Why Does the Innovator Have Such an Odd Body?

Successful innovators and entrepreneurs need big hearts and smart brains. But that is not all. They also need to have some rather peculiar physical attributes. These include:

a) A thick skin – to rebuff the criticisms and complaints from everybody who is against the plan.

b) A big head – enormous self-belief will be needed to carry the idea through to completion.

c) Excellent eyes – a sharp vision is essential to envisage a better future and communicate it.

d) Big ears – to listen carefully to feedback and input from customers and colleagues.

e) A nose for opportunity – sensitive enough to sniff out the scent that everyone else misses.

f) A brass neck – to carry on in the face of derision and doubt.

g) Muscular legs – to run like Usain Bolt in order to get the innovation to market ahead of the competition.

h) Big balls – innovators need great courage.

When you consider the list it is no wonder that innovators are so rare. If you have one working for you look after them – they are an endangered species.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

Photo credit: iStock.com