimes units — because responding to such crimes is not what the entire force, or even most of it, does.

So right off the bat, we should be able to rethink our commitment to anything resembling our current notion of policing. Billions of dollars are wasted so cops can bust people for minor quality of life offenses, weed, petty theft, and other non-violent activities.

In New York, under stop-and-frisk, over 90 percent of the millions of stops made resulted in not even a citation, let alone arrest. Guns were found in only one-tenth of one percent of all stops. Essentially, police were being paid to harass people, and for no other reason but to instill fear — especially in black and brown young men.

And yes, I know some say it’s essential to police these minor issues to send a message about what the community will and won’t tolerate. “Broken windows” theory says if you allow quality of life violations to go unpunished, you lower the threshold for serious offenses by signaling a mentality of indifference to the neighborhood’s safety. But even if the quality of neighborhood infrastructure is connected to serious offending, or loitering and public intoxication are gateway violations to violent crime, are police the only way to deal with these things? Is it possible to improve infrastructure and address things that contribute to loitering (like joblessness and addiction) by way of social service entities and community organizations, rather than through criminalization?

Of course, this is possible — but not if all the money goes to cops instead of those other things.

See, this is the point: those who support de-policing are not saying to hell with public safety, or that we should just let people do whatever they want without consequence. They are saying there are other ways to minimize threats to that safety and that by creating a vast policing infrastructure, we encourage the criminalization of activities that can be addressed through different mechanisms.