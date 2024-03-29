Get Daily Email
Why Does the Innovator Have Such an Odd Body?

Successful innovators and entrepreneurs need big hearts and smart brains.  But that is not all.

Successful innovators and entrepreneurs need big hearts and smart brains.  But that is not all.  They also need to have some rather peculiar physical attributes.  These include:

a) A thick skin – to rebuff the criticisms and complaints from everybody who is against the plan.

b) A big head – enormous self-belief will be needed to carry the idea through to completion.

c) Excellent eyes – a sharp vision is essential to envisage a better future and communicate it.

d) Big ears – to listen carefully to feedback and input from customers and colleagues.

e) A nose for opportunity – sensitive enough to sniff out the scent that everyone else misses.

f) A brass neck – to carry on in the face of derision and doubt.

g) Muscular legs – to run like Usain Bolt in order to get the innovation to market ahead of the competition.

h) Big balls – innovators need great courage.

When you consider the list it is no wonder that innovators are so rare. If you have one working for you look after them – they are an endangered species.

 

 

BUY PAUL’S NEW BOOK LATERAL THINKING FOR EVERY DAY

Not every problem has an obvious solution. Utilize the power of lateral thinking to think imaginatively and creatively to tackle everyday problems in a new, fresh way.

Lateral thinking is about re-thinking your approach to problem solving and using an indirect method to come up with innovative results. But how easy is it to do it?

In Lateral Thinking for Every Dayacclaimed writer Paul Sloane clearly explains how you can benefit from using a lateral thinking approach. Using inspiring examples from great lateral thinkers including Lady Gaga, Elon Musk and Tim Berners-Lee, this collection of practical tips, techniques, examples and challenges is guaranteed to help you deploy powerful reasoning techniques, become more persuasive and convincing and to come up with fresh solutions to creative challenges.

This post was previously published on Destination Innovation.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Paul Sloane

Paul Sloane is the author of Lateral Thinking Puzzlers, How to be a Brilliant Thinker and The Leaders' Guide to Lateral Thinking Skills. He speaks and gives Master Classes on Lateral Thinking in Business and the Leadership of Innovation. @paulsloane on Twitter. www.destination-innovation.com

