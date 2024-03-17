Why Men Don’t Prefer to Marry Beautiful Women? Psychologists’ Consistent Answers

Some time ago, a classmate told me a story:

During college, this classmate had a senior sister who had a great boyfriend, and they had a very good relationship.

The senior sister and her boyfriend were inseparable, always together in everything they did. Although not married yet, they seemed like a married couple.

But not long ago, they broke up.

When asked about the reason for the breakup, the boyfriend surprisingly said:

“I broke up because my girlfriend is too beautiful. I want to find a woman I can live life with.”

Many men tend to look for a very attractive girlfriend, feeling proud to be with such a woman.

However, some men end up breaking up with these women and marrying someone average instead.

Why don’t men prefer to marry beautiful women? Psychologists have a very consistent answer.

Exceptional comes in many forms

A famous psychologist once said:

“When good friends get married, they don’t choose exceptionally beautiful women, but women who can handle things.”

Some men end up marrying very ordinary women, but inside, they are exceptional individuals. They may seem average on the surface but possess qualities that set them apart.

The psychologist mentioned that a friend of his had a good relationship with his girlfriend, but when it came to marriage, he straightforwardly broke up with her.

This incident shows that men can change their minds quickly and are rational in choosing who to marry and who to date.

Many men may date a very beautiful woman but realize before marriage that she may not be virtuous. In such cases, they turn to marry a virtuous woman.

Many men believe that a virtuous woman will support them in whatever they do in the future.

Therefore, a woman should cultivate herself from a young age to become a refined individual, which will eventually make her a virtuous wife.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Some women may appear attractive on the outside but exude a worldly aura inside, which can lead to many troubles in a marriage.

Sometimes, women fail to understand men. While men face great pressure outside, they come home to face more challenges from their wives.

If a couple continues in this state, conflicts will inevitably arise sooner or later.

Lack of Confidence

Once, a journalist interviewed a psychologist who mentioned that men sometimes marry women with average looks due to their lack of confidence.

Some men, when faced with a very attractive woman, may date her casually as ending the relationship might not be a big deal. However, when considering marriage, they fear being abandoned or losing their partner to someone else, especially when children and a family are involved.

Some men, due to their self-awareness, are very confident and do not care about the looks of their wives. They believe they can handle any situation, regardless of their wife’s appearance.

Confident individuals tend to gain more in life. Even the most talented person can lose a lot without confidence, and this applies to relationships as well.

Fear of Trouble

In a TV program, a psychologist once said:

“Many people marry less attractive spouses because they fear the trouble a beautiful spouse might bring.”

Very attractive individuals often attract many suitors, which can complicate a relationship.

Some women, despite being married, entertain advances from others, causing turmoil even though they have a family.

Many men value a stable family life greatly.

You may notice that even if some men betray their marriage, they still hesitate to leave their families.

Hence, some men avoid marrying beautiful women because they fear potential troubles, such as infidelity or instability in marriage. Ultimately, they choose an average spouse, prioritizing the well-being of their family.

In conclusion, men do not prefer to marry beautiful women because, for them, family comes first. They are rational thinkers who consider a partner’s contribution to their career and family when choosing a spouse.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Michael McAuliffe on Unsplash